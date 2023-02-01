ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

another key factor is we have a stand your ground law coupled with 2.6 million ccw's criminals generally have to think that attempted crimes against floridians will end badly. it's one thing to think one might have to go to jail it's another to think that your more likely to get shot by the victim. I have been a ccw for many years and twice I have had to stand my ground. both times the assailant went to prison. my local sherrif calls me the keeper of the corner because I respond to any situation on the corner where I live. everyone has a right of self preservation. practice it!

Remember in the old west people were much more polite than now. And crime was a lot lower than now. That was because you assumed everyone was armed and had a right to defend themselves. Also a insult was probable cause to shoot someone! Which brings us back to how polite people were back then!!!

Enigma In Black

Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry

Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Moves Forward On Marijuana Licenses

Florida health officials will accept applications for 22 medical-marijuana licenses in late April, in a long-awaited move announced Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. An emergency rule about the licenses generated an immediate buzz in the cannabis industry, as the number of licenses in the
The Hill

Florida Democrats fight to reclaim political relevance

Florida Democrats are scrambling to claw their way back from the brink of irrelevance after an unsparingly brutal midterm election cycle that saw some of the last vestiges of the party’s power in the Sunshine State slip away. Their challenges are steep. The Florida Democratic Party, now without a chair, has been mired in financial…
cbs12.com

Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
orangeandbluepress.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Secures $400 Million for Broadband Expansion; $144 Million is About to be Released

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday the expansion of broadband in the rural areas across the state using the $400 million he secured last year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allocated millions of state funds to expand broadband in rural areas across the state. On Wednesday, he emphasized that the budget has increased since he first took office as governor in 2019 and the state’s surplus has already reached $15.7 billion.
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida

February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
The Center Square

Florida Legislature headed to special session to deal with Disney status

(The Center Square) — Disney's autonomous status and several other projects will be tackled by the Florida Legislature in a special session starting Monday and scheduled to end on Feb. 17. House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, issued the proclamation on Friday. One key issue that will be decided is the status of Disney World and its Reedy Creek Improvement District, a deal reached...
