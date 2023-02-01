ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPG Talk Radio

Comments / 3

Related
NJ.com

These 7 businesses announced store closings in January

The past few years have been rough for a declining brick-and-mortar retail industry. The retail apocalypse continues to hit stores hard. Many have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was a particularly tough January in New Jersey for some popular chains and businesses. Here’s a look...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ is urged to expand child tax credit

In the face of high inflation, New Jersey’s brand-new child-tax credit is already being eyed for expansion, including a doubling of the maximum credit, to $1,000 per child. Thousands of New Jersey families will be able to collect for the first time this year a state-level child-tax credit of up to $500 per child when they file their state tax returns under a newly established tax break.
tapinto.net

Is it True? Will Noncompete Agreements Soon Be a Thing of the Past?

Just days after the champagne was gone and the noisemakers put away, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the proposal of a new rule that would prohibit employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers. Yes, you read that correctly. The rule’s purpose is to ban all non-compete agreements. As is often the case, however, the devil is in the details and how this will eventually play out for NJ employers remains to be seen.
OKLAHOMA STATE
94.5 PST

How to avoid bogus E-ZPass violations in NJ

🔴 Lawmaker calls it "massive win for NJ drivers" 🔴 How you could still get a violation in the mail. It is one of the most infuriating things that can happen to an E-ZPass user in New Jersey: the bogus toll violation. Not only do you get charged...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

SNAP budget set to decrease

The budget for food safety nets will soon be reduced to pre-COVID-19 levels. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal initiative that provides food assistance to low or no-income individuals and families. The Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), according to their website, gave emergency allotments to SNAP users “to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic.” The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 is set to roll back these emergency allotments, affecting 1.6 million households in New York state.
wrnjradio.com

Bill to prevent erroneous E-ZPass fines becomes law

NEW JERSEY – In an effort to prevent erroneous EZ-Pass fines, legislation sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson which would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation was signed into law. “Currently, the New...
Shore News Network

Green leaning Gov. Murphy drops half million in COVID-19 relief funds on gas guzzling new SUVs

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday defended his decision to spend a half million dollars of federal COVID-19 relief funds on a new fleet of SUVs to chauffer himself and administration lackeys around the state. Nevermind the governor, who is pushing New Jerseyans to lower their carbon footprint through solar energy, electric stoves, and electric vehicles, buying a fleet of large gas-guzzling oversized SUVs. Some are calling the purchase an ‘illegitimate’ expense. Murphy’s entourage already had a fleet of SUVs to speed through small towns across the state under State Police escort. Now, he has a brand new fleet, The post Green leaning Gov. Murphy drops half million in COVID-19 relief funds on gas guzzling new SUVs appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

N.J. Town Lands In Top 20 Most Beautiful Small Towns In U.S.

Travel & Leisure is showing the Garden State some love in their newest list of the most beautiful small towns in the United States. The travel site noted that “most beautiful” is subjective but all towns selected in the list have a population under 20,000 and are a mix of towns that have historic architecture, natural scenery, or breathtaking coasts.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
lnnnews.com

Governor Murphy Defends Use of Covid Funds for Personal SUVs - Kind of

An interviewer on News 12 New Jersey pressed Governor Murphy on the ethics of routing over 500K in federal Covid relief funds toward brand-new SUVs for the personal use of the governor and state officials. The governor responded by stridently defending his use of state vehicles to get around and...
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Treasury Donates $3.9 Million To Utility Assistance Program To Mark National Unclaimed Property Day; Here’s How You Can Claim Unclaimed Property

Marking National Unclaimed Property Day, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Administration (UPA) announced a $3.9 million contribution to help provide assistance to low and moderate income New Jersey households struggling to pay their utility bills. Each year, the contribution is presented to the Affordable Housing...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Aneka Duncan

Americans Have Until February 28 To Claim A $1,500 Payment

New Jersey residents now have until the end of February to claim a property tax rebate worth up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is providing some financial relief to residents. This program provides property tax relief for New Jersey residents who owned or rented their homes on October 1, 2019. Governor Phil Murphy announced that the deadline has been extended to February 28, 2023. This has changed twice from December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023. (source)
WPG Talk Radio

Food Stamp Rip-off in NJ: How Much and Who is at Risk?

⚫ Criminals are stealing SNAP benefit information from New Jersey residents. ⚫ Scammers are using a variety of methods but security can easily be improved. ⚫ If your SNAP benefit card info is swiped, it will take weeks or longer to get a new card. Sad but true: Millions and...
Kristen Walters

Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey

A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
HAZLET, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

After warm January, hearing this sound in NJ is concerning

January of 2023 has officially concluded, and what a month it's been temperature-wise. At no point in the month did we have any extreme cold. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. According to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's weather blog, "Each and every day of the month — without exception — saw an average temperature at or above the long-term average."
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy