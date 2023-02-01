ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

247Sports

Previewing the Draftables in the Duke vs North Carolina showdown

There will be some familiar faces patrolling the sidelines in Durham on Saturday evening but it is the start of a completely new era in the Duke and North Carolina rivalry. All eyes and attention will be on Jon Scheyer and Hubert Davis as they experience their first showdown since the changing of the guards with Roy Williams and Coach K retiring in the last two years but there are certainly a handful of players to know heading into the big game.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke will be without Dariq Whitehead against North Carolina

Duke Basketball will take on North Carolina in the first round of this season’s edition of college basketball’s best rivalry. The Blue Devils come in having won two straight games and as the betting favorites, but the program announced that it will once again be without one of its top talents.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Complete Box Score: NC State 72, Georgia Tech 64

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Wolfpack tried to put away Georgia Tech on several occasions, but the Yellow Jackets kept coming back before a 14-3 run by the Pack to close out a 72-64 win at PNC Arena. D.J. Burns led NC State (19-5, 9-4 ACC) with 24 points and eight rebounds, but it was a combined 33 points from Casey Morsell and Ernest Ross that pushed the Pack over the top.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Dariq Whitehead versus UNC 'is on the table'

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer updated Dariq Whitehead's status during his Thursday presser ahead of the rivalry bout with the unranked UNC Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday. RELATED: Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game It sounds like ...
DURHAM, NC
chatsports.com

No. 16 Duke Welcomes Pitt to Cameron for Midweek ACC Contest

Looking to bounce back from Sunday's setback at Florida State, Duke returns to Durham for a brief pit stop, tipping off the month of February with a midweek contest against Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m., live on ACC Network. Pam Ward and Stephanie White will call the action...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

