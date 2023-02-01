MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.

