Henderson, KY

Indiana Rescue Offering "Doggie Dates" Valentine's Weekend

One Indiana animal rescue is offering a unique date experience this Valentine's Day. Single or attached, there is an Indiana shelter dog looking for a Valentine just like you. Warrick Humane Society, located in Newburgh, Indiana has an exciting opportunity for those looking for some fun and companionship this Valentine's weekend.
NEWBURGH, IN
Tickets selling fast for Evansville Food Truck Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over 25 food trucks will be lined up inside Bosse Field this May for the Evansville Food Truck Festival. The annual event will include live music, tailgate games, kid’s zone and food trucks, of course. “Indulge in the area’s top food trucks and experience a range of culinary tastes from American comfort to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
A Once-Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville's Eastland Mall

Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
EVANSVILLE, IN
There will be a free night for the family at CMOE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Children’s Musuem of Evansville (CMOE) announced that Family Free Night is back. Officials say on February 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., families can explore the museum for free. The museum says there will be various activities throughout the museum for the family to enjoy, and last admittance is at 7:30 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Western Kentucky Restaurant's 'Pancake Charcuterie Board' is Breakfast-Lover's Dream Come True

Charcuterie boards seem to be all the rage these days. And, why wouldn't they be? It's all different types of delicious meats, cheeses, crackers, and fruit. I mean, what's not to love? They can be as big or small as you want, and some people who put them together can make them look like pieces of art that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. But, as one western Kentucky restaurant is proving, a charcuterie board doesn't have to be fancy meats and cheeses.
HENDERSON, KY
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2

The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
EVANSVILLE, IN
City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce announced a new event called the Downtown Cocoa Crawl. Partners for the event are made up of local boutique shops, favorite downtown restaurants and even the local apothecary. “It’s always exciting to bring a new family-friendly event to the...
HENDERSON, KY
Henderson Rotary learns more about inner city improvement plan

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson leaders are looking to the future. Thursday, Rotary members learned more about a major project in the works, the inner city improvement plan. Henderson Mayor Brad Staton says he’s actively taking part in goal working sessions for this project. The Inner City Improvement Plan...
Remains of people from mid-19th century laid to rest in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Before the sun rose on Thursday morning, genealogists, a local funeral home and business people in Madisonville were recovering the remains of 10 bodies from the mid-19th century. When a group of businesspeople in Madisonville looked a little more into their deed, they realized that within...
MADISONVILLE, KY
Evansville IN
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

