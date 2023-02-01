Read full article on original website
Former Penn State QB commit who had offer pulled by Florida after racial slur finds college home
Marcus Stokes was once a Penn State quarterback commit. Then he was a Florida Gator. Then he put out a video rapping a song that include a racial slur, and everything went out the window. Well, Stokes has a spot to play college football after Wednesday’s signing day. It’s not...
National Signing Day 2023 Winners and Losers
Here are the college football teams that impressed with their recruiting efforts this cycle and those that did not fare as well.
#1 High School football recruit in the Nation commits to South Carolina
WE HAVE THE #1 PLAYER EVERY COLLEGE TEAM WANTS.... DC NATIVE AND ARCHBISHOP CARROLL STAR - NYCK HARBOR.
College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news
Despite his age, Mack Brown has no plans of stepping away from the game of college football anytime soon. That become increasingly clear Thursday when North Carolina extended Brown’s contract. The program announced that they agreed with Brown on a one-year extension, while the length of his contract remains five years, now through January 2028. Read more... The post College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Names ‘Most Impressive’ QB at Senior Bowl
The Dallas owner shared his opinion on the top signal-caller in Mobile this week.
Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit
Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
College football recruiting: Biggest winners and losers from signing day
National Signing Day has come and gone for college football recruiting and here’s a breakdown of the biggest winners and losers. National Signing Day certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to college football recruiting as there were a number of surprises on Wednesday. The biggest news was the...
Former Tennessee Vols player lands with SEC rival
A former Tennessee Vols player is sticking around in the SEC. Wide receiver DeAngelo Gibbs is reportedly transferring from Tennessee to South Carolina. Gibbs, a former four-star recruit, originally transferred to Tennessee from Georgia ahead of the 2019 season. Gibbs, who was a safety at Georgia before moving to wide...
Alabama OL 'really excited' to get offer from Vols during first visit
A Class of 2025 offensive lineman from Alabama visited Tennessee for the first time last weekend and came away with his first Power Five scholarship offer.
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann on ejection vs. Wisconsin: 'This was an official who I couldn't communicate with'
Ohio State lost again on Thursday night, dropping a 65-60 result at home to Wisconsin. It was an eighth loss in nine games and likely ended any hopes the Buckeyes had of making the NCAA Tournament, save for winning the Big Ten Tournament. It’s been a rough last month for...
Georgia football: Closer look at UGA's 2023 signing class
ATHENS, Ga. -- The traditional signing day has arrived and Georgia has added a 26th signee to its No. 2 ranked recruiting class, strengthening an already talented roster. The Bulldogs came into February with 18 early enrollees, tying the program record set last cycle, with seven signees set to arrive this summer. Georgia added an in-state offensive tackle who committed during the fall.
Football player sentenced for Michigan football tunnel fight
One player for the Michigan State football team has been formally sentenced for his part in the fight inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel this past season. Spartans defensive back Khary Crump has been given one year of probation and will also have to perform 80 hours of community service, according ...
Top 5 candidates to become the new Alabama OC
One of the most impressive things about Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide is that he has continued to win despite the constant turnover of coordinators. In conclusion of the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide must replace both offensive and defensive coordinators after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and Pete Golding to Ole Miss.
College Basketball World Reacts To Massive Upset Tonight
College basketball witnessed another upset Wednesday night when unranked Florida earned a 67-54 victory over No. 2 Tennessee. Senior Colin Castleton led the Gators to a monumental victory with 20 points and nine rebounds at home. Florida, which began the game on a 17-4 run, held Tennesee to a 27.9 ...
What a commitment from Bennett would mean for Carolina
Former Tennessee commitment Mazeo Bennett, a four-star wide receiver from Greenville (S.C.) High School, will make an announcement on Friday afternoon. It’s at 12 p.m. Presumably, it will be his next commitment. The 247Sports Crystal Ball lists South Carolina as the favorite, with five predictions in place. If the...
UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
All-American Punter, Kicker Announces Major Commitment
One of the top special teams players in the 2023 recruiting class announced his commitment on Wednesday. Gabe Russo, who is an Under Armour All-American, announced a commitment to Auburn as a PWO (preferred walk-on). That came after he got a scholarship offer from Kentucky. ...
Fired Commanders OC lands new job
Scott Turner was not out of work for long. The Washington Commanders fired Turner as their offensive coordinator after the team’s season ended last month. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Turner is traveling to Las Vegas next week to meet with the Raiders. Turner’s role with the team is expected to be as passing game... The post Fired Commanders OC lands new job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Four-star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson announces commitment to Colorado
Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff landed a commitment from one of the program’s most coveted 2024 targets on Saturday when Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson announced his commitment to the Buffaloes. Florida and LSU were the other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound...
