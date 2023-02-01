Livingston Parish School Board Member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson announces that she will be a candidate for the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 64. “I view myself as a public servant, having a passion for giving back and trying to make a difference in our community. During my 12 years on the Livingston Parish School Board, I’ve worked tirelessly to improve our educational system for all of us; but most importantly, our precious children,” said Hennessy Dickerson. “I will bring that determination and experience to the Louisiana House of Representatives to create legislation that will improve education state-wide, protect traditional family values, and support new jobs in Louisiana.”

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO