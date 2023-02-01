The annual Krewe de Riviere Parade is rolling this Saturday, February 3, with the main parade at 5pm. The parade is for Mardi Gras starting early at 10am. The beginning event is the Pet and Children's Parade, with prizes for the best pet costume and children's float, registration is $5 online. Starting at 11am is Mardi Gras Madness in the Monroe River Market, where people can gather for fun and see local sights. Local restaurants and business support the parade to benefit the Twin Cities. Krewe de Riviere started in 2019, bringing Mardi Gras closer to home. The parade will also feature a quiet zone for anyone who those audio sensory difficulties.

