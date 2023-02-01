Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Afraid of Heights? GRANTED Evansville Wish Kids Can Rappel Thanks to Your Donation
This time last year we were trying to fill around 110 rappelling spots for the first-ever Over the Edge for GRANTED event. Wow - What a difference a year makes! We have extended the registration twice, and we are at max capacity for rappellers. Oh, and that new number is 178. So, thank you for signing up, and now it is time to get to work fundraising.
Indiana Rescue Offering “Doggie Dates” Valentine’s Weekend
One Indiana animal rescue is offering a unique date experience this Valentine's Day. Single or attached, there is an Indiana shelter dog looking for a Valentine just like you. Warrick Humane Society, located in Newburgh, Indiana has an exciting opportunity for those looking for some fun and companionship this Valentine's weekend.
Kentucky 4th Grader Raises 6K for St. Jude with K9 Cookies for Cancer
Meadow Lands Elementary School 4th Grade Raelyn Duncan has been on a fundraising mission for St. Jude for the last few years. In 2022, Raelyn, with the help of her mom Karen, created and launched K9 Cookies for Cancer. In advance of the 2022 WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon, Raelyn...
Evansville’s Farm 57 Transforms Greenhouse Into a Cozy Winter Hangout Spot
One farm market located in Indiana has transformed its greenhouse into a cozy spot to hang out with your friends. Farm 57 is an awesome little spot located in Evansville, Indiana. It is home to a fabulous farm market, and regularly hosts fun and engaging community events, oftentimes with live music!
14news.com
Parents of Tennyson Elementary students outraged over heating issues
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Parents of students at Tennyson Elementary were frustrated when they found out from a Facebook post that some of the classrooms had no heat. Parents say that the heat has been out for a week. “I mean that’s scary, because it’s freezing outside,” said Whitney...
Visit Owensboro Unveils Big Changes for the 2023 Bar-B-Q Festival + New Marquee Event
Big changes are ahead for the popular International Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro, KY. The biggest change of all? It's not going to be called that anymore. The 2023 edition is going to have a brand-new name. It's called BBQ & Barrels and it's set for Friday, May 12th, and Saturday, May 13th in downtown Owensboro.
Tickets selling fast for Evansville Food Truck Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over 25 food trucks will be lined up inside Bosse Field this May for the Evansville Food Truck Festival. The annual event will include live music, tailgate games, kid’s zone and food trucks, of course. “Indulge in the area’s top food trucks and experience a range of culinary tastes from American comfort to […]
Kentucky Country Music Singer Using His Voice To Help Raise Money for Kids of St. Jude
An up-and-coming Kentucky Country Music Artist is rallying the troops in his community to help raise money for the children of St. Jude. Cam is fairly new to the country music scene but he hasn't wasted any time finding a love for the music, the performing, and making sure he's part of his community in a lot of ways.
Nutella is a Small Adoptable Dog in Newburgh with a Big Goofy Grin
Small dog, people. Where you at? Warrick Humane Society has an adorable little black dog that is looking for a home. She's only 19 pounds and has the cutest smile! She's eight years young and did I say that sweet smile is just melting my heart?. How to Adopt Nutella.
Crappy Breakup? Here’s a Stinky Way to Get Revenge and Help Southern Indiana Pet Rescue
We all have at least a couple of people to whom we would like to send a number two gift for Valentine's Day. Usually, revenge smells sweet, but with this very clever fundraiser revenge literally stinks. Perhaps you have an ex that dumped you or someone that treats you like crap, on February 14, 2023, you can have shelter cats do their business on them.
Evansville church hosting free clothes giveaway in February
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Rhythm Church says it will be hosting a free clothes giveaway for the community. The church says the giveaway will be on February 11 at the church from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Event organizers say this is for anyone in need of clothes or anyone who knows someone who may […]
A Once-Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall
Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
There will be a free night for the family at CMOE
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Children’s Musuem of Evansville (CMOE) announced that Family Free Night is back. Officials say on February 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., families can explore the museum for free. The museum says there will be various activities throughout the museum for the family to enjoy, and last admittance is at 7:30 […]
Western Kentucky Restaurant’s ‘Pancake Charcuterie Board’ is Breakfast-Lover’s Dream Come True
Charcuterie boards seem to be all the rage these days. And, why wouldn't they be? It's all different types of delicious meats, cheeses, crackers, and fruit. I mean, what's not to love? They can be as big or small as you want, and some people who put them together can make them look like pieces of art that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. But, as one western Kentucky restaurant is proving, a charcuterie board doesn't have to be fancy meats and cheeses.
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Here’s Your Chance to Own an Established BBQ Restaurant in Evansville
It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
14news.com
City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce announced a new event called the Downtown Cocoa Crawl. Partners for the event are made up of local boutique shops, favorite downtown restaurants and even the local apothecary. “It’s always exciting to bring a new family-friendly event to the...
14news.com
Henderson Rotary learns more about inner city improvement plan
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson leaders are looking to the future. Thursday, Rotary members learned more about a major project in the works, the inner city improvement plan. Henderson Mayor Brad Staton says he’s actively taking part in goal working sessions for this project. The Inner City Improvement Plan...
14news.com
Remains of people from mid-19th century laid to rest in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Before the sun rose on Thursday morning, genealogists, a local funeral home and business people in Madisonville were recovering the remains of 10 bodies from the mid-19th century. When a group of businesspeople in Madisonville looked a little more into their deed, they realized that within...
Henderson hosts Cocoa Crawl in the cold
As the winter starts to feel like itself again, people are breaking out the hot chocolate to warm up. Downtown Henderson is offering the chance for some fun as winter settles in.
