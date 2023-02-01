Livingston Parish agreed to drop a temporary ban on non-hazardous injection wells Monday in response to a federal lawsuit brought against them by a global gas supply company. Air Products, a company planning to build a carbon sequestration site in Lake Maurepas, sued Livingston Parish in October for a moratorium its council passed the month before against seismic tests and Class V injection wells — both of which Air Products needs in order to obtain the permits necessary to move forward with the carbon sequestration project.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO