Do you rent? You may be eligible for the $450 ANCHOR property tax break.
While homeowners in New Jersey are patiently waiting for direct deposits or checks from the new ANCHOR property tax benefit program — payments aren’t coming until late spring — renters should take note. Tenants who earn less than $150,000 may also be eligible for a payment of...
Utility bill just go way up? This scam could be costing you thousands in New Jersey
I got slammed and I didn't even know what hit me. My electric bill was over $500 this month. That’s three times higher than normal and nothing has changed with our usage. After a little digging, I realized I’m getting totally ripped off and you may be too.
These 7 businesses announced store closings in January
The past few years have been rough for a declining brick-and-mortar retail industry. The retail apocalypse continues to hit stores hard. Many have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was a particularly tough January in New Jersey for some popular chains and businesses. Here’s a look...
New Jersey Can Apply & Get Up To $1,500 Checks For Property Tax Relief
HarryTheFirstHarry sent in a tip that most New Jersey residents can get a cash payment for property tax relief. The payment amount is $1,500 if you are a homeowner or $450 in you are a renter. This is called the ANCHOR benefit program. There is an income limit of $150,000...
NJ is urged to expand child tax credit
In the face of high inflation, New Jersey’s brand-new child-tax credit is already being eyed for expansion, including a doubling of the maximum credit, to $1,000 per child. Thousands of New Jersey families will be able to collect for the first time this year a state-level child-tax credit of up to $500 per child when they file their state tax returns under a newly established tax break.
N.J. could increase food aid to thousands of residents who will soon lose pandemic-era assistance
With enhanced pandemic-era cash assistance for food ending Feb. 28, the state Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would raise the minimum household benefit from $50 to $95 a month in New Jersey, sending it to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature. Lisa Pitz, director of the nonprofit Hunger Free...
Is it True? Will Noncompete Agreements Soon Be a Thing of the Past?
Just days after the champagne was gone and the noisemakers put away, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the proposal of a new rule that would prohibit employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers. Yes, you read that correctly. The rule’s purpose is to ban all non-compete agreements. As is often the case, however, the devil is in the details and how this will eventually play out for NJ employers remains to be seen.
How to avoid bogus E-ZPass violations in NJ
🔴 Lawmaker calls it "massive win for NJ drivers" 🔴 How you could still get a violation in the mail. It is one of the most infuriating things that can happen to an E-ZPass user in New Jersey: the bogus toll violation. Not only do you get charged...
SNAP budget set to decrease
The budget for food safety nets will soon be reduced to pre-COVID-19 levels. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal initiative that provides food assistance to low or no-income individuals and families. The Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), according to their website, gave emergency allotments to SNAP users “to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic.” The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 is set to roll back these emergency allotments, affecting 1.6 million households in New York state.
Bill to prevent erroneous E-ZPass fines becomes law
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to prevent erroneous EZ-Pass fines, legislation sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson which would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation was signed into law. “Currently, the New...
Green leaning Gov. Murphy drops half million in COVID-19 relief funds on gas guzzling new SUVs
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday defended his decision to spend a half million dollars of federal COVID-19 relief funds on a new fleet of SUVs to chauffer himself and administration lackeys around the state. Nevermind the governor, who is pushing New Jerseyans to lower their carbon footprint through solar energy, electric stoves, and electric vehicles, buying a fleet of large gas-guzzling oversized SUVs. Some are calling the purchase an ‘illegitimate’ expense. Murphy’s entourage already had a fleet of SUVs to speed through small towns across the state under State Police escort. Now, he has a brand new fleet, The post Green leaning Gov. Murphy drops half million in COVID-19 relief funds on gas guzzling new SUVs appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. Town Lands In Top 20 Most Beautiful Small Towns In U.S.
Travel & Leisure is showing the Garden State some love in their newest list of the most beautiful small towns in the United States. The travel site noted that “most beautiful” is subjective but all towns selected in the list have a population under 20,000 and are a mix of towns that have historic architecture, natural scenery, or breathtaking coasts.
Governor Murphy Defends Use of Covid Funds for Personal SUVs - Kind of
An interviewer on News 12 New Jersey pressed Governor Murphy on the ethics of routing over 500K in federal Covid relief funds toward brand-new SUVs for the personal use of the governor and state officials. The governor responded by stridently defending his use of state vehicles to get around and...
New Jersey Treasury Donates $3.9 Million To Utility Assistance Program To Mark National Unclaimed Property Day; Here’s How You Can Claim Unclaimed Property
Marking National Unclaimed Property Day, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Administration (UPA) announced a $3.9 million contribution to help provide assistance to low and moderate income New Jersey households struggling to pay their utility bills. Each year, the contribution is presented to the Affordable Housing...
Americans Have Until February 28 To Claim A $1,500 Payment
New Jersey residents now have until the end of February to claim a property tax rebate worth up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is providing some financial relief to residents. This program provides property tax relief for New Jersey residents who owned or rented their homes on October 1, 2019. Governor Phil Murphy announced that the deadline has been extended to February 28, 2023. This has changed twice from December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023. (source)
Food Stamp Rip-off in NJ: How Much and Who is at Risk?
⚫ Criminals are stealing SNAP benefit information from New Jersey residents. ⚫ Scammers are using a variety of methods but security can easily be improved. ⚫ If your SNAP benefit card info is swiped, it will take weeks or longer to get a new card. Sad but true: Millions and...
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey
A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
After warm January, hearing this sound in NJ is concerning
January of 2023 has officially concluded, and what a month it's been temperature-wise. At no point in the month did we have any extreme cold. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. According to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's weather blog, "Each and every day of the month — without exception — saw an average temperature at or above the long-term average."
Did you file a paper ANCHOR application? You soon should be able to get confirmation, N.J. says.
While New Jersey is encouraging residents to file their application for the ANCHOR property tax benefit online, some people have to file a paper application because of their filing status. But many residents have expressed frustration that they can’t get a confirmation that their paper application has been received, and...
N.J. reports 1,307 COVID cases, 7 deaths. 3 counties now have ‘low’ community levels.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,307 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90, officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining. New Jersey’s seven-day...
