Louisville, KY

99.5 WKDQ

One Kentucky Business Lets You Host a Silent Disco

Imagine going to a party where the only music is played in your headphones. Have you ever heard of the latest party trend, that is silent raves or silent discos? Well, they're a growing trend, and now you can host your own silent disco in Louisville. So what is a silent disco? Well, it's a party with a DJ, but with one exception, instead of your typical, loud dancing music, everyone wears headphones and the music is played in the headphones. Sometimes the headphones have lights on them to add to the ambiance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

New Updates and a New Day for Kentucky Derby Week!

Derby can't get much more exciting! 502'sDay is set to be Louisville's new "locals" day happening on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. This day celebrates the Louisville community with $5 General Admission. Construction is also underway in the paddock area and the first turn experience. Learn more about Derby Week events...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)

XXXOOO with Va Va Vixens (18+) $35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m. Local circus/burlesque company Va Va Vixens is sure to bring va-va-voom to your Va-Va-Valentine’s Day. At this adults-only show (the first of six performances over subsequent weekends), there’ll be burlesque, aerial acts, dancing and plenty more seductive entertainment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky

Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

The Capital Grille opens Louisville location on Shelbyville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is welcoming a new fine dining restaurant. The Capital Grille is now open in the front of Oxmoor Mall on Shelbyville Road. The restaurant is known for its dry-aged steaks and world-class wine list. The Louisville location will be lead by local executive chef Chris...
LOUISVILLE, KY
HipHopDX.com

Jack Harlow Receives Prestigious Louisville Award For Putting On For His City

Jack Harlow has been on quite the run as of late, and he’s now been honored with a prestigious award in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. On Wednesday (February 1), the “What’s Poppin'” rapper attended a Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) event — an annual networking soirée — where he accepted the Thomas A. Edison Award.
LOUISVILLE, KY
manualredeye.com

The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly

Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New disc golf course now open in Champions Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new disc golf course open to the public in Louisville. The 18-hole course in Champions Park is near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue at the former River Road Country Club. It cost about $50,000 to complete. “I want to thank...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville nonprofit searching for new funding after Amazon shuts down donation program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national program that supported nonprofits is shutting down, leaving some Louisville-area nonprofits searching for new ways to replace the funding. Amazon launched AmazonSmile in 2013, contributing 0.5% of every purchase made by participating customers to the charity of their choosing. As of 2022, the company said it has donated $449 million to various charities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Parents fed up with guns being taken into JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents are outraged and tired of feeling helpless as guns are found at JCPS schools. Now they’re trying to make a change before tragedy strikes. JCPS is 24 weeks into the school year, and 18 guns have been found on JCPS campuses. That averages out to almost one a week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

