"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
chatsports.com
SB Nation Reacts: How are you feeling after the Wizards’ winning streak?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. The Wizards are on a roll! Six straight wins! I...
chatsports.com
Game Recap: Suns get blown out by Atlanta, 132-100
The Phoenix Suns did not play good basketball tonight. We could go in-depth on why, but to put it in simple terms: the Hawks brought it and the Suns did not. As Eddie Johnson said on the broadcast: “The NBA season is an 82-game marathon. Nights like this happen.”
chatsports.com
KYRIE WANTS OUT! Failure to agree on new deal leads to trade request
Things are not right in Brooklyn ... again. Numerous NBA reporters are tweeting that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade by next Thursday’s deadline after he and the Nets failed to agree on an extension. According to Shams Charania, the Nets wanted Irving to agree to certain stipulations, not further described, and he and team refused to accept them, wanting a fully guaranteed deal.
chatsports.com
Mystics renounce rights to Rui Machida
There are no more Ruis in Washington. Less than two weeks ago, the Washington Wizards traded Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers. And then last Tuesday, the Washington Mystics announced that they renounced the rights to guard Rui Machida. The reason why Washington had to renounce her rights is because Machida entered free agency as a reserved player, where she could only negotiate with Washington.
chatsports.com
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 preview: Creighton Bluejays
The Villanova Wildcats will look to pick up their first quad one win of the season this Saturday when they ship out to Omaha for a battle with the Creighton Bluejays. This will be the first meeting between Creighton and Villanova since March 12, 2022, when the Wildcats edged the Bluejays, 54-48, to secure their sixth Big East Tournament Championship in school history.
chatsports.com
WNBA Free Agency 2023: Kristi Toliver reunites with Washington Mystics; Walker-Kimbrough re-signs
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Kristi Toliver, WNBA, 2019 Washington Mystics season, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles Sparks. Kristi Toliver announced that she is signing with the Washington Mystics via Instagram on Wednesday morning, the first day that WNBA free agents could officially sign contracts. Toliver returns to Washington D.C. after two seasons with...
chatsports.com
Indiana vs. Purdue: Mike Woodson pregame press conference highlights
Indiana men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson addressed the media on Thursday morning ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 1 Purdue. Q. I was hoping for an overall health update on the team, Xavier, Jordan and Logan. Specifically on Xavier, is he far enough along in his rehab that you’re comfortable he’s going to be back at some point in this season?
chatsports.com
Buffs Picked Third In Pac-12 Preseason Poll
BOULDER — Colorado received 16 points to finish third in the 2022 Pac-12 Lacrosse Preseason Coaches Poll the conference announced today. The Buffs went 11-6 last season and 5-5 in conference play. At the end of the regular season, Colorado entered the Pac-12 Tournament as the four-seed and was eliminated by the Oregon Ducks in the first round to close out the season.
chatsports.com
The Big Preview: UVA basketball heads to Blacksburg to play Virginia Tech
Grant Basile, Armaan Franklin, Darius Maddox, Kihei Clark, Virginia Tech Hokies men's basketball, Ben Vander Plas, Hunter Cattoor, Blacksburg. The Virginia Cavaliers face another road rematch, heading down to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech. The Hoos are now riding a seven game winning streak, while the Hokies are coming off a tough loss at Miami. The Hokies had won two in a row, following a seven game losing streak. That included a close win over Duke and a blowout over Syracuse.
chatsports.com
LeBron James, Phil Handy post cryptic tweets in wake of Kyrie Irving trade demand
Let’s get this out of the way: LeBron James wanted the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving last summer. With next Thursday’s NBA trade deadline less than a week away now, it was always fairly safe to assume that his thoughts hadn’t changed a whole lot on that in the intervening months.
chatsports.com
Gaels Squeeze Past Dons in Moraga
MORAGA, Calif. – Mounting a second half comeback on the road in Moraga, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (15-10, 4-6 WCC) pushed No,18/18 Saint Mary's (20-4, 9-0 WCC) to the brink on Thursday night, but the Dons ultimately fell to the Gaels tight battle, 68-59, at University Credit Union Pavilion.
chatsports.com
The next two weeks decide the Mavericks’ season
The Dallas Mavericks have two weeks of basketball to decide their season. With the trade deadline looming just a week away, and eight games before a much needed break, the team has the deepest gut check it has faced this season. Back in the middle of November I wrote that...
chatsports.com
All-Star Julius Randle after defeating Miami: “Everybody here is all-in on winning“
The New York Knicks (28-25) barely edged the visiting Miami Heat, 106-104, at MSG on Thursday night to inch closer to them in the Eastern Conference standings. Both teams are now separated by just one game. Miami (29-24) is still in possession of the No. 6 seed with a .547 winning percentage to New York’s .528 with both squads having played 43 games each.
chatsports.com
Anthony Davis snubbed as NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve
After narrowly missing out on being named an All-Star starter last week, Anthony Davis was snubbed as a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. Memphis center Jaren Jackson Jr. was the final selection over Davis while Lauri Markkanen of Utah, Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento and Paul George of the Clippers were other frontcourt selections.
chatsports.com
Report: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Brooklyn Nets ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The NBA rumor mill has been relatively quiet with six days to go until the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving appears motivated to change that. On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Irving has informed the Nets that he “prefers to move on” ahead of the trade deadline “or will leave in free agency in July.” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed Irving’s desire to to be traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
chatsports.com
Jrue Holiday Earns Spot on 2023 NBA All Star Team
Ladies and gentlemen...we got him. That is to say, we (die-hard fans of the Milwaukee Bucks) got some fantastic news today, as guard Jrue Holiday was named to the 2023 NBA All-Star Team as an Eastern Conference Reserve. Holiday will join All-Star captain Giannis Antetokounmpo (the lead vote-getter from the Eastern Conference) on February 19. Will Giannis pick his teammate for his own squad? (Probably.)
chatsports.com
Quarterbacks within the league the Saints should look at
After a terrible season offensively, the New Orleans Saints have to figure out how to be explosive on a weekly basis again. That starts with health, the OC & QB. New Orleans already decided to run it back with Pete Carmichael as the OC next year. I highly disagree with this decision after watching a full season of malpractice… seeing opening drives go 3 and out with AK on the field for 1/3 of those plays, predictable runs and playing “not to lose” which led to ultimately blowing leads. But the FO has spoken - let’s pray Pete will adapt to the new-age NFL and simply do his job better.
chatsports.com
The Falcons want to stick to a process and a plan with their influx of cap space
The Falcons are going to spend. It may not be money flying toward the five specific free agents you or I want, but they’re going to bring in impactful players and they’re going to stock their depth chart with new additions. That much is certain. What isn’t certain...
chatsports.com
Report: Portland Trail Blazers emerge as strong suitors for a Jarred Vanderbilt trade
According to Shams Charania, the “Portland Trail Blazers have emerged as a strong suitor for Jarred Vanderbilt.”. Western Conference playoff contender emerges as strong suitor for Utah’s Jarred Vanderbilt: pic.twitter.com/WMzNyGEVzS. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2023. This makes a lot of sense for both teams. For the...
chatsports.com
Celtics buzz one week from trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. With a week to go, this is when business starts getting done. Teams get more reasonable in their asks and rivals get more reasonable in their offers. That’s when trades get done. For the Boston Celtics, they’ve been relatively quiet. That’s been...
