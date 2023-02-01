Read full article on original website
Coronation Street star Ben Price reveals fallout of shock gun scenes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Ben Price has revealed the fallout of the shocking Bistro gun scenes, which take place next week. The ITV soap's newest villain Damon Hay has recently been using the Bistro to smuggle drugs and is blackmailing Nick Tilsley (Price) to help him. However,...
Coronation Street's Roy Cropper sparks concern in smartphone storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Roy Cropper is set to spark some concern in upcoming episodes when he becomes obsessed with his new smartphone. Following a recent scare in which his niece Nina was injured while trying to find him near the river, technophobe Roy was finally convinced that having his own smartphone was a good idea.
Coronation Street viewers alarmed over Daisy's latest stalking storyline twist
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street viewers are alarmed over Daisy's latest stalking storyline twist. Friday's episode saw both Daisy and Daniel have disturbing interactions with her stalker Justin, though their reactions were quite different. When Daniel at first warned Justin to stay away, he eventually softened for a lengthy...
Coronation Street star Ben Price explains Nick Tilsley's big confession to Leanne
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Ben Price has discussed his character Nick Tilsley's decision to confess all to Leanne Battersby over the recent dodgy dealings at the Bistro. Nick has been keeping Leanne in the dark over the surprise revelation that newcomer Damon Hay is the half-brother of...
Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb discusses possible split for Mack and Charity
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Lawrence Robb has weighed in on whether his character Mackenzie Boyd and Charity Dingle's relationship will come to an end. The couple are currently getting ready to walk down the aisle, but Mack's secret has been eating at him. In new scenes, he intends to tell Charity he's the father of Chloe Harris's unborn baby, conceived when he cheated on his fiancée last year.
Coronation Street reveals whether Beth slapped Hope
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed the truth over whether Beth slapped Hope. The bad blood between the two families started when Hope ran afoul of Peanut the dog, then got worse over allegations that Beth slapped the child in retaliation. Friday's episode (February 3) shined new light...
Emmerdale star Lisa Riley discusses Paddy and Mandy reunion hopes
Upcoming episodes of Emmerdale will see ex-spouses Paddy (Dominic Brunt) and Mandy (Lisa Riley) rekindle their romance in the wake of Chas's affair. It's been suggested that Paddy's choice to seek solace in a friendly face might not be the easy solution he thinks it is, with the decision making way for a darker storyline.
EastEnders' Lola Pearce stunned after latest Emma mystery twist
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has been left stunned by Emma Harding mysteriously meddling in her life in EastEnders. Viewers know that Emma is actually Lola's long-lost mother, having posed as a new salon client named Nicole to get closer to her daughter while visiting Walford. Emma finally learned this...
Emmerdale's new Charity Dingle storyline explained – who was Mark Bails?
Note: The following article contains discussion of topics including rape and sexual abuse. Emmerdale spoilers follow from Thursday's episode (February 2). Emmerdale's Charity Dingle has faced a reminder of her traumatic past this week, with the unexpected news that evil Mark Bails has died. Wednesday's visit to the village ended...
Hollyoaks reveals aftermath of Vicky Grant's shock collapse
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired new scenes in Vicky Grant's collapse storyline amidst fear for her life. In recent scenes, Vicky's friends organised a camp trip to see her off to Brighton, but things went awry when the gang partied with two older guys who shared their drugs in exchange for alcohol.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle returns to the village after short absence
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Moira Dingle arrives back in the village tonight (February 3) – and finds that much has changed during her short time away. Moira disappeared from our screens a fortnight ago, just as tensions over her young stepson Kyle Winchester were reaching boiling point. At the...
EastEnders anniversary week trailer teases huge moments for Linda Carter and more
EastEnders spoilers follow. A teaser for EastEnders' anniversary week has promised huge moments for some of the show's most prominent female characters. New footage running on BBC telly this weekend has centred on life-changing moments for Linda Carter, Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Kathy Beale, Denise Fox and Sharon Watts airing later in February.
Emmerdale reveals Caleb twist as he makes a mysterious phone call
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has confirmed Caleb is up to no good after he made a mysterious phone call. A highly-emotional episode on Thursday (February 2) saw Cain finally soften towards his brother after accompanying Charity for a visit to the grave of her abuser, Mark Bails. Having just discovered...
Emmerdale's Charley Webb is shutting down her 'dream business'
Emmerdale's Charley Webb has been forced to give up her "dream" side-hustle of selling handcrafted toys. Going by the name Nördi Bäbi, the Debbie Dingle actress kickstarted this business back in 2020, just before she returned to the Yorkshire Dales soap one final time. Due to other work...
Death in Paradise's Neville and Sophie reunion ruined in surprise twist
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Tonight's (February 3) episode of Death in Paradise saw a shock cliffhanger after Neville and Sophie finally reunited. As the group investigated the death of Vincent Petit, the owner of a successful construction company, Selwyn attempted to reconnect with his long lost daughter Andrina. Following...
EastEnders star James Bye teases possible reunion for Martin and Stacey
EastEnders actor James Bye has hinted that his character Martin Fowler and Lacey Turner's Stacey Slater will grow close once again. Having spent the last quarter of 2022 competing on Strictly Come Dancing, Bye recently caught up with RadioTimes to provide an idea of where his storyline is heading in the immediate future.
Hollyoaks airs new cheating twist in Sienna and Warren story
Warren's liver damage story in Hollyoaks is about to take an even darker turn. Previously, Grace Black bribed the doctor to say that Warren's mum Norma wasn't a match for her son's transplant. Shockingly, his ex-wife Sienna knew the truth but almost kept the information to herself. In scenes to...
Casualty confirms shock Jacob Masters story in double episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty's Jacob Masters is about to encounter the toughest task of his medical career so far. It's been confirmed that a double episode is coming to our screens next week on Saturday, February 11 from 8pm to 9.40pm, with a conundrum for Jacob – played by Charles Venn – driving the action.
Cheryl shares plans for future acting roles after making on-stage debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story
Popstar Cheryl recently made her acting debut in popular West End play 2:22 A Ghost Story. Taking over the role from Laura Whitmore, Cheryl admitted she hadn't considered acting before seeing the play. "It was really weird how it happened for me," she exclusively said to Digital Spy. "I met...
Death in Paradise boss teases surprise ending to this series
Death in Paradise series 12 still has plenty of twists and turns in store for fans. This was recently teased by executive producer Tim Key during a chat with RadioTimes, who said of the episodes yet to air: "It's going to be interesting. Everything in this series is going in directions that people won't expect. I think that's a fair thing to say."
