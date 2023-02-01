Read full article on original website
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, Feb. 3. 7:30 p.m.: Louisiana Tech presents “A...
Tech Debate takes state
Louisiana Tech’s Debate Team repeated its success at last year’s state tournament and are the 2023 Louisiana State Champions. The competed at the Southern Forensics Championship recently at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. This tournament is the state competition for Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. In addition to...
Habitat for Humanity receives donation
Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana received $25,000 from Frank and Kathie Cordaro who owns Today’s Reality in Ruston. This donation will be used to fund Ruston’s newest Habitat for Humanity home this year. The home that will be built in the Cordaro’s name will be constructed in...
Spotlight on Black History Month in America
In celebration of the contributions to society and cultural influences Black people have had in America over the last 400 years, the Lincoln Parish Journal will feature each week for the month of February, a spotlight on some of those men and women, who have pioneered and built upon their successes as more contemporary history makers. Today we start with the aviation industry.
Grambling Council approves wastewater renovation plant plans
The city of Grambling expects renovations to the wastewater collection system lift station off of Green Road and Highway 80 is slated to receive official authorization next month. That comes after the Grambling City Council approved a motion during Thursday night’s monthly meeting to award a contract to Dixie Overland...
Bearcats’ Jackson looks to catch on at Grambling
It’s something — they’re someone — every football coach in America looks for. And Ruston High School senior Aaron Jackson is hoping to show Grambling State University football coach Hue Jackson that’s exactly what he will be after signing a national letter of intent Wednesday to continue his career on the gridiron with the G-Men.
Ruston’s Langiulli signs to play soccer at the University of Dallas
Jaiden Langiulli points to sacrifices as the reason his will have an opportunity to further his soccer career on the college level. Langiulli signed a national letter of intent Wednesday morning during a signing day ceremony in the Ruston High Auditorium to play at Division III University of Dallas, a member of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Lady Bearcats advance after win over Beau Chene
Ruston High School soccer advanced to the second round of the playoffs after a 2-0 win Friday night at home against Beau Chene in its first playoff appearance since the 2018-19 season. “We had chances early in the match,” Ruston head coach Jacquelyn Bean said. “We just kept pressing, and...
McWain, Lady Cats race past Ouachita
Jaliyah McWain never ran out of gas Friday night. And it was a good thing for the Ruston Lady Bearcats. McWain scored a game-high 25 points to lead Ruston to a 40-36 win over Ouachita (11-15, 5-3) at the Madhouse on Millhaven as head coach Meredith Graf’s team picked up a big district win.
Tough night as Cats fall at Ouachita
It was a tough night on the hardwood for the Ruston Bearcats Friday as the state’s No. 2 team fell for the second time this year to Ouachita, losing 62-52 at the Madhouse on Millhaven in Monroe. After leading by four at the half, Ruston (22-3, 5-2) saw the...
Lady Tigers’ Brown hoops dynamo in all phases
She stands 5-foot-2 but plays like she’s 6-4. Whether she’s putting up 3-point shots from long range, taking it to the basket or dishing out perfectly-targeted no look passes to teammates, the senior dynamo named Ikeia Brown is the driving force for the Simsboro High School girls basketball team, which plays host to Choudrant tonight at 6 p.m. with District 2-B domination on the line for both.
Two women arrested in fight
Grambling Police arrested two roommates Wednesday after investigating a disturbance at a Center Avenue apartment. Zariah Z. Modica, 20, and Jada Walker, 21, were booked for aggravated battery following an altercation over finances related to their apartment. The discussion allegedly evolved into thrown items and the use of pepper spray....
Man arrested for charges of assault
Ruston Police arrested a 66-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly punched and choked a woman. James Clemons of Ruston was charged with domestic abuse battery involving strangulation. The female victim told officers she was cooking corn dogs when Clemons came in the kitchen and asked her what she was cooking....
Simsboro traffic stop yields wanted man
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Winnsboro man Monday night after a traffic stop in Simsboro. James Hollis, 32, was arrested after he was stopped on U. S. 80 for an equipment violation at about 11:30 p.m. A records check showed Hollis did not have a driver’s license and was wanted on bench warrants from Third District Court.
