After a terrible season offensively, the New Orleans Saints have to figure out how to be explosive on a weekly basis again. That starts with health, the OC & QB. New Orleans already decided to run it back with Pete Carmichael as the OC next year. I highly disagree with this decision after watching a full season of malpractice… seeing opening drives go 3 and out with AK on the field for 1/3 of those plays, predictable runs and playing “not to lose” which led to ultimately blowing leads. But the FO has spoken - let’s pray Pete will adapt to the new-age NFL and simply do his job better.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO