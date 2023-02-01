Read full article on original website
Sonatype Launches Industry’s First ‘Run Anywhere’ Platform for Software Supply Chain Management
The addition of cloud to on-premises and fully disconnected deployment options make it the most versatile software composition analysis and application security testing solution available. Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, has made it easier than ever for developer and security teams to unite and build innovative software...
Ometria Delivered 430% ROI to Retailers, Reveals Total Economic Impact Study
CRM teams were able to deliver an 18% repurchase rate increase alongside improved customer engagement, presenting a risk-adjusted net present value of $3.5M to retailers. Ometria, the customer data and experience platform (CDXP) for retailers, commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact study examining the potential cost savings and business benefits of using Ometria’s CDXP over the course of three years. The study, published in January 2023, found that a composite organization representative of interviewed retailers deploying Ometria yielded a return on investment (ROI) of 430% by enabling more intuitive, AI-driven customer insights and messaging delivery.
Leading Sales Ecosystems Enabler, Mindmatrix, Enters 2023 on a High Note
The company reported a 28% increase in revenue and achieved multiple milestones in 2022. Pittsburgh-based sales ecosystems enablement solution provider, Mindmatrix, welcomed 2023 on a positive note as the company clocked a record revenue growth of over 28% at the end of 2022. Mindmatrix has more to celebrate than just that, as the company achieved many milestones in the past year.
LambdaTest Launches Digital Experience Testing Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Enterprises
LambdaTest’s digital experience testing cloud will enable enterprises to test for omnichannel experiences on custom-designed, robust, and scalable infrastructure. LambdaTest, the leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, has announced the launch of digital experience testing cloud for enterprises. The offering will enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by providing a best-in-class, 360-degree test execution and orchestration platform coupled with insightful test analytics and customizable deployment options.
Reltio Recognized Among Notable MDM Vendors in The Master Data Management Landscape, Q1 2023 by Independent Research Firm
Report recognizes Reltio’s cloud-native master data management solution, notes Reltio’s self-reported go-to-market use cases include location master data, reporting, data governance and compliance. Reltio, the first cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) master data platform that accelerates data value for businesses, has been named among notable vendors in the report, “The...
Cybersecurity Leaders Launch First Attack Matrix for Software Supply Chain Security
Current and former cybersecurity leaders from Microsoft, Google, GitLab, Check Point, OWASP, Fortinet and others have already joined the open framework initiative, which is being led by OX Security. OX Security, the first end-to-end software supply chain security solution, announced the launch of OSC&R (Open Software Supply Chain Attack Reference),...
Pyramid Analytics Expands Germany Team With Appointment of Martin McDonald as New VP for the DACH Region
McDonald will grow Pyramid Analytics’ DACH partner network and spearhead the in-region SAP strategy. Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering business analytics and decision intelligence provider, has appointed Martin McDonald as Vice President DACH. McDonald has held various management positions in global technology companies looking to enter the German (DACH) market, including FredHopper and CoreMetrics. He most recently was VP DACHEE, Southern Europe at customer data specialist Tealium.
interworks.cloud Discusses the Business Impact Of Microsoft NCE With Leading Cloud Experts
Interworks.cloud, the leading cloud commerce platform provider that empowers Distributors and large Service Providers around the globe, is pleased to invite you to the enlightening open panel discussion on “Microsoft NCE: Explore the business impact on the world’s biggest distributors worldwide”. interworks.cloud, the leading ecosystem enabler, was...
Revenue, Hiring, and Customer Adoption Growth Accelerated in 2022: Aviso Outperforms Expectations to Complete Record-Setting Year
Aviso AI, the only AI-guided Revenue Operating System recognized for its single pane of glass platform, announced it outperformed expectations with a record-setting fiscal year. In FY23, the company grew revenue year-over-year by 200%, employee hiring by 175%, and customer adoption by 400% with more companies choosing Aviso over underperforming legacy forecasting and conversational intelligence tools. This included New Relic, a Fortune 500 telecommunications leader, and the category leading workflows platform, as well as expansions at Armis, DataStax, Mural, and RingCentral, further demonstrating why more businesses are retiring other sales apps and moving to the Aviso platform. Aviso also added to its global leadership team with the appointment of Kevin Cheng as Senior VP of Marketing and Kasturi Das Talukdar as Global Head of Sales Development.
Zomentum Announces the Top Influential Partners of 2022
Partners are leading the way in growth and innovation. The partners are chosen based on 2022 revenue growth and close rates. Zomentum, a leading provider of sales and billing automation solutions, is proud to announce the Top Influential Partners of 2022. These are a select group of partners across North America and Europe who have successfully transformed their businesses from service-based organizations to growth engines. The partners were chosen based on various criteria, including revenue growth, sales and marketing mastery, close rates, financial success, and operational efficiency.
SalesRiver Raises $3.95 Million in Series A Financing to Accelerate Growth of Its First-In-Kind Sales Enablement Platform
SalesRiver, an enterprise sales enablement platform for distributed sales teams, announced that it has secured a $3.95mm Series A investment led by Mucker Capital. SalesRiver is a sales enablement platform serving enterprises spanning a broad portfolio of industries including all forms of insurance, mortgage, financial services, real estate, and home services. This first-of-its-kind platform expands organizational capabilities in four areas of the sales process: customer acquisition, lead and call routing, performance insights, and sales team management. Most noteworthy are SalesRiver’s intelligent lead and call routing based on flexible criteria, granular sales performance visibility within team hierarchies, and management of funding allocations throughout those hierarchies to improve marketing ROI at scale. All of this functionality is housed within a private-labeled platform branded uniquely to each customer.
TradeBeyond Underscores Commitment to Supply Chain Responsibility with New WRAP Integration
TradeBeyond, retail’s leading provider of global supply chain management solutions, has launched its new integration with Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) that incorporates the organization’s social sustainability certification data directly into TradeBeyond’s multi-enterprise platform. An independent nonprofit, WRAP runs the world’s largest social compliance certification program focused...
SourceScrub’s Similar Companies Feature Helps Dealmakers Streamline Acquisition Target Identification
SourceScrub, the premier deal-sourcing platform, has introduced Similar Companies, a feature that creates accurate, prioritized lists of look-alike companies to help dealmakers identify acquisition targets with more speed and accuracy. Dealmakers often start their search for investment targets with a perfect candidate in mind. Similar Companies uses human-in-the-loop machine learning...
Providers Empower SAP Users to Pursue Modernization
ISG Provider Lens™ report says SAP ecosystem partners are expanding offerings for SAP S/4HANA and other products to serve more kinds of enterprises. A wide range of enterprises have launched digital transformations in recent years in which SAP solutions and services, especially around the SAP S/4HANA platform, play a central role, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
SalesTechStar Interview with Sam Yang, President of Field Operations at People.ai
Sam Yang, President of Field Operations at People.ai talks about the various B2B selling trends set to dominate B2B sales in 2023:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Sam, tell us about yourself and your role at People.ai – what inspires you most about being in sales/associated roles?. Thank you...
Diversis Capital-Backed Fishbowl Inventory Acquires Sellware
Fishbowl lnventory, a leading provider of ERP Software for small-to-mid and mid-to-enterprise sized businesses, and a portfolio company of Diversis Capital, today announced it has acquired Sellware, a leader in international multi-channel e-commerce for small-to-mid sized businesses. Founded in 2004, Sellware provides inventory management and order management systems, paired with...
Chetu Announces Odoo Partnership
Global Software Developer Partners with Leading Open-Source Enterprise Resource Planning Platform to Offer Custom ERP Solutions to International Clientele. Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, announced its new partner status with Odoo, a developer of easy-to-use, open-source business applications that form a complete suite of tools to accompany any business needs. As an Odoo partner, Chetu’s experts are expanding their ability to provide ERP software development services to its clients across the industry spectrum.
LoopMe Announces Global Hires Amid Continued Revenue Growth
LoopMe Achieves 55% Growth Year-on-Year, Surpassing $150 Million in Revenue in the last 12 months, Hires Lisa Coffey as Chief Revenue Officer. LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance, announced new hires on the heels of significant revenue growth – Lisa Coffey as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Andy Sophocli as AVP Partnerships EMEA. The company closed out 2022 with $150Million in revenue, reporting 55% global growth year-on-year and 27% growth year-on-year in the APAC region alone. This demonstrates continuing demand for LoopMe’s suite of outcomes-based technology products, which do not rely on personal identifying data and are available across mobile, CTV, digital audio, digital out-of-home and other emerging digital advertising channels.
Forrester: Global Tech Spend Will Reach $4.4 Trillion In 2023 Despite A Turbulent Macroeconomic Environment
Software and IT services, fueled by cloud, will capture nearly two-thirds of global tech spend by 2027. According to Forrester’s (Nasdaq: FORR) Global Tech Market Forecast, 2022 To 2027, in 2023, global tech spend will grow 4.7% to reach $4.4 trillion. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) will experience the fastest regional tech spend growth, despite macroeconomic challenges of slowing liquidity, tight labor markets, and geopolitical turmoil. By 2027, tech software and IT services will capture 66% of global tech spend — up from 60% pre-pandemic. A boost in cloud application and platform services will aid this growth. Forrester forecasts that the public cloud market will reach $1 trillion by 2026, capturing nearly a quarter of global tech spend.
LTIMindtree Partners with Criteo to Drive IT Operational Efficiency
Partnership delivers benefits to Criteo in the first year of five-year engagement. LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced a multi-year engagement that enables Criteo, the commerce media company, to enhance its business agility, IT service quality, and scalability. As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree provides end-to-end...
