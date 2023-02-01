Read full article on original website
Panthers’ Revenge: Claim Conference Championship Over Burlington
Mt. Pleasant, Iowa- The Mt. Pleasant boys’ basketball team enacted revenge in the sweetest way last night against Burlington, as the Panthers take the conference crown for the first time since the 2017-2018 season in a 67-57 victory in front of the home crowd. The Panthers got out to...
Frances Barr (final arrangements)
Frances L. Barr, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center Hospice House, West Burlington, IA. The funeral service for Mrs. Barr will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, February 8 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend David H. Bracht-Wagner, Senior Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 9 AM to 7 PM on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The family will not be present.
SCC to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop Feb 15
Southeastern Community College will offer complimentary assistance with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at its FAFSA Ready Iowa event on Wednesday, February 15. The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at both the West Burlington and Keokuk campuses. The West Burlington event will be held the Yohe Library and the Keokuk event will be located in Room 419.
School Board Committee Meetings
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE AND POLICY COMMITTEES will meet at 4:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023 to review/discuss:. Second Reading of Board Policy Series 200 Board of Education. Board Policy 202.3 President. Board Policy 202.4 Vice-President. Board Policy 204.10 Public Participation in Board Meetings. First Reading...
