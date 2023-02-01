Read full article on original website
QAD Launches New Brand to Embody its Adaptive Enterprise Vision and Growth Journey
New visual brand unifies QAD’s growing product suite and signifies its position in the SaaS market. QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, has launched a new visual brand. A brand is more than just a logo. It is the identifying...
Broadvoice Names Sean Johnston New VP of Channel Partnerships and Alliances
Channel Veteran Brings UCaaS and CCaaS Leadership to Partnership Strategy. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, has named cloud communications channel veteran Sean Johnston as its new Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Alliances.
Zomentum Announces the Top Influential Partners of 2022
Partners are leading the way in growth and innovation. The partners are chosen based on 2022 revenue growth and close rates. Zomentum, a leading provider of sales and billing automation solutions, is proud to announce the Top Influential Partners of 2022. These are a select group of partners across North America and Europe who have successfully transformed their businesses from service-based organizations to growth engines. The partners were chosen based on various criteria, including revenue growth, sales and marketing mastery, close rates, financial success, and operational efficiency.
TCN Named a Finalist in 2022-2023 Cloud Awards for TCN Operator, Its Advanced Call Center Platform
The international cloud computing awards program recognizes TCN’s flagship call center platform for the Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing category for the second year in a row. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs...
Diversis Capital-Backed Fishbowl Inventory Acquires Sellware
Fishbowl lnventory, a leading provider of ERP Software for small-to-mid and mid-to-enterprise sized businesses, and a portfolio company of Diversis Capital, today announced it has acquired Sellware, a leader in international multi-channel e-commerce for small-to-mid sized businesses. Founded in 2004, Sellware provides inventory management and order management systems, paired with...
Advatix Announces Appointment of the USC Executive Director and Industry Expert Dr. Nick Vyas to its Advisory Board
Advatix taps Dr. Nick Vyas, a global supply chain industry expert from USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute to provide industry guidance and support for the company’s vision for global growth. Advatix, Inc., a leader in digital transformation of supply chains, announces the appointment of industry...
6sense Receives Recognition for Three TrustRadius 2023 Winter Best of Awards in Account-Based Marketing
Commitment to customer success highlighted by winning all three awards in the ABM software category. 6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized 6sense for three awards in the Account-Based Marketing category including the Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price, and Best Relationship. The awards highlight 6sense products that demonstrate a commitment to transparency, improvement, and user insights.
LTIMindtree Partners with Criteo to Drive IT Operational Efficiency
Partnership delivers benefits to Criteo in the first year of five-year engagement. LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced a multi-year engagement that enables Criteo, the commerce media company, to enhance its business agility, IT service quality, and scalability. As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree provides end-to-end...
Lavender Announces $13.2 Million in Funding to Create Email Intelligence Category for Sales Teams
Company to expand team and introduce new AI-powered features. Lavender, provider of the leading AI-powered sales email coaching platform, today announced it has raised $13.2 million in funding which includes an $11 million Series A that closed just weeks after a $2.2 million seed round. Norwest Venture Partners led the Series A with participation from Signia Venture Partners. Signia led the seed round with participation from CapitalX and Position Ventures. Other angel and seed investors include Arash Ferdowsi (Dropbox), Alex Lieberman (Morning Brew), Troy Osinoff (JUICE), and Braydan Young (Sendoso).
Resonate ‘State of the Consumer 2023’ Reveals Large Segment of Consumers Permanently Anxious about Health, Economy
Leading AI-Driven Data Insights Firm Releases 5th Edition of Groundbreaking Consumer Segmentation to Help Marketers Better Target and Engage Key Audiences. Resonate, the leading provider of AI-driven consumer data and intelligence, is sharing its first-of-its-kind look at how Americans will approach everything from what they choose to do to and how they choose to do it to what they choose to purchase in 2023. To create the State of the Consumer 2023 report, Resonate leveraged its proprietary real-time consumer data set to segment the American consumer base. The Resonate AI Data Engine analyzed key trends and uncovered the most significant segments. The report reveals that a large swath of American consumers lives with sustained moderate anxiety that influences buying behaviors, preferences, and loyalty to brands, among other things. The top 2023 segments — named the Free-to-Be Consumer, the Cautiously Optimistic Consumer and the Anxiously Active Consumer — are described comprehensively in the report.
Ometria Delivered 430% ROI to Retailers, Reveals Total Economic Impact Study
CRM teams were able to deliver an 18% repurchase rate increase alongside improved customer engagement, presenting a risk-adjusted net present value of $3.5M to retailers. Ometria, the customer data and experience platform (CDXP) for retailers, commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact study examining the potential cost savings and business benefits of using Ometria’s CDXP over the course of three years. The study, published in January 2023, found that a composite organization representative of interviewed retailers deploying Ometria yielded a return on investment (ROI) of 430% by enabling more intuitive, AI-driven customer insights and messaging delivery.
Cybersecurity Leaders Launch First Attack Matrix for Software Supply Chain Security
Current and former cybersecurity leaders from Microsoft, Google, GitLab, Check Point, OWASP, Fortinet and others have already joined the open framework initiative, which is being led by OX Security. OX Security, the first end-to-end software supply chain security solution, announced the launch of OSC&R (Open Software Supply Chain Attack Reference),...
Providers Empower SAP Users to Pursue Modernization
ISG Provider Lens™ report says SAP ecosystem partners are expanding offerings for SAP S/4HANA and other products to serve more kinds of enterprises. A wide range of enterprises have launched digital transformations in recent years in which SAP solutions and services, especially around the SAP S/4HANA platform, play a central role, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
PAR Technology’s Punchh Announces Seven Winners of Annual Customer Loyalty Awards
Digital customer loyalty and engagement platform’s fourth-annual customer awards highlights innovation, channel strategies, retention rate leaders and more. ParTech, Inc.’s (PAR) – a global restaurant technology company providing a unified commerce experience for enterprise restaurants – announced today that its leading customer loyalty, offers and engagement solution, Punchh, recently presented its fourth-annual Customer Awards. This recognition spotlights seven clients who excel at using the Punchh platform for customized loyalty program management, omnichannel engagement, digital campaigns, personalized offers and more.
interworks.cloud Discusses the Business Impact Of Microsoft NCE With Leading Cloud Experts
Interworks.cloud, the leading cloud commerce platform provider that empowers Distributors and large Service Providers around the globe, is pleased to invite you to the enlightening open panel discussion on “Microsoft NCE: Explore the business impact on the world’s biggest distributors worldwide”. interworks.cloud, the leading ecosystem enabler, was...
Pyramid Analytics Expands Germany Team With Appointment of Martin McDonald as New VP for the DACH Region
McDonald will grow Pyramid Analytics’ DACH partner network and spearhead the in-region SAP strategy. Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering business analytics and decision intelligence provider, has appointed Martin McDonald as Vice President DACH. McDonald has held various management positions in global technology companies looking to enter the German (DACH) market, including FredHopper and CoreMetrics. He most recently was VP DACHEE, Southern Europe at customer data specialist Tealium.
OneStream Named Winner of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award
CPM software provider lands #37 on list of companies with 500-999 employees. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprise, announced it has been recognized as one of the United States’ 2023 Top Workplaces by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand top workplaces. OneStream was ranked among the Top 50 workplaces for companies with 500-999 employees, landing at #37 on the list. This recognition marks OneStream’s first award recognition of 2023, following strong momentum in 2022 with several leading recognitions and accolades from industry analysts, media and customers.
LoopMe Announces Global Hires Amid Continued Revenue Growth
LoopMe Achieves 55% Growth Year-on-Year, Surpassing $150 Million in Revenue in the last 12 months, Hires Lisa Coffey as Chief Revenue Officer. LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance, announced new hires on the heels of significant revenue growth – Lisa Coffey as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Andy Sophocli as AVP Partnerships EMEA. The company closed out 2022 with $150Million in revenue, reporting 55% global growth year-on-year and 27% growth year-on-year in the APAC region alone. This demonstrates continuing demand for LoopMe’s suite of outcomes-based technology products, which do not rely on personal identifying data and are available across mobile, CTV, digital audio, digital out-of-home and other emerging digital advertising channels.
Oracle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment
Report notes comprehensive product roadmap, exceptional customer support, and a feature-rich solution as key strengths of Oracle Cloud EPM. Oracle has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting 2022. A complimentary excerpt is available here. The IDC MarketScape study, which evaluated 13 vendors,...
TradeBeyond Underscores Commitment to Supply Chain Responsibility with New WRAP Integration
TradeBeyond, retail’s leading provider of global supply chain management solutions, has launched its new integration with Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) that incorporates the organization’s social sustainability certification data directly into TradeBeyond’s multi-enterprise platform. An independent nonprofit, WRAP runs the world’s largest social compliance certification program focused...
