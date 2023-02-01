Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Northland 5 day forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • February 4, 2023. Today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with spotty light snow in far northern Minnesota. Temperatures will be warm today and remain mild. Highs today will be from the upper teens in the Arrowhead to around 30 in the Brainerd Lakes area. There will be a chance for a light wintry mix later Monday into Tuesday morning with mild temperatures. Mostly snow is expected over northern Minnesota and snow accumulation will be light, less than 3 inches.
boreal.org
Northland weather
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • February 3, 2023. Arctic air is leaving the Northland with a warming trend expected as we head into the weekend. A Clipper system will graze northern MN tonight bringing light snow. The tip of the Arrowhead may receive 1-3 inches. Look for temps to climb into the 20s this weekend and 30s into the work week.
Here’s Just How Cold Wind Chills Got In The Northland To End The Week
In line with the wind chill warning the Duluth office of the National Weather Service issued yesterday, it was downright frigid overnight Thursday into Friday morning. With air temperatures sinking into double-digit below-zero temperatures combined with some wind to make for dangerous wind chill values, a number of area schools opted to either start late, close, or shift to a virtual learning day for Friday.
boreal.org
Light snow, strong winds today
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • February 2,, 2023. Some light snow has fallen overnight and will taper off to flurries this morning. Accumulations of less than an inch are expected. Breezy to strong northwest winds are expected today, with the strongest gusts along the North Shore, where a Wind Advisory is in effect, continuing until midnight tonight.
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Snow Removal Safety Explainer
We’ve had over 78 inches of snow this year, now that is quite a lot. And if you’ve peeked outside your window, it seems to keep piling up everywhere. Well, the city of Duluth has taken to social media to address the problem. They have released a snow removal safety video of sorts. It is a video full of tips, and knowledge on what the city is doing to combat the large amounts of snow.
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
FOX 21 Online
Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame
DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Wisconsin, Ashland, Hibbing
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin State Patrol’s law for February is the “The Rules for Roundabouts.” Crash data shows that roundabouts are safer for drivers as there are fewer head-on and left-turn collisions. The agency adds that roundabouts reduce fatal crashes by 90%. State law requires drivers to yield to the right of way and also give space to trucks and other oversized vehicles. Bicyclists can either use the sidewalk or traffic lanes when navigating a roundabout.
24 Outstanding Places To Grab Dessert In The Duluth – Superior Area
While most restaurants have some kind of dessert offering, some take things to the next level. Sure, you might be able to get a cookie, piece of cake, or some ice cream just about anywhere you go, but certain Twin Ports area restaurants have developed a reputation for having some top-notch sweet treats that go above and beyond.
Minnesota Teen Has Slept in His Own Backyard for Three Years
In a story that's made national headlines, a Minnesota teenager has willingly spent the past three years sleeping in his own backyard. One fourteen-year-old has gone above and beyond what any teen in this day and age would do and has shared just why he's been spending his nights sleeping under the stars.
northernnewsnow.com
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
A Duluth fat biking and Nordic skiing group is working to get more women outdoors during the coldest months of the year. The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is seeking new members for its Board of Trustees.
979weve.com
Overnight Duluth Fire Destroys Garage
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Around 10:14 Wednesday night, the Duluth Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 4100 block of Chambersburg Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a large garage that was nearly fully involved in fire. The garage was connected to a two story house by a vestibule.
bringmethenews.com
Fire destroys all-you-can-eat restaurant in Superior, Wisconsin
A Japanese restaurant in Superior, Wisconsin was destroyed in a devastating fire early Monday. Fire crews were called to Wasabi All You Can Eat Japanese Restaurant at 3333 Tower Ave. Monday with crews arriving to find heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building. While fire crews initially fought...
WDIO-TV
Gichi Gami Apothecary open now in West Duluth
Jill Kari and Alice Jondal met years ago when they both worked for Lake Effect Vapor. They decided to open their own business focused on health, happiness, and harmony. It’s called Gichi Gami Apothecary, and is part of the Spirit Valley neighborhood in West Duluth. Jondal explained, “Both being...
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
fox9.com
Train from Minneapolis to Duluth: MnDOT optimistic about securing route funding
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of discussion, a long-awaited passenger train route running from the Twin Cities to Duluth could finally get state funding from the Minnesota legislature. Funding for the proposed Northern Lights Express route is under consideration in committee. The train route has been discussed for years,...
northernnewsnow.com
Shamrock Shakes returning soon, ‘ShamROCK THE HOUSE’ returning for 10th year
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Good news to all Shamrock Shake lovers. McDonald’s announced the legendary Shamrock Shake will be returning to U.S. menus on Feb. 20. It will also be joined by the new OREO Shamrock McFlurry. Both minty treats will be available for a limited time,...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Wisconsin, St. Louis County, Duluth
Wisconsin- The DNR is looking to award a local hunter. Nominations are now open for the 2022 Wisconsin Ethical Hunter Award. The annual award recognizes someone whose actions are symbolic of Wisconsin’s hunting heritage, including responsible, respectful and safe practices. Nominations include all hunting seasons, and the committee will focus on a singular action or event rather than long-term conservation programs. The deadline to submit hunters is February 15.
Duluth’s Allete Commits To $2.5 Billion 385-Mile Power Line As Part Of National Grid Improvements
Access to electric power has never been more important than right now. Reliable transmission lines - as part of the national power grid - form the backbone of future investments in technology. And with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, that demand will only increase. That's why two of...
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
