There will be some familiar faces patrolling the sidelines in Durham on Saturday evening but it is the start of a completely new era in the Duke and North Carolina rivalry. All eyes and attention will be on Jon Scheyer and Hubert Davis as they experience their first showdown since the changing of the guards with Roy Williams and Coach K retiring in the last two years but there are certainly a handful of players to know heading into the big game.

DURHAM, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO