New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday defended his decision to spend a half million dollars of federal COVID-19 relief funds on a new fleet of SUVs to chauffer himself and administration lackeys around the state. Nevermind the governor, who is pushing New Jerseyans to lower their carbon footprint through solar energy, electric stoves, and electric vehicles, buying a fleet of large gas-guzzling oversized SUVs. Some are calling the purchase an 'illegitimate' expense. Murphy's entourage already had a fleet of SUVs to speed through small towns across the state under State Police escort. Now, he has a brand new fleet,

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO