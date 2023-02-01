ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pelicanpostonline.com

District 11 incumbent in good shape after new map approved

11 Ascension Parish Council seats are scheduled to be contested on October 14, with some districts having seen major changes to accommodate wildly shifting demographic patterns reflected in the most recent decennial census. Our analysis of those district-by-district shifts, with an assessment of potential changes to the electoral dynamic, focuses on District 11 today. (See above for map going into effect for Election Day, adopted during a Special Meeting of the Council on December 29).
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales Zoning Commission meeting agenda (Monday)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2023 AT 6:00 P.M. 4. A Public Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for Madhav Investments, Raj Patel, Cajun Inn, 2411 S. Darla Ave., to allow the addition and use of two 8,000 SF warehouse buildings on the same lot as the motel. 5. A Public...
GONZALES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy