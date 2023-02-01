Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville exploring ways to assist Iredell Homeless Coalition
The Iredell Homeless Coalition raised the alarm at its February meeting, noting a rapid increase in the area’s homeless population and the need for more affordable housing for housing insecure individuals and families. Assistant to the City Manager Matthew Pierce appealed to the coalition for input after the Statesville...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015024-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. DETENTION DEPUTY SHERIFF (BAILIFF) TRANSIT DRIVER II W/ CDL (PART TIME) TRANSIT DRIVER I NON-CDL ( PART TIME) SITE OPERATOR (PART TIME) Position: 750003. Code: 60015193-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Location: S/W MOORESVILLE. Posting End Date: 02/09/2023. Salary: $16.26-$25.36. SCALE HOUSE OPERATOR (PART TIME)
Mecklenburg sheriff announces changes to hurry gun permit delays
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office says it has implemented several changes to help clear the backlog of handgun permits that led to lawsuits against Sheriff Garry McFadden. The sheriff's office said in a news release that it has processed over 6,200 applications to meet the...
WBTV
Woman charged with calling in bomb threat at Rowan Health Department and Department of Social Services
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a 65-year-old woman has been charged with calling in a bomb threat at the Rowan County Health Department and Department of Social Services on E. Innes St. Mooresville Police arrested Matilda Jemelle Turner, a Mooresville resident. Turner was charged with communicating threats....
WBTV
‘Jail cells are open’: Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police calls out low bond for repeat offender
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County District Attorney and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief have voiced their frustrations regarding low bonds set for violent offenders. 47-year-old Demont Forte was arrested Tuesday, facing charges of assault by strangulation, felony stalking, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault...
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
Body found on NC Middle School property
A body was reportedly found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
North Carolina police urge residents not to take ‘potshots’ at Chinese spy balloon
As a suspected spy balloon continues to float over the U.S., one police department in North Carolina is urging residents to use restraint -- and not try to shoot it down.
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Community Black History Celebration set for February 11 at the Unity Center
The Statesville Community Black History Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, at the Unity Center. There will be several presentations, recitals, dancing, singing, a dramatization and an African Fashion Show. The program is sponsored by Statesville Branch NAACP #5454, City Community Planning Committee, Juneteenth Committee, several faith-based organizations and Iredell-Statesville Schools.
qcnews.com
Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. could be seen passing across the Carolinas on Saturday alarming, and piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its...
860wacb.com
Burke County Man Gets 10 Years For Trafficking Meth
On Wednesday, February 1, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced 29-year-old Sebastian Bronson Lee Lefevers of Connelly Springs to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine. According to filed court documents and court proceedings, as early as February 2018, law enforcement began...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
iredellfreenews.com
Maxine Mahaffey Shoemaker
On Friday, February 3, 2023, at 2:47 a.m., Maxine Mahaffey Shoemaker, 79 years, 10 months and 4 days old of Statesville, N.C., left this life on earth, singing with her children by her side, and entered Heaven’s bright shore. Born in Iredell County on March 30, 1943, she was...
iredellfreenews.com
Career fair for Iredell County high school seniors planned for March 22
High school seniors can learn more about a variety of careers available in Iredell County and how to earn industry credentials or an associate degree while they work during an upcoming career fair. Iredell-Statesville Schools’ Career Technical Education Student Career Fair will be held on Wednesday, March 22. Iredell Economic...
Woman’s identity stolen to claim $23K in unemployment benefits
A Cherryville woman said someone in California stole her identity and claimed $23,000 in unemployment benefits in her name.
qcnews.com
Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
WBTV
Caught on Camera: Surveillance camera doesn’t deter catalytic converter theft
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The fact that there was a surveillance camera pointed directly at them didn’t deter the three thieves for a second. At noon on a Saturday, three men rushed out of a van and sawed two catalytic converters off a truck. They were fleeing the scene just four minutes after they got to work.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) SUMMER INTERN – PLANNING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT. Location: PLANNING DEPARTMENT. HOURLY RATE RANGE: $11.42-$15.02. CLOSING DATE: 2/28/2023. PUMP MAINTENANCE MECHANIC – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. Location: UTILITY PUMP...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots February 1st
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, February 1st. * All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
