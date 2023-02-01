Read full article on original website
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
Dire Straits: Hoosier Hospitals are Hemorrhaging Money
Indiana hospitals are seriously strapped for cash and experts are describing a “very real and growing threat” to healthcare access in the state. In a rather eye-opening report, leaders from multiple organizations came together to describe the current state of hospital finances as bleak. Red margins can be found throughout the industry, and almost no network, large or small, remains untouched.
What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?
How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
Three Indiana cities top list of emerging housing markets
Story at a glance The Lafayette, Fort Wayne, and Elkhart metros in Indiana ranked as the top three emerging housing markets in the country, respectively, according to a new winter 2023 analysis from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The new listing comes as affordable cities continue to attract Americans thanks to rising mortgage rates…
95.3 MNC
Indiana plunges from #3 to #20 in national conservative ranking
The voting of Indiana’s state lawmakers trended much more liberal last year, dropping the state from #3 to #20 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability. The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including...
Central Illinois Proud
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Indiana bill would extend in-state tuition to students without legal U.S. residency
Hoosiers without legal U.S. residency may become eligible for in-state college tuition rates through a bipartisan bill currently under consideration by the legislature. The students have had to pay out-of-state tuition instead of paying the lower in-state rates due to a 2011 law, and despite past efforts to change the policy. This has left Indiana as just one of a few states that requires students lacking legal residency status to pay out-of-state...
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
tourcounsel.com
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Indiana
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Michigan City, Indiana. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is one of the popular outlet malls...
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
INDIANAPOLIS — Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they’re used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those people. She said she was shocked when she opened up her heating and power bill for January. “I called my husband instantly and was like, ‘I cannot believe this but […]
‘Pretty powerful’: Indiana man captures rare ‘green comet’
In freezing temperatures in rural LaPorte County, Indiana, a skywatcher was able to capture the rare "green comet" passing by Earth for the first time in 50,000 years.
Meijer offers discount to SNAP customers through March
Meijer announced Thursday they are taking steps to help SNAP families stretch their dollars even further on fresh produce.
wrtv.com
Indiana hospitals suffer toughest financial year since pre-pandemic
INDIANA— It's a growing threat to the healthcare system and it could impact how you receive treatment. Hospitals across the state faced major financial hardships in 2022. "Hospitals in Indiana experienced profound financial toll, with very little relief in sight," Erik Swanson, Senior Vice President of Data and Analytics, said.
