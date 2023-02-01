Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
wymt.com
Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. “I mean, we were there very quickly right...
spectrumnews1.com
How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
WKYT 27
Craft reveals who she was referring to in ‘Empty Chair’ campaign ad
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kelly Craft reveals who she was referring to in her ‘empty chair’ campaign ad. Craft launched her campaign for Kentucky governor in September. In her most recent ad, Craft references a spot missing at the kitchen table due to fentanyl and other drugs. Adding the issue is personal to her as a mother.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Republican Party disputes Beshear’s teacher shortage numbers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Teacher shortages are often a topic of conversation in Frankfort. With many open and vacant teaching positions in the state, both sides of the aisle are looking ahead to come up with better solutions. Governor Beshear said the state was down nearly 11,000 teachers, a number...
Who is running for Kentucky governor in 2023?
Kentucky's next primary election is set for May 16, and the Kentucky governor candidates are full steam for their primary elections.
wnky.com
Proposed bill to require school board officials display political affiliations on ballots
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Earlier this week Bowling Green Independent School Board welcomed their newest member tonight to fill the district’s open position. However, this appointment could mark a turning point in Kentucky elections as a bill proposed in the 2023 legislative session could require all future board members to have their political affiliations listed on the ballot.
Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race
FRANKFORT — Just as Democrat Andy Beshear has built a big fundraising lead over his Republican rivals for governor, the Kentucky Democratic Party has amassed a much bigger warchest than the Republican Party of Kentucky at the outset of this gubernatorial election year. In disclosures filed with campaign finance regulators this week, the Kentucky Democratic […] The post Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
kentuckytoday.com
KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in
VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
Ky. GOP lawmakers call for more coal power after winter storm failures
Utilities and pipeline executives spoke to Kentucky lawmakers about failures of the power system during Winter Storm Elliott in December.
WLKY.com
How rolling blackouts happened in Kentucky, and what's being done to prevent more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E officials felt prepared the morning of Dec. 23, 2022, as Winter Storm Elliott barreled across the country. By the power company's estimates, they would have 25% more capacity than demand for electricity, more than enough to keep customers warm as temperatures dipped below zero and the wind chill exceeded minus 30 degrees.
wdrb.com
'Skill for idiots' | ‘Gray machines’ push limits of gambling in Kentucky
'Skill for idiots' | 'Gray machines' push limits of gambling in Kentucky. So-called 'skill' games are popping up at bars and convenience stores all over Kentucky. Powerful interests are set to clash in Frankfort over whether the games should outlawed, regulated or left alone.
College Heights Herald
Letter to the Editor: The correct debate concerning cannabis
Editor’s Note: This Letter to the Editor was sent in reaction to “Price on Politics: Medical Cannabis in Kentucky” published on Jan. 24, 2023, and has been edited for grammar and clarity, but not content. I read your opinion piece and you completely missed the point. The...
Greenberg announces reordering of government offices in first State of the City address
An Office of Immigrant Affairs will work to ensure government and nonprofit resources are available to the city’s foreign-born residents. Craig Greenberg is also creating an Office of Philanthropy.
WKYT 27
Dr. Stack talks with WKYT about end of COVID-19 emergency declaration
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - President Joe Biden has set a date of May 11 for the COVID-19 emergency declaration to end, something which has lasted for almost three years now. Most of the impact of the COVID-19 emergency ending has already been felt in Kentucky, that’s according to Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner.
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Beshear: Expansion Project Will Create 400+ Jobs in NKY
The project increases distribution and logistics presence in Northern Kentucky. (Frankfort, Ky.) – A freight company is investing millions of dollars to expand their presence in northern Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear today announced that Whitehorse Freight LLC will spend $5.4 million to purchase an existing space in Crestview Hills.
'Pressure just wasn't there': Kentucky lawmakers question energy companies about rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers had serious questions and concerns about the talk of possible rolling blackouts during the severe weather in December. So in Frankfort on Thursday, they asked several energy companies -- including LG&E -- about why it happened. LG&E warned customers about the potential blackouts when...
Kentucky business owner withheld taxes from employees, never paid IRS
The Department of Justice said the business owner paid $1 million of the amount due before he was sentenced.
Rejected 2022 Kentucky personalized license plates: Fart, Booti, more
Some people must have thought with plates like SLOW-AF, 200 MPH, and FAST-AF speed limits wouldn't apply to them.
