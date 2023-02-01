ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

iredellfreenews.com

City of Statesville exploring ways to assist Iredell Homeless Coalition

The Iredell Homeless Coalition raised the alarm at its February meeting, noting a rapid increase in the area’s homeless population and the need for more affordable housing for housing insecure individuals and families. Assistant to the City Manager Matthew Pierce appealed to the coalition for input after the Statesville...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)

Code: 60015024-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. DETENTION DEPUTY SHERIFF (BAILIFF) TRANSIT DRIVER II W/ CDL (PART TIME) TRANSIT DRIVER I NON-CDL ( PART TIME) SITE OPERATOR (PART TIME) Position: 750003. Code: 60015193-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Location: S/W MOORESVILLE. Posting End Date: 02/09/2023. Salary: $16.26-$25.36. SCALE HOUSE OPERATOR (PART TIME)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Statesville Community Black History Celebration set for February 11 at the Unity Center

The Statesville Community Black History Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, at the Unity Center. There will be several presentations, recitals, dancing, singing, a dramatization and an African Fashion Show. The program is sponsored by Statesville Branch NAACP #5454, City Community Planning Committee, Juneteenth Committee, several faith-based organizations and Iredell-Statesville Schools.
STATESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. could be seen passing across the Carolinas on Saturday alarming, and piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Burke County Man Gets 10 Years For Trafficking Meth

On Wednesday, February 1, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced 29-year-old Sebastian Bronson Lee Lefevers of Connelly Springs to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine. According to filed court documents and court proceedings, as early as February 2018, law enforcement began...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
CONCORD, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Maxine Mahaffey Shoemaker

On Friday, February 3, 2023, at 2:47 a.m., Maxine Mahaffey Shoemaker, 79 years, 10 months and 4 days old of Statesville, N.C., left this life on earth, singing with her children by her side, and entered Heaven’s bright shore. Born in Iredell County on March 30, 1943, she was...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Career fair for Iredell County high school seniors planned for March 22

High school seniors can learn more about a variety of careers available in Iredell County and how to earn industry credentials or an associate degree while they work during an upcoming career fair. Iredell-Statesville Schools’ Career Technical Education Student Career Fair will be held on Wednesday, March 22. Iredell Economic...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
GASTONIA, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)

POLICE OFFICER – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) SUMMER INTERN – PLANNING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT. Location: PLANNING DEPARTMENT. HOURLY RATE RANGE: $11.42-$15.02. CLOSING DATE: 2/28/2023. PUMP MAINTENANCE MECHANIC – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. Location: UTILITY PUMP...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots February 1st

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, February 1st. * All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

