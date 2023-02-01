Read full article on original website
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
One Kentucky Business Lets You Host a Silent Disco
Imagine going to a party where the only music is played in your headphones. Have you ever heard of the latest party trend, that is silent raves or silent discos? Well, they're a growing trend, and now you can host your own silent disco in Louisville. So what is a silent disco? Well, it's a party with a DJ, but with one exception, instead of your typical, loud dancing music, everyone wears headphones and the music is played in the headphones. Sometimes the headphones have lights on them to add to the ambiance.
WHAS 11
New Updates and a New Day for Kentucky Derby Week!
Derby can't get much more exciting! 502'sDay is set to be Louisville's new "locals" day happening on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. This day celebrates the Louisville community with $5 General Admission. Construction is also underway in the paddock area and the first turn experience. Learn more about Derby Week events...
wdrb.com
Grand opening date set for new Ramiro's Cantina restaurant in Jeffersonville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand opening date has been set for Ramiro's Cantina in southern Indiana. In December, owner Ramiro Gandara announced plans to close his Frankfort Avenue restaurant after 15 years and open a newer, more fast-casual, concept at 149 Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville. Instead of ordering...
One Kentucky City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US.
'We don't want to throw them away': Community reacts to Louisville youth detention center reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Reopening a juvenile dentition center in Louisville has been in Rev. David Snardon's prayers for quite some time. "We started hearing from families about not being able to reach their loved ones, their children not being allowed showers, or not being fed adequately everyday," Snardon said.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)
XXXOOO with Va Va Vixens (18+) $35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m. Local circus/burlesque company Va Va Vixens is sure to bring va-va-voom to your Va-Va-Valentine’s Day. At this adults-only show (the first of six performances over subsequent weekends), there’ll be burlesque, aerial acts, dancing and plenty more seductive entertainment.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky
Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
wdrb.com
"Blame it all on the snow!" I Southern Indiana superintendent delights with singing snow day messages
RAMSEY, Ind. (WDRB)-- The parking lots are empty. The classrooms are dark. The halls are silent, but Dr. Stephen Hatton is up early, listening to the forecast, and driving around in his truck to see the conditions for himself. He's the Assistant Superintendent at North Harrison Community Schools, and the...
wdrb.com
The Capital Grille opens Louisville location on Shelbyville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is welcoming a new fine dining restaurant. The Capital Grille is now open in the front of Oxmoor Mall on Shelbyville Road. The restaurant is known for its dry-aged steaks and world-class wine list. The Louisville location will be lead by local executive chef Chris...
Wave 3
Louisville barber shop owner collecting shoes for people in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local business owner decided to pay it forward by leaving out shoes for anyone who needs them. Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street, said he set out the first pair of shoes outside his store on Jan. 5.
wdrb.com
Clarksville developer hopes to turn page on former America's Best Motel property
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville developer wants to turn the page on a property in the town that has long associated with being a problem, and the group says apartments are the best option for its new chapter. Form G is looking to build a multi-family residential development called...
As city ramps up encampment clearings, advocates say unsheltered residents need more help
With five months remaining this fiscal year, there have been 28 city-ordered encampment clearings and counting. There were only five the year before.
HipHopDX.com
Jack Harlow Receives Prestigious Louisville Award For Putting On For His City
Jack Harlow has been on quite the run as of late, and he’s now been honored with a prestigious award in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. On Wednesday (February 1), the “What’s Poppin'” rapper attended a Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) event — an annual networking soirée — where he accepted the Thomas A. Edison Award.
manualredeye.com
The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly
Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
wdrb.com
New disc golf course now open in Champions Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new disc golf course open to the public in Louisville. The 18-hole course in Champions Park is near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue at the former River Road Country Club. It cost about $50,000 to complete. “I want to thank...
wdrb.com
Louisville hospital systems consider different metrics when deciding whether to mask or not
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital systems are still considering whether to mask up or take them off. Starting next week, masking will no longer be required at UofL Health. "It wasn't a 'We're going to do this,' it's been a long process for us,"...
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit searching for new funding after Amazon shuts down donation program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national program that supported nonprofits is shutting down, leaving some Louisville-area nonprofits searching for new ways to replace the funding. Amazon launched AmazonSmile in 2013, contributing 0.5% of every purchase made by participating customers to the charity of their choosing. As of 2022, the company said it has donated $449 million to various charities.
Wave 3
Parents fed up with guns being taken into JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents are outraged and tired of feeling helpless as guns are found at JCPS schools. Now they’re trying to make a change before tragedy strikes. JCPS is 24 weeks into the school year, and 18 guns have been found on JCPS campuses. That averages out to almost one a week.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing One Kentucky Store Amid Financial Troubles
The store is expected to soon file bankruptcy.
