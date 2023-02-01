Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police have advised drivers to avoid West Main Road in the area of West Passage Drive and King Charles Drive. This area has been closed for the time being. The reason the roadway was closed has not immediately been released.
Valley Breeze
Mohegan Bridge reopens; more work to be done
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced last Friday that the Mohegan Bridge has been reopened. The steel bridge, built in 1966 and under construction since April of 2021, reopened for two way traffic.
ecori.org
Providence Neighborhood Sees Potential in Public Street
PROVIDENCE — About 100 years ago, the residents of South Providence could stroll to the end of Public Street, where the land meets Narragansett Bay, to enjoy the water and to fish. Now, residents in the neighborhood have to walk under Interstate 95, through a confusing series of crosswalks,...
ABC6.com
Providence officer hit by car outside Cranston St. Armory
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer was hit by a car outside of the Cranston Street Armory Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to ABC6. Police say the officer was brushed by a fleeing car, and suffered minor injuries. Other people inside the parking lot were also hit by...
ABC6.com
Scaffolding collapses off Housing Authority Building in North Attleboro
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A 6-story-high scaffolding fell from the Housing Authority Building in North Attleboro Friday, police said. Around 5 p.m., police received a call about an item falling onto a parked car near the building. Police then reached out to the North Attleboro Fire Department, which...
GoLocalProv
Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa
This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
Power outages, damage reported as strong winds sweep through
A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line.
Valley Breeze
Diamond Hill Park pond work being done; pump track next
CUMBERLAND – Work to turn the former muddy and often dry pond in front of the Diamond Hill Park stage is continuing this week, including aeration and installation of new walking ramps. The work is part of several more upgrades being done mostly through grant funds in the park,...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket to begin new recycling, bulky-waste programs
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Department of Public Works announced a new bulky-waste program and recycling awareness program to begin in February. Richard Karsulavitch, business manager for the DPW said the new campaigns are designed to inform residents about safe and responsible recycling. “Pawtucket has been seeing more...
Valley Breeze
Simplified food truck rules up for consideration
CUMBERLAND – Town officials are set to correct an admitted mistake made three years ago when they approved new rules for food trucks. An ordinance amending Article IX of the town’s code of ordinances, pertaining to mobile food trucks operating within the town, would nix the process put in place in early 2021 that no one followed through on enforcing.
Uprise RI
Pawtucket’s only warming center closes days before severe winter freeze
Update: Grace Voll, Communications person for the Office of Mayor Grebien, sent Uprise RI an email early Thursday morning. See below. The Black Lives Matter RI Warming Center on 92 East Avenue in Pawtucket has been closed, days before a cold front will be moving into Rhode Island plunging temperatures below zero. Currently there are no shelters or warming centers operating in Pawtucket, but according to Grace Voll, who works in the office of Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, the city is scrambling get the shelter at 1139 Main Street going, with or without state assistance.
Valley Breeze
Knock On Wood opening this weekend in new location
SMITHFIELD – The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture say they have been hustling for the past two weeks putting a whole lot of furniture together in advance of a planned grand opening this Saturday, Feb. 4. Mike Gordon said they are excited to welcome customers back to this...
Fire breaks out at Fall River home
The flames broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Highland Avenue.
RI DEM to conduct 4 controlled fires in forest areas
DEM is planning prescribed burns in Jamestown's Dutch Island, Coventry's Nicholas Farm Management Area, Exeter's Pratt Farm-Arcadia Management Area, and Portsmouth's Prudence Island.
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket opens warming shelter on Main Street
PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket is officially opening the doors to a new warming shelter at 1139 Main St. for this weekend, on an emergency basis. The shelter will be open today, Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 a.m. through Monday, Feb. 6, around the clock. Additionally, the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen will also be preparing three fresh meals per day.
Turnto10.com
Cranston Street Armory warming station prepares for at least 200 as dangerous cold sets in
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Dangerously cold weather is on the way, and people living outside may be looking for a place to stay. Local leaders and homeless advocates are ramping up efforts to get the unhoused into warming stations and shelters ahead of the frigid conditions. Amos House executive...
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse
Years in operation: 21 years under current ownership. Shoppers are bound to find what they’re looking for at North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse, which offers more than 5,400 square feet of beer, wine and spirits selections. The store brings its mix of sweeping selection and affordable prices to its client base, who mainly hail from the town of North Smithfield and neighboring Providence suburbs. Assistant Manager Chris Schroeder brings 20 years of industry experience to his role of keeping things humming day to day.
independentri.com
Narragansett seeks part-time animal control officer following resignation
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town of Narragansett’s part-time animal control officer resigned from her position on Friday, full-time animal control officer Monica Tutko said this week. “We will be posting (the open position) and recruiting to find someone who will be a good fit,” Narragansett Police Chief Sean...
Valley Breeze
In need of fresh air, Hope Library pleads for new HVAC system
SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council revisited its American Rescue Plan Act spending last Thursday, with $1.5 million of the $3.2 million allocated for town projects and $495,000 expended already, according to Town Treasurer Karen Beattie. The Town Council heard several presentations with town officials regarding requests for ARPA...
