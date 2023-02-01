Read full article on original website
HKEX appoints ex-Goldman Sachs Matthew Cheong to lead platform’s focus on derivatives
“He has worked for a number of the world’s leading investment banks and his experience will be invaluable to HKEX as we continue to enhance our derivatives product offerings and build on our innovative and robust platform business, connecting capital with opportunities.”. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)...
Financial Commission Adds Sam Low to Dispute Resolution Committee
The Financial Commission (FinaCom PLC), a dispute resolution service that caters to the financial services industry, has appointed Sam Low as the newest member of its Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC). He joins the Financial Commission during a time of expansion for the self-regulatory association. The commission recently added several new...
PayRetailers Appoints Lorenzo Pellegrino as New Chief Operating & Digital Officer
LATAM’s leading all-in-one payment technology provider, has announced today the appointment of Lorenzo Pellegrino as Chief Operating & Digital Officer. Pellegrino comes to PayRetailers at a time of rapid growth, as it has expanded from seven to 11 offices, more than doubled headcount to over 200, and acquired Paygol in Chile and Pago Digital in Colombia. He will lead the deployment of PayRetailers’ resources, working to enhance the company’s technology offering and international platform – to support the merchant community, and the way it can access and move funds quickly and safely.
LevelField acquires Chicago-based and FDIC-insured Burling Bank to offer TradFi and Crypto
“Through the carefully developed suite of products we can address our customers’ interests in digital assets and introduce them to LevelField’s safe, simple, and secure platform.”. LevelField Financial has announced the acquisition deal of Burling Bank, an FDIC-insured, Illinois state-chartered bank providing business and personal banking services, in...
Stash appoints Liza Landsman as CEO to further grow investing app
Stash is an investing and banking app with over 2 million active subscribers. Its subscription plans start at just $3 a month, and offer a range of products including investing, banking, education, and advice. Stash, the innovative fintech that empowers millions of Americans to invest and save, has appointed Liza...
Billionaire philanthropic fund taps Options Technology to address risk of cyber threats
“At Options, we’ve made it our mission to provide customers with a fully comprehensive technology stack that eliminates the dependency on costly integration systems. This, alongside our global connectivity infrastructure and an ecosystem of best-in-class cloud-agnostic solutions, is what makes Options the industry’s IT managed services provider of choice.”
DeFi firm Aurox launches SEC-compliant crowdfunding campaign on tZERO
“This is a great opportunity for us to raise capital from our community and the broader public on a leading fully regulated platform. We are confident that the tZERO Markets platform will provide us with the exposure and reach we need to attract a diverse investors to support our business growth.”
CFTC comments on ION Cleared Derivatives issues after Russian-linked hack
“The ongoing issue is impacting some clearing members’ ability to provide the CFTC with timely and accurate data. As this incident unfolded, it became clear that the submission of data that is required by registrants will be delayed until the trading issues are resolved.”. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission...
Morgan Stanley launches ETF platform with six ESG-focused products by Calvert
“These new ETFs will resonate strongly with investors who seek competitive investment results while promoting positive change and supporting companies that are leaders in improving long-term shareholder value and societal outcomes.”. Morgan Stanley Investment Management has launched an exchange-traded fund platform with the listing of six Calvert ETFs on NYSE...
VVF invests $5 million in Everscale, a potential Layer 2 solution for Venom blockchain
“For us, this is a strategic investment aimed at the technological development of projects and teams around technologies that we focus on and actively develop. In particular, we are talking about the Venom blockchain project and its ecosystem, which is planned to be launched soon and for which Everscale is a potential Layer 2 solution.”
OANDA taps Standard Chartered for FX prime brokerage, payments, collections, and FX hedging
“Standard Chartered’s ability to offer a one stop Cloud-based solution that encompasses foreign exchange, prime brokerage, payments, collections, and FX hedging is aligned with our mission to efficiently support our retail and corporate clients across the globe.”. Standard Chartered Bank has been appointed as OANDA’s cash management bank for...
Paxos opens R&D center in Israel to focus on transaction signing and crypto custody security
“Paxos is looking to expand its team in Israel in 2023 and beyond, giving engineers the opportunity to work on cutting-edge financial products and shape the future of the global economy.”. Paxos has opened an engineering research and development center focused on security and cryptography in Israel. The center aims...
