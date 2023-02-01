Read full article on original website
2023 NAACP Image Awards: Brent Faiyaz is Shaking up R&B with These Outstanding Tracks From His ‘Wasteland’ Album
The singer Brent Faiyaz is one of the newest artists shaking up the r&b scene. In 2016, the DMV native generated a significant buzz following his appearance on GoldLink’s single "Crew" alongside Shy Glizzy. The attention was enough to earn a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, and fans haven’t stopped buzzing about him since.
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 Quintessential Songs By Kendrick Lamar
The 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony is fast-approaching, and in preparation for this year’s big event, we’re getting folks geared up and ready for their favorite artists to take home some hardware. It’s music that ties everyone together, and sometimes, you just need a little trip down memory lane...
GloRilla Talks About Cutting Off Friends And Family After Rising To Fame
GloRilla is currently the darling of the hip-hop industry. The 23-year-old Memphis native kicked down doors last summer with her break-up anthem, F.N.F. The video for the song has racked up nearly 60 million views and earned her a Grammy nomination. But fame and success come with their challenges. In...
Big Freedia Hotel in New Orleans Coming Soon
The Queen of Bounce is opening a hotel in the Big Easy and plans to roll out memberships with NFTs. Hotel Freedia will be located at 2114 Decatur Street, a two-story, 4,800-square-foot building in the historic Marigny neighborhood in New Orleans. According to Eater, the venue will also feature a 60-seat restaurant and music venue, but only five guest rooms.
Social Media Reacts to Smokey Robinson's 'Gasms' Album Title
Smokey & Friends, released in 2014, was the most recent studio album from Motown legend Smokey Robinson, who worked with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. With his first album in nine years, Smokey is bringing his sultry voice back on wax--but, social media users are both shocked and amused by the album's title and salacious tracklist. Gasms features song titles like, "How You Make Me Feel," "I Wanna Know Your Body" and "I Fit In There." The first single is called, "If We Don’t Have Each Other."
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 of Chris Brown’s Greatest Records So Far
Veteran entertainer Chris Brown debuted in 2005 with the release of his single “Run It” featuring rapper Juelz Santana. The track was almost an instant hit ushering in a new r&b sound with hip-hop influences. Since then, Brown has released several major songs and broken industry records while collecting various accolades, including 21 Grammy nominations, one of which he won in 2012 for “Best R&B Album” for his fourth studio project F.R.A.M.E.
65th Annual Grammy Awards: These 5 Lizzo Songs Prove Why She's On Everyone's Radar
Lizzo is 100% that chick and she knows it! And when it comes to her banging tracks the singer and musician is able to captivate her audience with her empowering lyrics, her flute-playing skills and off-the-charts confidence, the 34-year-old has hit after hit!. With the 65th Annual Grammy Awards coming...
Quavo To Perform Takeoff Tribute At 2023 Grammys
Quavo is set to honor his nephew and fellow Migos cohort Takeoff with a special tribute performance at Sunday’s (February 5) 65th annual Grammy Awards. Last month, the Gwinnett, Georgia native shared his tribute track “Without You”, which remembers Takeoff and mourns his tragic death. A somber, black-and-white music video for the song was also released.
Black Stars Are Dropping Gems On MasterClass—Including Naomi Campbell Who Is Teaching Her Modeling Secrets!
Are you ready to level up in the new year? You've come to the right place! At BET Lifestyle, we're encouraging you to invest in yourself and expand your horizon. According to experts, the best ways to have an amazing year is by opening up to new opportunities and learning new things. This is why we highly suggest taking up a few new classes to expand your list of talents. Who knows, it may result in a whole new career path!
Nas, Lauryn Hill Soundtrack George Foreman Biopic Trailer
Nas and Lauryn Hill’s music is being used for the newest trailer for George Foreman’s upcoming biopic. Big George Foreman, which stars Khris Davis (Atlanta, Judas and the Black Messiah, Detroit), follows the legendary boxer’s rise from a poor Texas boy to becoming the two-time heavyweight champion.
Work It!: Missy Elliott Shows Off Her Impeccable Style While Strutting Down A Catwalk
Missy Elliott is amongst the new class of nominees who will be inducted into this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! The organization announced its nominees on Wednesday (Feb. 1). To celebrate her big career milestone, the music icon turned to Creative Director Derek Blanks to create a...
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Named First American Beauty Muse For Charlotte Tilbury
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has just added another bullet point to her resume. The actress, singer, and activist is now the first American beauty muse for the makeup and skincare brand Charlotte Tilbury. The Pose actress joins models Jourdan Dunn, Kate Moss, and Twiggy as a face for the Pillow...
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in 'You People'
The new Netflix movie, "You People," written and directed by Kenya Barris, has had fans laughing since it dropped last Friday (Jan. 27), but the on-screen chemistry between co-stars and on-screen love interests—Jonah Hill and Lauren London falls flat for some fans. Per People, London told Harper's Bazaar that...
Ouigi Theodore On The Gap x BKc Campaign That Features The Late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'He Gave Us His Full Self'
GAP x The Brooklyn Circus (BKc) have collaborated on an iconic collection that celebrates the spirit of individuality and culture!. The campaign for the new limited-edition collection, which dropped on January 31, features several trailblazing stars including actress Indya Moore, fashion advocate Bethann Hardison, and the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss.
KRS-One Honored With Mural In New York
KRS-One is getting some hometown recognition. The hip-hop legend and pioneer has been honored with a street mural in an area on New York’s Lower East Side where he was once homeless. The mural, which is located at 2nd st. near 1st Ave, was painted by Italian street artist...
