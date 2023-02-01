Read full article on original website
Afraid of Heights? GRANTED Evansville Wish Kids Can Rappel Thanks to Your Donation
This time last year we were trying to fill around 110 rappelling spots for the first-ever Over the Edge for GRANTED event. Wow - What a difference a year makes! We have extended the registration twice, and we are at max capacity for rappellers. Oh, and that new number is 178. So, thank you for signing up, and now it is time to get to work fundraising.
Indiana Rescue Offering “Doggie Dates” Valentine’s Weekend
One Indiana animal rescue is offering a unique date experience this Valentine's Day. Single or attached, there is an Indiana shelter dog looking for a Valentine just like you. Warrick Humane Society, located in Newburgh, Indiana has an exciting opportunity for those looking for some fun and companionship this Valentine's weekend.
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
When will Mosquito Season 2023 Start in Indiana?
Right now, we are enjoying not having to swat away those nasty pests, mosquitoes. However, it won't be much longer until they return to Indiana yards. While I am not a fan of this cold, winter weather we are experiencing here in Indiana, I am certainly happy that we don't have to deal with mosquitoes on top of that. I can see myself out in my backyard swatting away at mosquitoes and slipping on the ice. Honestly, I'd probably go viral if someone were to film that. In any event, while it isn't mosquito season in Indiana right now, we all know that it is coming soon.
OnlyInYourState
These Fascinating Indiana Buildings Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If there’s anything we here at Only In Your State have a bit of a strange obsession with, it’s abandoned places – especially when said places are being slowly and quietly reclaimed by the natural world around them. Indiana just so happens to be a state where there’s plenty of this kind of thing to go around, and we couldn’t be happier about it. There’s something just so oddly intriguing about watching the natural decay of man’s unnatural structures. Here are a few examples of some truly captivating abandoned places in Indiana that are being taken back by the planet:
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
buildingindiana.com
New 60+ Mile Trail Coming to Indiana
Radius Indiana is a regional, nonprofit economic development organization in southern Indiana, and has worked for several years with a number of regional partners on the acquisition and development of more than 60 miles of CSX rail corridor into a unique regional trail that will provide a boost to public health, tourism, safety, and economic development for numerous communities across several counties.
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
Evansville Residents Go Ice Skating in an Empty Parking Lot-Making the Best of an Icy Situation
After winter weather stormed through the Tri-State earlier this week, some Evansville residents made the best out of the icy situation!. On Monday, January 30th, much of the Tri-State saw quite a bit of winter weather as sleet and ice rolled through. When I left work on Monday evening, I was shocked at how icy it already was. My windshield was freezing over before my defrost had time to kick in. Many roads in the area were left with a solid sheet of ice. On Tuesday we saw school cancellations and businesses close. It definitely was a slick situation and one that I was not a fan of driving in! However, some Evansville residents decided to make the best of an icy situation and break out the ice skates!
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Evansville, Indiana
Eastland Mall is a regional shopping mall located on North Green River Road in Evansville, Indiana. It is operated by the Macerich, a group which owns and develops malls around the United States. The mall has 130 specialty stores, three department stores, and a food court with a variety of fast food eateries and a TGI Friday's restaurant. The anchor stores are Macy's, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
Agriculture Online
Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre
This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
Visit Owensboro Unveils Big Changes for the 2023 Bar-B-Q Festival + New Marquee Event
Big changes are ahead for the popular International Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro, KY. The biggest change of all? It's not going to be called that anymore. The 2023 edition is going to have a brand-new name. It's called BBQ & Barrels and it's set for Friday, May 12th, and Saturday, May 13th in downtown Owensboro.
A Once Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall
Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
953wiki.com
Deer Management and Lifetime License Survey 2022-2023
The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife needs your help to best manage deer populations in the state. For that purpose, w. e invite you to take the Annual Deer Management Survey. You are receiving this survey because you subscribe to the Division of Fish & Wildlife's newsletter Wild Bulletin, and we are interested in your input into deer management. This survey will ask about your perceptions of deer populations and how you interact with deer. If you hunt deer, it will also ask about your deer hunting and harvest behaviors, thoughts about your deer hunting experience, and views on different deer hunting regulations.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Dire Straits: Hoosier Hospitals are Hemorrhaging Money
Indiana hospitals are seriously strapped for cash and experts are describing a “very real and growing threat” to healthcare access in the state. In a rather eye-opening report, leaders from multiple organizations came together to describe the current state of hospital finances as bleak. Red margins can be found throughout the industry, and almost no network, large or small, remains untouched.
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
