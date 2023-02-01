Read full article on original website
Victim in Kan. Walmart bathroom fire remains hospitalized
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fire in a Walmart bathroom that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka have determined the cause of the fire. According to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols, the victim intentionally set the fire. Fire officials did not provide specifics on how he started the fire.
Kansas man dies after rear-end crash on the Kansas Turnpike
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 5a.m. Wednesday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Toyota Tundra driven by Brent Young, 40, Mission, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just south of Interstate 635 in the number three lane. The pickup rear-ended a...
Kansas felon accused of Christmas Eve burglary, other crimes
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts have a suspect in custody. On Thursday police took 45-year-old Walter Hugh Taylor of Atchison into custody, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is accused of a burglary of a residence in the 300 block North...
4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school
JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
Royals single game ticket sales start Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals single game tickets will go on-sale on Friday, Feb. 3 beginning at 10 a.m. Then, Saturday the Royals Rally presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is at The K from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Royals Rally will...
Police arrest Kansas woman for alleged car theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just after noon Tuesday, a 29 year old victim reported the theft of a 1992 Mercury passenger car from a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Suspect accused of setting Kan. house fire that injured two
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an intentionally set house fire that resulted in two people being seriously injured. Just after 1a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to 214 NE Chandler Street in reference to an unknown individual causing a disturbance outside of the home, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols.
Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have made an arrest. Just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of SE 34th Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responders located a man later...
👟 Women T&F: Larson qualifies for nationals at Washburn Day 1
TOPEKA - Hutchinson Community College freshman distance runner Serenity Larson earned her first career national qualification on Friday on Day 1 of the Washburn Open at the Washburn University Indoor Athletic Facility. The freshman from Dodge City finished sixth in the 5,000 meters with a national-qualifying time of 18 minutes,...
👟 Five top ten finishes for Dragon men at Washburn Open Day 1
TOPEKA – Sophomore Caleb Manning was the top finisher on Friday for the Hutchinson Community College men’s track team at the Washburn Open. Manning finished second in the triple jump with a top attempt of 48 feet, 2 inches (14.68m). That mark was a personal record for Manning, who qualified for the 2023 NJCAA Indoor Championships two weeks ago at the Washburn Indoor Athletic Facility at the Rust Buster Classic.
🏀 MBB: Kansas plays at Iowa State Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 8 Kansas (18-4, 6-3) will play against its sixth ranked opponent in its last seven games when the Jayhawks play at No. 13 Iowa State on Feb. 4. The game from Hilton Coliseum will begin at 11 a.m. (Central) and be televised on ESPN with Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla on the call.
🏈 Brother vs. brother: Kelces prepare for Super Bowl showdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Donna Kelce is going to have to pull out that now-familiar custom jersey — the one with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's front stitched to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's back — one more time this season. At least this...
Grienke return is official
KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The Kansas City Royals announced this morning that they have signed right-handed pitcher Zack Greinke to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a corresponding move, pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was designated for assignment. Greinke, 39, went 4-9 with a...
🏀 WBB: Kansas comeback falls short at Baylor
WACO, Texas – Kansas trailed by as many as 11 points in the third quarter, but closed to within two twice in the fourth, before falling 77-73 at Baylor on Wednesday evening at the Ferrell Center. The Jayhawks fell to 14-6 on the year and 4-5 in Big 12...
