US News and World Report
Indian Police Arrest 1,800 Men in Crackdown on Underage Marriage
GUWAHATI (Reuters) - Police in Assam have arrested more than 1,800 men for marrying or arranging marriages to underage girls, launching what the eastern Indian state's chief minister said on Friday was the start of a sustained crackdown on the practice. Police began the arrests on Thursday night, and more...
Mother of Slain 13-Year-Old Says Shooting Was Unnecessary
WASHINGTON (AP) — The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed while breaking into parked cars said Wednesday that she wanted “justice for my child” and claimed the resident charged in connection with his death set the violence in motion by opening fire when he was not under any threat.
Ukraine's Odesa Battles to Restore Power After Fire Wipes Out Substation
ODESA, Ukraine (Reuters) -The Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Saturday restored power to critical infrastructure after a fire broke out at an overloaded substation, leaving nearly 500,000 people without electricity, a top official said. The blaze, which erupted earlier in the day, is a new blow to the country's...
Afghan Women Prosecutors Once Seen as Symbols of Democracy Find Asylum in Spain
MADRID (Reuters) - Pushing her son on a swing at a playground on a sunny winter's day in Madrid, former Afghan prosecutor Obaida Sharar expresses relief that she found asylum in Spain after fleeing Afghanistan shortly after the Taliban took over. Sharar, who arrived in Madrid with her family, is...
