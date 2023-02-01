Read full article on original website
Dream of Handling an Eagle? Harmonie State Park in Indiana Hosting Free Family Falconry Event
One Indiana state park is hosting a falconry event in February and it is free to attend. Simply put, falconry is a form of hunting that utilizes live raptors and birds of prey like hawks and falcons as the "weapon." The prey often consists of smaller animals like rabbits and squirrels.
These Fascinating Indiana Buildings Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If there’s anything we here at Only In Your State have a bit of a strange obsession with, it’s abandoned places – especially when said places are being slowly and quietly reclaimed by the natural world around them. Indiana just so happens to be a state where there’s plenty of this kind of thing to go around, and we couldn’t be happier about it. There’s something just so oddly intriguing about watching the natural decay of man’s unnatural structures. Here are a few examples of some truly captivating abandoned places in Indiana that are being taken back by the planet:
The restaurant called the ‘best hole-in-the-wall’ for fried chicken in Indiana
Sometimes it pays for diners to have an open mind. Restaurants that may not look like anything special on the outside may have some of the best food you have ever tasted behind its doors. Cheapism is putting these so-called “holes-in-the-wall” on a pedestal and highlighting the ones that they say has the best fried […]
Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
Jared the Comfort Dog
Jared is one of over 130 comfort dogs in the country. He's one of four in Indiana, helping to heal those who need comfort.
Indiana Shelter Dog with Two Different Color Eyes Is Looking for You [WATCH]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Zuma and I’m a 1 ½-year-old female shepherd mix from the VHS! Don’t want to toot my own horn, but I’ve been told I’m very smart and totally trainable. “Down” is a trick I’m still working on, but I’ll be a pro in no time! I’d be just as happy going on a run as I would just sitting on the couch and watching TV. As long as I’m with you and have had the opportunity to get my goofy zoomies out for the day, that’s all that really matters. I don’t seem to mind other dogs and have lived with kids. If I sound like the perfect family pet for you, come visit me at the VHS! My adoption fee is $150, which includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations.
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Chris Pappas
While people grow throughout their lives, discovering their own passions and interests as they go, It’s even more special when a parent’s passions become their child’s passions as well. The restaurant business has always been a big part of Chris Pappas’ life. His family has been in the restaurant business for nearly 55 years, and he was surrounded by a love of cooking his entire childhood. So, when it came to choosing his career, the choice was simple.
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
Did You Know Most of Groundhog Day was Really Filmed in Illinois?
The 1993 movie Groundhog Day is a family favorite. Watching Bill Murray relive the same day over and over never fails to entertain. Did you know that this movie set in the famous Pennsylvania town was really filmed in Illinois though?. Movie Locations is an interesting site that lists the...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
6 Rural Restaurants Around Indiana That Are So Worth The Drive
Indiana is one of those states that are literally filled top to bottom with excellent restaurants, bakeries, and eateries – and from about every country and culture imaginable. Our favorites, though, tend to be the little guys – the mom-and-pop restaurants that bring communities together and provide some of the best meals you’ll ever indulge in. Let’s take a look at six rural mom-and-pop restaurants in Indiana that are totally worth a journey out to – trust us, these folks go above and beyond in the “wonderful” department (in no particular order). Bring your appetite; you’re going to need it:
One Kentucky Business Lets You Host a Silent Disco
Imagine going to a party where the only music is played in your headphones. Have you ever heard of the latest party trend, that is silent raves or silent discos? Well, they're a growing trend, and now you can host your own silent disco in Louisville. So what is a silent disco? Well, it's a party with a DJ, but with one exception, instead of your typical, loud dancing music, everyone wears headphones and the music is played in the headphones. Sometimes the headphones have lights on them to add to the ambiance.
Indiana Drivers Can Support the Boys & Girls Club With New Specialty License Plate
You now have the opportunity to show your support for the Boys & Girls Club all year long, for all to see, with a new specialty license plate. The Boys & Girls Club has been impacting young lives in America for over 160 years, and the club here in Evansville recently celebrated its 65th anniversary. It is very possible that you or someone you know has benefitted from the programs offered by the Boys & Girls Club.
When will Mosquito Season 2023 Start in Indiana?
Right now, we are enjoying not having to swat away those nasty pests, mosquitoes. However, it won't be much longer until they return to Indiana yards. While I am not a fan of this cold, winter weather we are experiencing here in Indiana, I am certainly happy that we don't have to deal with mosquitoes on top of that. I can see myself out in my backyard swatting away at mosquitoes and slipping on the ice. Honestly, I'd probably go viral if someone were to film that. In any event, while it isn't mosquito season in Indiana right now, we all know that it is coming soon.
Here are Six of the Coolest Indoor Playgrounds in Indiana
Looking for fun things to do with your family this winter? I found six places within the state of Indiana that you're going to want to visit!. When it's cold outside, you have to get a little creative when it comes to doing things to keep your kids entertained without freezing your behinds off. When I was a kid, that go-to place was Discovery Zone in Evansville, Indiana. Every 90s kid loved going there. The slides, tunnels, ball pits, and games that Discovery Zone was so much fun. It was truly one of the most memorable aspects of my childhood.
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
'It's really abnormal' | State fire marshal concerned after 20 die from fires in first 5 weeks of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — "It's tragic how bad January's been this year," said Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones. Just five weeks into new year and already, 20 people have died from fires around the Hoosier State. "It's really abnormal," Jones said. "It's tragic the amount of fire fatalities we've had...
2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
Education bills seeking to overhaul school curriculum advance in Indiana legislature
Broad career readiness initiatives, changes to K-12 literacy curriculum and incentives for up-and-coming teachers are at the heart of multiple education bills advancing through the Indiana legislature. State lawmakers in House and Senate education committees collectively took up more than a dozen bills on Wednesday. Most of those measures advanced or are scheduled for committee […] The post Education bills seeking to overhaul school curriculum advance in Indiana legislature appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
