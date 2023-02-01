ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Comeback

College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news

Despite his age, Mack Brown has no plans of stepping away from the game of college football anytime soon. That become increasingly clear Thursday when North Carolina extended Brown’s contract. The program announced that they agreed with Brown on a one-year extension, while the length of his contract remains five years, now through January 2028. Read more... The post College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit

Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Vols player lands with SEC rival

A former Tennessee Vols player is sticking around in the SEC. Wide receiver DeAngelo Gibbs is reportedly transferring from Tennessee to South Carolina. Gibbs, a former four-star recruit, originally transferred to Tennessee from Georgia ahead of the 2019 season. Gibbs, who was a safety at Georgia before moving to wide...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Georgia football: Closer look at UGA's 2023 signing class

ATHENS, Ga. -- The traditional signing day has arrived and Georgia has added a 26th signee to its No. 2 ranked recruiting class, strengthening an already talented roster. The Bulldogs came into February with 18 early enrollees, tying the program record set last cycle, with seven signees set to arrive this summer. Georgia added an in-state offensive tackle who committed during the fall.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 5 candidates to become the new Alabama OC

One of the most impressive things about Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide is that he has continued to win despite the constant turnover of coordinators. In conclusion of the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide must replace both offensive and defensive coordinators after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and Pete Golding to Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Massive Upset Tonight

College basketball witnessed another upset Wednesday night when unranked Florida earned a 67-54 victory over No. 2 Tennessee. Senior Colin Castleton led the Gators to a monumental victory with 20 points and nine rebounds at home. Florida, which began the game on a 17-4 run, held Tennesee to a 27.9 ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

What a commitment from Bennett would mean for Carolina

Former Tennessee commitment Mazeo Bennett, a four-star wide receiver from Greenville (S.C.) High School, will make an announcement on Friday afternoon. It’s at 12 p.m. Presumably, it will be his next commitment. The 247Sports Crystal Ball lists South Carolina as the favorite, with five predictions in place. If the...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

All-American Punter, Kicker Announces Major Commitment

One of the top special teams players in the 2023 recruiting class announced his commitment on Wednesday.  Gabe Russo, who is an Under Armour All-American, announced a commitment to Auburn as a PWO (preferred walk-on). That came after he got a scholarship offer from Kentucky.  ...
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Fired Commanders OC lands new job

Scott Turner was not out of work for long. The Washington Commanders fired Turner as their offensive coordinator after the team’s season ended last month. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Turner is traveling to Las Vegas next week to meet with the Raiders. Turner’s role with the team is expected to be as passing game... The post Fired Commanders OC lands new job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

Four-star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson announces commitment to Colorado

Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff landed a commitment from one of the program’s most coveted 2024 targets on Saturday when Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson announced his commitment to the Buffaloes. Florida and LSU were the other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound...
BOULDER, CO

