Ascension Parish, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Council ratifies Bill Dawson as utilities director

The Ascension Parish Council ratified former council member Bill Dawson as utilities director for parish government during the Feb. 2 meeting held at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. In early April 2022, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced in a news release Dawson had been appointed interim utilities director and special...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice

Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Transportation Today News

Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project

On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales Zoning Commission meeting agenda (Monday)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2023 AT 6:00 P.M. 4. A Public Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for Madhav Investments, Raj Patel, Cajun Inn, 2411 S. Darla Ave., to allow the addition and use of two 8,000 SF warehouse buildings on the same lot as the motel. 5. A Public...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure

BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Plaquemine Public Works director hospitalized after stroke

Plaquemine Public Works Director Richard Alleman remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge nearly two weeks after he suffered a stroke at his home Jan. 20, according to Mayor Ed Reeves. Alleman, 64, was moved to a private room after one week in the intensive care unit. “This has been very hard...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

After losing in court, Livingston agrees to drop its temporary ban on carbon capture tests

Livingston Parish agreed to drop a temporary ban on non-hazardous injection wells Monday in response to a federal lawsuit brought against them by a global gas supply company. Air Products, a company planning to build a carbon sequestration site in Lake Maurepas, sued Livingston Parish in October for a moratorium its council passed the month before against seismic tests and Class V injection wells — both of which Air Products needs in order to obtain the permits necessary to move forward with the carbon sequestration project.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

In West Feliciana Parish, some property owners can't get insurance due to crime at Angola

Residents of West Feliciana Parish may have been having a tougher time getting insurance due to improper crime data. “St. Francisville is the type of town where we don’t really lock our doors," said Clay Pinson, who owns Record Agency, an independent insurance agency in St. Francisville. “But suddenly, I started getting notices from our carriers that it’s a crime zone.”
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

