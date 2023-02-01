Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, Justin Timberlake and Questlove were among the Hollywood notables sharing reactions on social media about Tyre Nichols, who died earlier this month following an altercation with Memphis Police Department officers during a traffic stop in Tennessee. Body camera and surveillance video of the Jan. 7 stop was released Friday, showing the beating that led to the 29-year-old’s hospitalization and death from his injuries. Included in the footage is Nichols telling the officers, “I’m just trying to get home,” and also screaming for his mother. On Thursday, the five police officers, who had been fired, were charged...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO