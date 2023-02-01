Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Myers surpasses 200-career points, No. 11 Ohio State defeats Air Force 15-7 in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes set to begin season against Air Force SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
8 Colorado Springs Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyColorado Springs, CO
WFMZ-TV Online
Where is the Latino Vote Headed in Pennsylvania?
Nationally, Latinos are flexing their growing political muscle. They now make up 11% of the U.S. House, for example. In Pennsylvania, however, Latino voters essentially sat out the last election. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, turnout in the state’s most heavily Latino districts was less than half that of 2020. Turnout was lower among white and black voters, too, but by much smaller margins – 20% fewer white and 36% fewer black voters.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Chunk the Groundhog' calls Delaware family's garden home
'Chunk the Groundhog' calls Delaware family's garden home. Groundhog Day is everyday for a family in Delaware. Their backyard is a groundhog's paradise.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County man faces charges related to Tilden Walmart vandalism
TILDEN TWP., Pa. – A Lehigh County man is facing charges after he admitted to vandalizing a Tilden Township Walmart on two occasions because he was unhappy with customer service. Tilden Township police say Leonard E. Repp Jr., 46, of Whitehall Township, poured bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek identification of suspicious man
LOWER SALFORD, Pa. - According to the Lower Salford Police, the pictured person identified himself to a local resident as a police officer. The police do not recognize him. He was spotted on Bob Bea Lane on February 1st and 2nd, 2023. If you recognize this person or have any...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania groundhogs, others make their predictions
Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil and Patty Pagoda have made their Groundhog Day predictions. So have some others, including Buckeye Chuck and Gen. Beauregard Lee.
WFMZ-TV Online
Relatively quiet for some time as temperatures turn much milder Sunday and beyond
TONIGHT: Mostly clear early, then some increasing clouds. Lows should occur early as temperatures slowly rise late. Low: 20. SUNDAY: Dramatically milder with clouds and some breaks of sun. High: 45. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and nowhere near as cold as previous nights. Low: 32. FORECAST SUMMARY. Brrr!!! After we...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Macungie OKs light manufacturing business on Hamilton Boulevard
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners approved a conditional-use application for a proposed ultra-light manufacturing center following a hearing Thursday night at the administration building. The applicant, FireFly Technologies, plans for a fit-out of a property located at 6265 Hamilton Blvd., and will be...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading vs. Wilson WL boys basketball, 02.02.23
Reading completes season sweep of Wilson West Lawn. Reading and Wilson going head-to-head in the Geigle for the final game of the season between these two. The Red Knights pulling off the sweep, 56-43.
WFMZ-TV Online
'High tech, high touch': LVHN cuts the ribbon to cutting-edge technology with new, innovative learning center
CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - There are some exciting things going on at a health network in the Lehigh Valley. LVHN cut the ribbon Friday on its new Center for Healthcare Education, in Center Valley. Health care professionals say it's a dramatic upgrade in innovation and interactive experiences for learners. "If...
