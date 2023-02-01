Imagine going to a party where the only music is played in your headphones. Have you ever heard of the latest party trend, that is silent raves or silent discos? Well, they're a growing trend, and now you can host your own silent disco in Louisville. So what is a silent disco? Well, it's a party with a DJ, but with one exception, instead of your typical, loud dancing music, everyone wears headphones and the music is played in the headphones. Sometimes the headphones have lights on them to add to the ambiance.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO