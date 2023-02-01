LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 8 Kansas (18-4, 6-3) will play against its sixth ranked opponent in its last seven games when the Jayhawks play at No. 13 Iowa State on Feb. 4. The game from Hilton Coliseum will begin at 11 a.m. (Central) and be televised on ESPN with Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla on the call.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO