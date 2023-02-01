Post Office employee charged with statutory rape inside Knoxville mail processing facility

Read full article on original website
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
WATE
Post Office employee accused of abusing teen
A 70-year-old Lenoir City man accused of aggravated statutory rape of a minor at a Knoxville postal facility entered a not guilty plea during a Feb. 2 detention hearing in federal court.
Young witness in Austin-East murder case ends up a homicide victim himself
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Austin-East High School student expected to offer important testimony in the February 2021 ambush killing of a schoolmate was shot and killed himself in December, a court hearing revealed Friday. Germany Hines Jr. was just a couple weeks shy of his 17th birthday when a...
Driver in Knox County vehicular homicide sentenced to 11 years
A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
Man receives prison time after 2021 Knox Co. chase that led to deadly crash
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Greeneville man will serve 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in a chase that ended in a deadly crash in the summer of 2021. According to the Knox County District Attorney General's office, Larry Hipps tried to escape in...
wvlt.tv
TBI: Sweetwater police shoot man threatening family with gun
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting overnight in Monroe County Thursday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before midnight, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a call that a man was threatening family members with a firearm at a house on Raby Road in Sweetwater, a release stated.
WBIR
TBI investigating Sweetwater police shooting
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sweetwater police shot a suspect. It happened Thursday night and the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, TBI says.
tbinewsroom.com
TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Monroe County
At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Monroe County late Thursday evening. Preliminary information indicates that shortly before midnight EST, officers with the Sweetwater Police Department responded to a call...
Man pleads not guilty to aggravated statutory rape at Knoxville postal facility
John Dusty Best is accused of aggravated statutory rape at a US postal facility in Knoxville, where he was employed.
WBIR
Former USPS worker charged with rape of minor
John Dusty Best was in a car accident with the minor in Maryville in 2021, according to court documents. Best told the police he was the minor's godfather.
wvlt.tv
‘Operation Friday the 13th’ leads to more arrests in Cocke Co.
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to "Operation Friday the 13th," after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff's Office executed the drug operation with the...
CCSO: Three arrested on drug charges, two homes padlocked as part of ongoing investigation
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said two homes were padlocked and three people were arrested on drug charges Thursday, as part of an ongoing investigation called "Operation Friday the 13th." They said the three people arrested are Monica Denton of Newport, Dior Nathan of Michigan...
sam1039.com
Whitley County Woman Sentenced To 20 Years On Drug Trafficking Charges
The Williamsburg Police Department reports a Whitley County woman will spend two decades behind bars for her role in a drug trafficking case. 34-tear-old Cara Lawson of Williamsburg was convicted back in January in the case and the sentence was recently handed down. The case stems from a joint investigation between WPD and the DEA in London from January until March of 2022. Lawson is one of six defendants in two separate drug trafficking investigations. She was convicted on two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking fentanyl, and one count of promoting contraband. The other defendants are still awaiting trial.
wvlt.tv
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols' arrest released
Police release security footage of North Knoxville shooting, search for car ongoing. Officials said a midnight black Toyota Camry that was involved in the shooting left the scene before officers arrived.
WLOS.com
Former youth pastor, Haywood County teacher charged with indecent liberties
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities said a former youth pastor and school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested and charged Evan Jordan Jensen, 30, with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was at $20,000, secured.
wvlt.tv
Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deadly drugs are flooding East Tennessee from out of state, and it's not going unnoticed by district attorneys. They shared their plan to crack down on the dangerous drug pipeline, and it's already lead to dozens of arrests.
Over $250,000 of counterfeit clothing seized from Knoxville store
A Knoxville man is facing charges including money laundering after officers conducted a search of the story he was operating, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
WATE
Person accused of pointing gun at officers shot
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man arrested for bringing missing teen across state lines
US Court of Appeals reverses dismissal of chewing gum suit against Knox County Schools. A lawsuit originally filed against Knox County Schools in February of 2022 and later dismissed is now returning to the courtroom.
WATE
Knoxville's first Black police officer
Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House.
Person taken to hospital after shooting involving US Marshals in Monroe County
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
