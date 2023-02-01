Read full article on original website
District 10 seat ripe for the picking after drastic changes to map
11 Ascension Parish Council seats are scheduled to be contested on October 14, with some districts having seen major changes to accommodate wildly shifting demographic patterns reflected in the most recent decennial census. Our analysis of those district-by-district shifts, with an assessment of potential changes to the electoral dynamic, focuses on District 10 today. (See above for map going into effect for Election Day, adopted during a Special Meeting of the Council on December 29).
Gonzales Zoning Commission meeting agenda (Monday)
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2023 AT 6:00 P.M. 4. A Public Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for Madhav Investments, Raj Patel, Cajun Inn, 2411 S. Darla Ave., to allow the addition and use of two 8,000 SF warehouse buildings on the same lot as the motel. 5. A Public...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sources tell FOX 8 the number of signatures needed to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell is fewer than previously thought. FOX 8 has confirmed the numbers through several sources and through a document received from the Secretary of State’s office. The document received through a public...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Council ratifies Bill Dawson as utilities director
The Ascension Parish Council ratified former council member Bill Dawson as utilities director for parish government during the Feb. 2 meeting held at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. In early April 2022, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced in a news release Dawson had been appointed interim utilities director and special...
New Orleans Democrats’ endorsement of candidate with domestic violence history splits party leaders
The Orleans Parish Democratic Party’s endorsement of a state House candidate who pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge a decade ago has created a rift between local party members. Orleans Parish Democratic Executive Committee members last week voted to endorse Steven Kennedy, one of six candidates vying to...
Rates for Baton Rouge school lawyers to go up $50 an hour, first change in 20 years
After almost two decades at the same rates, lawyers who do work for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system are in line to get a pay boost, bringing their rates in line with those recommended by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. The parish School Board on Thursday voted...
Hiking fees, paying fines: What happens if Baton Rouge doesn't fix its stormwater problems?
East Baton Rouge's government may have more time than previously thought to fix its stormwater system — which could require millions of dollars a year and new taxes or fees for residents — after the federal government granted an extension last month. But it doesn’t have unlimited time....
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure
BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
In $2M fight between Baton Rouge parks and state employee pensions, parish could be on the hook
While East Baton Rouge's parks system and state public employee retirement systems fight in court over $2 million in tax money, the sheriff is anticipating that parish government could be on the hook for the money in the meantime. Sheriff Sid Gautreaux's office is responsible for collecting taxes and distributing...
Kellee Hennessy Dickerson announces campaign for State Representative District 64
Livingston Parish School Board Member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson announces that she will be a candidate for the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 64. “I view myself as a public servant, having a passion for giving back and trying to make a difference in our community. During my 12 years on the Livingston Parish School Board, I’ve worked tirelessly to improve our educational system for all of us; but most importantly, our precious children,” said Hennessy Dickerson. “I will bring that determination and experience to the Louisiana House of Representatives to create legislation that will improve education state-wide, protect traditional family values, and support new jobs in Louisiana.”
Ascension Parish receives 100% Preliminary Grade for AP Water District
Ascension Parish Government is proud to report that we have received a 100% Preliminary 2022 Grade for our Ascension Parish Water District by LDH. We owe a huge thank you to Bill Dawson who ran and oversaw this department for 2022, so much in fact that this Thursday he will be going in front of the Parish Council to be ratified as our Utilities Director.
LED announces state's top manufacturers, here are the winners
Louisiana Economic Development announced the 2022 Lantern Award winners, which go to companies around the state that demonstrate excellence in manufacturing. Area winners are D&T Crawfish in Abbeville, Swamp Dragon in Baton Rouge, Cospolich in Destrehan and MECO in Mandeville. Lantern Award honorees are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and...
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People at the stadium square apartments in Baton Rouge have been going without water for almost four days now. “I can’t cook, I can’t do nothing. I got to get buckets of water to flush the commode, I can’t shower. It’s ridiculous.” said Jimmie Puckett, an apartment resident.
Letters: Tate response in rape case is appropriate
I am a proud LSU graduate and a proud Democrat. So, I was disappointed to see the LSU College Democrats join in on the trend that's overtaking the discourse on the political “left.” It is more important to comply with pre-approved vocabulary than to agree on policy. In...
Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models
The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
