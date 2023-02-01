Read full article on original website
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
No. 16 Duke Welcomes Pitt to Cameron for Midweek ACC Contest
Looking to bounce back from Sunday's setback at Florida State, Duke returns to Durham for a brief pit stop, tipping off the month of February with a midweek contest against Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m., live on ACC Network. Pam Ward and Stephanie White will call the action...
Virginia Tech Set to Host Four-Star SG Juke Harris After Making Top 6
Virginia Tech is set to host one of their top overall 2024 targets on an official visit this weekend in four-star SG Juke Harris out of Salisbury, NC. Harris' visit comes as the Hokies recently made his top 6 along with Kansas, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Miami, and LSU. This included...
UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
Devontez Walker Ready to Bring Size and Speed to UNC Passing Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Devontez Walker’s path to the North Carolina wide receiver room has been an adventure. In the end, leaving the state and proving himself elsewhere enabled the return home. Walker admitted that Chapel Hill was not a fit for him out of West Charlotte High School,...
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely food, every day of the week.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
HPU fraternity under ‘interim suspension’ during ongoing investigation
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A fraternity has been suspended from High Point University. The university says that a fraternity on campus is under interim suspension, but did not share details. They offered the following statement: We take the safety of our students very seriously and are committed to providing a safe and secure learning […]
Former gasman for Dale Earnhardt diagnosed with rare cancer, wife says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A long-time gasman for Dale Earnhardt begins his battle against cancer. Danny 'Chocolate' Myers found out he has a rare, aggressive form of lymphoma. It’s called mantle cell lymphoma. His wife said he had stomach pain at the end of 2022. Myers eventually went...
