US News and World Report
China, Japan Discuss Concerns Over Disputed East China Sea Islands
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi discussed disputed islands in the East China Sea on Thursday, with both expressing concerns and Qin hoping Japan could stop "right-wing" provocations. The disputed East China Sea islets claimed by both China and Japan have long been...
Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Flying Over the United States, Pentagon Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A suspected Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, U.S. officials said on Thursday, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The incident recalls...
U.S. Fighter Jet Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon With Missile
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said he...
South Sudan's Late Liberation Hero Garang in Focus During Pope's Visit
JUBA (Reuters) - Pope Francis will lead prayers at the mausoleum of South Sudanese liberation hero John Garang on Saturday, an acknowledgement of the importance for the world's youngest nation of perhaps the one leader who could ensure unity. Garang was killed in a helicopter crash in July 2005, less...
Canada Imposes Fresh Russia Sanctions, Moscow Vows Retaliation
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on 38 individuals and 16 entities it said were "complicit in peddling Russian disinformation and propaganda", prompting a quick promise of retaliation from Moscow. The targeted individuals and entities include Russian state-owned media group MIA Rossiya Segodnya and singer Nikolai Baskov, who...
U.S. Pauses Activity at Three Airports for 'National Security Effort' Amid Questions About Chinese Spy Balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a "national security effort." The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the...
Earthquake of Magnitude 5.9 Strikes Eastern New Guinea Region– EMSC
(Reuters) -A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Eastern New Guinea region on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 104 km (64 miles) below the Earth's surface, the EMSC said, revising an earlier report that put the depth at 109 km. There were no...
Israel to Chad: Need to Curb Iran, Hezbollah Clout in Sahel
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Chadian President Mahamat Deby, in Israel to open an embassy on Thursday, heard his hosts' concern about what they described as the clout of their arch-foes Iran and Hezbollah in Africa's Sahel region. Israel only confirmed Deby's visit on Wednesday, a day after he arrived. The trip included...
Around 70% of Haitians Back International Force to Fight Gangs, Survey Says
(Reuters) - Around seven in 10 people in Haiti back proposed creation of an international force to help the national police fight violence from armed gangs who have expanded their territory since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, according to a survey carried out in January. Some 69% of...
U.S. FAA Temporarily Blocks Flights Around South Carolina Coast
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Saturday it had temporarily blocked civilian flights within 100 square miles over the Atlantic Ocean and around the South Carolina Coast, potentially setting the stage to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon. In a document posted on its website, the...
U.S. Warns Turkey on Exports Seen to Boost Russia's War Effort
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, and it could move to punish Turkish companies or banks contravening sanctions. Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury Department's top...
Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Justice Reform Plans
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Israelis braved heavy rain on Saturday for a fifth week of protests against judicial reform plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government that critics say threaten democratic checks on ministers by the courts. The plans, which the government says are needed to...
U.S. President Biden to Visit Poland -Polish President's Adviser
WARSAW (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Poland, the Polish president's foreign policy adviser said on Saturday. "We already know for sure that President Joe Biden will respond positively to President Duda's invitation and will come to Poland," Marcin Przydacz said on public TV. "We have agreed with...
Sri Lanka Marks Independence Anniversary Amid Economic Woes
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka marked its 75th independence anniversary on Saturday as a bankrupt nation, with many citizens angry, anxious and in no mood to celebrate. President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has started to improve some but not all of the acute shortages, acknowledged the somber state of the nation, saying in a televised speech, “We have reached the point of destruction.”
U.S. FDA Says India-Made Eye Drop Linked to Some Infections, Blindness and One Death
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against using an eye drop made in India that has been linked to the outbreak of a drug-resistant bacteria leading to adverse events in at least 55 patients in the United States including infections, blindness and one death.
China Says Balloon Over U.S. Is Civilian Vessel Blown off Course
BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into U.S. airspace. U.S. officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for...
Council of Europe Urges Italy to Scrap or Change Migration Decree
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy should scrap or rewrite its new anti-immigration decree aimed at curtailing NGO rescue ships to ensure it "fully complies" with human rights and international law obligations, the Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner said. The decree, introduced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government, orders charity-run...
Latvia Says Traders Use Turkey, Kazakhstan, Armenia to Dodge Russia Sanctions
VILNIUS (Reuters) - Traders are using Turkey, Kazakhstan and Armenia to evade European Union sanctions on Russia in a tactic that breaches these countries' compliance with the bloc's embargo, Latvia's prime minister said on Friday. Krisjanis Karins made the assertion following talks with counterparts from fellow EU members Estonia and...
Ukraine Wins EU Pledges of Support, No Promise of Fast-Track Accession
KYIV (Reuters) -The European Union offered strong support for Ukraine at a summit in Kyiv as air raid sirens wailed on Friday, but set "no rigid time lines" for its accession to the wealthy bloc. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had hoped the EU would put Ukraine on a rapid road to...
China Expresses Regret for Drifting Balloon That Alarmed U.S. Military, Leaders
China on Friday expressed regret for a large balloon that floated into American airspace, causing alarm among U.S. national security decision makers, saying it was a “civilian airship” that drifted off course. [. READ:. China Says Balloon Over U.S. Is Civilian Vessel Blown off Course ]. The Chinese...
