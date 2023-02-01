Read full article on original website
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Council ratifies Bill Dawson as utilities director
The Ascension Parish Council ratified former council member Bill Dawson as utilities director for parish government during the Feb. 2 meeting held at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. In early April 2022, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced in a news release Dawson had been appointed interim utilities director and special...
theadvocate.com
In $2M fight between Baton Rouge parks and state employee pensions, parish could be on the hook
While East Baton Rouge's parks system and state public employee retirement systems fight in court over $2 million in tax money, the sheriff is anticipating that parish government could be on the hook for the money in the meantime. Sheriff Sid Gautreaux's office is responsible for collecting taxes and distributing...
theadvocate.com
Rates for Baton Rouge school lawyers to go up $50 an hour, first change in 20 years
After almost two decades at the same rates, lawyers who do work for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system are in line to get a pay boost, bringing their rates in line with those recommended by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. The parish School Board on Thursday voted...
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
brproud.com
Iberville students receive kits to help identify them if they go missing
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office distributed child identification kits to students from kindergarten to fifth grade in case of an emergency. Stacy Blanchard, the director of MSA West Academy in Plaquemine, says as a parent it’s great...
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice
Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project
On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales Zoning Commission meeting agenda (Monday)
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2023 AT 6:00 P.M. 4. A Public Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for Madhav Investments, Raj Patel, Cajun Inn, 2411 S. Darla Ave., to allow the addition and use of two 8,000 SF warehouse buildings on the same lot as the motel. 5. A Public...
wbrz.com
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure
BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School Board President addresses school fights resulting in new security measures
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Monday, an altercation between two girls at Scotlandville Magnet High School ended with students and parents in handcuffs. The East Baton Rouge School Board subsequently addressed school and student safety. Across East Baton Rouge Parish, multiple fights have occurred within the past year....
postsouth.com
Plaquemine Public Works director hospitalized after stroke
Plaquemine Public Works Director Richard Alleman remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge nearly two weeks after he suffered a stroke at his home Jan. 20, according to Mayor Ed Reeves. Alleman, 64, was moved to a private room after one week in the intensive care unit. “This has been very hard...
theadvocate.com
After losing in court, Livingston agrees to drop its temporary ban on carbon capture tests
Livingston Parish agreed to drop a temporary ban on non-hazardous injection wells Monday in response to a federal lawsuit brought against them by a global gas supply company. Air Products, a company planning to build a carbon sequestration site in Lake Maurepas, sued Livingston Parish in October for a moratorium its council passed the month before against seismic tests and Class V injection wells — both of which Air Products needs in order to obtain the permits necessary to move forward with the carbon sequestration project.
Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People at the stadium square apartments in Baton Rouge have been going without water for almost four days now. “I can’t cook, I can’t do nothing. I got to get buckets of water to flush the commode, I can’t shower. It’s ridiculous.” said Jimmie Puckett, an apartment resident.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
theadvocate.com
In West Feliciana Parish, some property owners can't get insurance due to crime at Angola
Residents of West Feliciana Parish may have been having a tougher time getting insurance due to improper crime data. “St. Francisville is the type of town where we don’t really lock our doors," said Clay Pinson, who owns Record Agency, an independent insurance agency in St. Francisville. “But suddenly, I started getting notices from our carriers that it’s a crime zone.”
Suspect in Madison Brooks Case Also Facing Rape Charge in Livingston Parish, This Time Involving a Minor
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - One of the suspects accused of raping Madison Brooks before her death earlier this year is facing a second rape charge, this time in Livingston Parish. Kaivon Washington was in Livingston Parish in 2020, when he was 15, and is accused of forcing himself...
NOLA.com
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
wbrz.com
Acadian Thruway closed at overpass for work on railroad bridge Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Acadian Thruway will be closed near Perkins Road overnight and into Saturday afternoon. The Department of Transportation and Development said the closure would last from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow crews to work on the railroad bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured to I-10, Perkins...
cenlanow.com
ALDI is planning to open stores in Baton Rouge area. Here’s where
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new grocery store is coming to East Baton Rouge Parish. ALDI plans to begin construction on three new stores within the next three months, according to Loxley Division Vice President Heather Moore. Moore said the new stores in the area will be located...
