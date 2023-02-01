Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
QAD Launches New Brand to Embody its Adaptive Enterprise Vision and Growth Journey
New visual brand unifies QAD’s growing product suite and signifies its position in the SaaS market. QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, has launched a new visual brand. A brand is more than just a logo. It is the identifying...
salestechstar.com
Standard AI to Acquire Skip
Groundbreaking new offering will combine self-checkout with autonomous retail for the first time ever, giving retailers immediate relief from labor and inflation challenges—and a hyper-accelerated path to an autonomous future. Standard AI, the world leader in Retail AI, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire leading self-checkout...
salestechstar.com
Forrester: Global Tech Spend Will Reach $4.4 Trillion In 2023 Despite A Turbulent Macroeconomic Environment
Software and IT services, fueled by cloud, will capture nearly two-thirds of global tech spend by 2027. According to Forrester’s (Nasdaq: FORR) Global Tech Market Forecast, 2022 To 2027, in 2023, global tech spend will grow 4.7% to reach $4.4 trillion. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) will experience the fastest regional tech spend growth, despite macroeconomic challenges of slowing liquidity, tight labor markets, and geopolitical turmoil. By 2027, tech software and IT services will capture 66% of global tech spend — up from 60% pre-pandemic. A boost in cloud application and platform services will aid this growth. Forrester forecasts that the public cloud market will reach $1 trillion by 2026, capturing nearly a quarter of global tech spend.
salestechstar.com
Mobile Commerce Platform Fintiv Partners with Geoswift to Enable Cross-border Digital Remittance in Asia
Fintiv, a leading mobile commerce platform that brings together payments, loyalty programs, and mobile marketing in one place, has partnered with Geoswift, a payment technology company with significant expertise in Asian cross-border payments, to enable digital remittance payments into Asia through Fintiv’s versatile mobile wallets. The partnership will provide...
salestechstar.com
Pyramid Analytics Expands Germany Team With Appointment of Martin McDonald as New VP for the DACH Region
McDonald will grow Pyramid Analytics’ DACH partner network and spearhead the in-region SAP strategy. Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering business analytics and decision intelligence provider, has appointed Martin McDonald as Vice President DACH. McDonald has held various management positions in global technology companies looking to enter the German (DACH) market, including FredHopper and CoreMetrics. He most recently was VP DACHEE, Southern Europe at customer data specialist Tealium.
salestechstar.com
SourceScrub’s Similar Companies Feature Helps Dealmakers Streamline Acquisition Target Identification
SourceScrub, the premier deal-sourcing platform, has introduced Similar Companies, a feature that creates accurate, prioritized lists of look-alike companies to help dealmakers identify acquisition targets with more speed and accuracy. Dealmakers often start their search for investment targets with a perfect candidate in mind. Similar Companies uses human-in-the-loop machine learning...
salestechstar.com
Cybersecurity Leaders Launch First Attack Matrix for Software Supply Chain Security
Current and former cybersecurity leaders from Microsoft, Google, GitLab, Check Point, OWASP, Fortinet and others have already joined the open framework initiative, which is being led by OX Security. OX Security, the first end-to-end software supply chain security solution, announced the launch of OSC&R (Open Software Supply Chain Attack Reference),...
salestechstar.com
interworks.cloud Discusses the Business Impact Of Microsoft NCE With Leading Cloud Experts
Interworks.cloud, the leading cloud commerce platform provider that empowers Distributors and large Service Providers around the globe, is pleased to invite you to the enlightening open panel discussion on “Microsoft NCE: Explore the business impact on the world’s biggest distributors worldwide”. interworks.cloud, the leading ecosystem enabler, was...
salestechstar.com
LoopMe Announces Global Hires Amid Continued Revenue Growth
LoopMe Achieves 55% Growth Year-on-Year, Surpassing $150 Million in Revenue in the last 12 months, Hires Lisa Coffey as Chief Revenue Officer. LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance, announced new hires on the heels of significant revenue growth – Lisa Coffey as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Andy Sophocli as AVP Partnerships EMEA. The company closed out 2022 with $150Million in revenue, reporting 55% global growth year-on-year and 27% growth year-on-year in the APAC region alone. This demonstrates continuing demand for LoopMe’s suite of outcomes-based technology products, which do not rely on personal identifying data and are available across mobile, CTV, digital audio, digital out-of-home and other emerging digital advertising channels.
salestechstar.com
Diversis Capital-Backed Fishbowl Inventory Acquires Sellware
Fishbowl lnventory, a leading provider of ERP Software for small-to-mid and mid-to-enterprise sized businesses, and a portfolio company of Diversis Capital, today announced it has acquired Sellware, a leader in international multi-channel e-commerce for small-to-mid sized businesses. Founded in 2004, Sellware provides inventory management and order management systems, paired with...
salestechstar.com
LTIMindtree Partners with Criteo to Drive IT Operational Efficiency
Partnership delivers benefits to Criteo in the first year of five-year engagement. LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced a multi-year engagement that enables Criteo, the commerce media company, to enhance its business agility, IT service quality, and scalability. As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree provides end-to-end...
salestechstar.com
How HoduSoft Helps CPaaS Companies In United States To Bring Innovative UC products
HoduSoft helps US CPaaS companies innovate UC products by providing support and solutions, driving success in the rapidly growing market. HoduSoft, one of the leading names in the global unified communications software market, is carving a name for itself in the United States by partnering with CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) companies such as Signalmash.
salestechstar.com
Oracle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment
Report notes comprehensive product roadmap, exceptional customer support, and a feature-rich solution as key strengths of Oracle Cloud EPM. Oracle has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting 2022. A complimentary excerpt is available here. The IDC MarketScape study, which evaluated 13 vendors,...
salestechstar.com
Providers Empower SAP Users to Pursue Modernization
ISG Provider Lens™ report says SAP ecosystem partners are expanding offerings for SAP S/4HANA and other products to serve more kinds of enterprises. A wide range of enterprises have launched digital transformations in recent years in which SAP solutions and services, especially around the SAP S/4HANA platform, play a central role, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
salestechstar.com
Sonatype Launches Industry’s First ‘Run Anywhere’ Platform for Software Supply Chain Management
The addition of cloud to on-premises and fully disconnected deployment options make it the most versatile software composition analysis and application security testing solution available. Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, has made it easier than ever for developer and security teams to unite and build innovative software...
salestechstar.com
Wise Systems Expands Delivery Automation Platform
Ultra-high-capacity and enhanced user experience ideal for broad range of industries, including couriers and distribution centers. Wise Systems unveiled an expanded version of its delivery automation platform that offers industry-leading, high-delivery capacity combined with further improvements to the easy-to-use interface. This latest edition gives route planners and dispatchers across industries an ideal mix of power, speed and automation to seamlessly manage large-scale delivery operations.
salestechstar.com
TradeBeyond Underscores Commitment to Supply Chain Responsibility with New WRAP Integration
TradeBeyond, retail’s leading provider of global supply chain management solutions, has launched its new integration with Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) that incorporates the organization’s social sustainability certification data directly into TradeBeyond’s multi-enterprise platform. An independent nonprofit, WRAP runs the world’s largest social compliance certification program focused...
salestechstar.com
TCN Named a Finalist in 2022-2023 Cloud Awards for TCN Operator, Its Advanced Call Center Platform
The international cloud computing awards program recognizes TCN’s flagship call center platform for the Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing category for the second year in a row. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs...
salestechstar.com
Granify Announces Rapid Personalization for Retailers
After driving over $680 million in additional revenue for retailers in 2022, Granify is removing the burden of requiring developer and technical resources for retailers to rapidly test ideas and personalize the shopping experience. Granify Inc., acclaimed for its innovative conversion optimization platform, has announced the launch of Granify Rapid...
salestechstar.com
Cognizant Named a Technology Leader Across Industries in 17 Analyst Reports Throughout Q4 2022
Top Analyst Firms Highlight Cognizant’s Growing Partnerships, Technology Capabilities, and Innovative Thinking to Help Clients Quickly Scale and Compete. Cognizant was recognized for its technology leadership and digital modernization capabilities by independent analyst firms throughout Q4 2022. In 17 reports assessing technology providers in banking, insurance, healthcare, and other industries, Cognizant was highlighted for its strength in partnerships, such as Workday and Guidewire, as well as its advanced solutions, including automation and cloud implementation.
Comments / 0