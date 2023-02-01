Frances L. Barr, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center Hospice House, West Burlington, IA. The funeral service for Mrs. Barr will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, February 8 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend David H. Bracht-Wagner, Senior Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 9 AM to 7 PM on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The family will not be present.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO