pelicanpostonline.com

District 10 seat ripe for the picking after drastic changes to map

11 Ascension Parish Council seats are scheduled to be contested on October 14, with some districts having seen major changes to accommodate wildly shifting demographic patterns reflected in the most recent decennial census. Our analysis of those district-by-district shifts, with an assessment of potential changes to the electoral dynamic, focuses on District 10 today. (See above for map going into effect for Election Day, adopted during a Special Meeting of the Council on December 29).
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales Zoning Commission meeting agenda (Monday)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2023 AT 6:00 P.M. 4. A Public Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for Madhav Investments, Raj Patel, Cajun Inn, 2411 S. Darla Ave., to allow the addition and use of two 8,000 SF warehouse buildings on the same lot as the motel. 5. A Public...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Council ratifies Bill Dawson as utilities director

The Ascension Parish Council ratified former council member Bill Dawson as utilities director for parish government during the Feb. 2 meeting held at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. In early April 2022, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced in a news release Dawson had been appointed interim utilities director and special...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure

BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Kellee Hennessy Dickerson announces campaign for State Representative District 64

Livingston Parish School Board Member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson announces that she will be a candidate for the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 64. “I view myself as a public servant, having a passion for giving back and trying to make a difference in our community. During my 12 years on the Livingston Parish School Board, I’ve worked tirelessly to improve our educational system for all of us; but most importantly, our precious children,” said Hennessy Dickerson. “I will bring that determination and experience to the Louisiana House of Representatives to create legislation that will improve education state-wide, protect traditional family values, and support new jobs in Louisiana.”
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Ascension Parish receives 100% Preliminary Grade for AP Water District

Ascension Parish Government is proud to report that we have received a 100% Preliminary 2022 Grade for our Ascension Parish Water District by LDH. We owe a huge thank you to Bill Dawson who ran and oversaw this department for 2022, so much in fact that this Thursday he will be going in front of the Parish Council to be ratified as our Utilities Director.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

LED announces state's top manufacturers, here are the winners

Louisiana Economic Development announced the 2022 Lantern Award winners, which go to companies around the state that demonstrate excellence in manufacturing. Area winners are D&T Crawfish in Abbeville, Swamp Dragon in Baton Rouge, Cospolich in Destrehan and MECO in Mandeville. Lantern Award honorees are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Tate response in rape case is appropriate

I am a proud LSU graduate and a proud Democrat. So, I was disappointed to see the LSU College Democrats join in on the trend that's overtaking the discourse on the political “left.” It is more important to comply with pre-approved vocabulary than to agree on policy. In...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners

BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models

The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

