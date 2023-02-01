Software and IT services, fueled by cloud, will capture nearly two-thirds of global tech spend by 2027. According to Forrester’s (Nasdaq: FORR) Global Tech Market Forecast, 2022 To 2027, in 2023, global tech spend will grow 4.7% to reach $4.4 trillion. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) will experience the fastest regional tech spend growth, despite macroeconomic challenges of slowing liquidity, tight labor markets, and geopolitical turmoil. By 2027, tech software and IT services will capture 66% of global tech spend — up from 60% pre-pandemic. A boost in cloud application and platform services will aid this growth. Forrester forecasts that the public cloud market will reach $1 trillion by 2026, capturing nearly a quarter of global tech spend.

2 DAYS AGO