lincolnparishjournal.com
McWain, Lady Cats race past Ouachita
Jaliyah McWain never ran out of gas Friday night. And it was a good thing for the Ruston Lady Bearcats. McWain scored a game-high 25 points to lead Ruston to a 40-36 win over Ouachita (11-15, 5-3) at the Madhouse on Millhaven as head coach Meredith Graf’s team picked up a big district win.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tough night as Cats fall at Ouachita
It was a tough night on the hardwood for the Ruston Bearcats Friday as the state’s No. 2 team fell for the second time this year to Ouachita, losing 62-52 at the Madhouse on Millhaven in Monroe. After leading by four at the half, Ruston (22-3, 5-2) saw the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Bearcats advance after win over Beau Chene
Ruston High School soccer advanced to the second round of the playoffs after a 2-0 win Friday night at home against Beau Chene in its first playoff appearance since the 2018-19 season. “We had chances early in the match,” Ruston head coach Jacquelyn Bean said. “We just kept pressing, and...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs hold off Owls in C-USA victory
Louisiana Tech saw its 24-point lead vanish against Rice, but the Bulldogs made winning plays down the stretch to pick up an 80-72 victory over the Owls on Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. “I am really proud of our guys,” said Tech head coach...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Four local football standouts sign college scholarships
Four local high school football standouts have signed college scholarships this week, highlighted by Natchitoches Central’s Tre’Darius Brown committing to Texas Tech and Chiefs’ standout Brian Young staying home to play defensive back for the Northwestern State Demons. Prolific St. Mary’s quarterback Adam Parker signed with Division...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Tigers’ Brown hoops dynamo in all phases
She stands 5-foot-2 but plays like she’s 6-4. Whether she’s putting up 3-point shots from long range, taking it to the basket or dishing out perfectly-targeted no look passes to teammates, the senior dynamo named Ikeia Brown is the driving force for the Simsboro High School girls basketball team, which plays host to Choudrant tonight at 6 p.m. with District 2-B domination on the line for both.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Alice Frazier Stewart
Funeral services for Alice Frazier Stewart, age 95, of Ruston, LA will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel in Ruston, LA. Pastor Amos McFalls will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Cook Cemetery in Ruston, LA under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech Debate takes state
Louisiana Tech’s Debate Team repeated its success at last year’s state tournament and are the 2023 Louisiana State Champions. The competed at the Southern Forensics Championship recently at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. This tournament is the state competition for Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. In addition to...
Oak Grove, February 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KNOE TV8
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, Feb. 3. 7:30 p.m.: Louisiana Tech presents “A...
klax-tv.com
Sidney Thornton, NSU Hall of Famer, dies at the age of 68
All- American, All-Louisiana choice and a four year starter at NSU. Sidney was a second round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Steelers and was team captain. He played on two Super Bowl Championships teams with Pittsburgh as the Steelers captured consecutive titles in 1978 and 1979. Sidney played a total of seven years of professional football and was inducted into the NSU Hall of Fame in 1986.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Habitat for Humanity receives donation
Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana received $25,000 from Frank and Kathie Cordaro who owns Today’s Reality in Ruston. This donation will be used to fund Ruston’s newest Habitat for Humanity home this year. The home that will be built in the Cordaro’s name will be constructed in...
Ruston Lincoln Parish Library to host Finding Connections with Vernita A. Morgan on February 28th
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 28, 2023, the Ruston Lincoln Parish Library is welcoming Vernita A. Morgan for Black History Month for Finding Connections using computers, courthouses, and cousins. This event will be held at 6:00 PM in the Community Room and all library programs are free to the community.
KTBS
Webster, Claiborne schools, others closing or planning late starts Wednesday
MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish schools will be closed Wednesday. Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following multiple discussions with the National Weather Service and Office of Homeland Security. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. "This...
Exclusive interview with daughter of missing Louisiana woman pleading for assistance in locating her mother
Search efforts continue for a missing woman from Bernice.
KNOE TV8
High waters close down Monroe roads
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department said they have closed South Grand St. at the 3100 block and South 24th St. at Grammont St. and DeSiard St. intersection due to high water on the roadways. City of Monroe said they are continuing to...
KEDM
Krewe de Riviere Parade Rolls Through Monroe and West Monroe This Weekend
The annual Krewe de Riviere Parade is rolling this Saturday, February 3, with the main parade at 5pm. The parade is for Mardi Gras starting early at 10am. The beginning event is the Pet and Children's Parade, with prizes for the best pet costume and children's float, registration is $5 online. Starting at 11am is Mardi Gras Madness in the Monroe River Market, where people can gather for fun and see local sights. Local restaurants and business support the parade to benefit the Twin Cities. Krewe de Riviere started in 2019, bringing Mardi Gras closer to home. The parade will also feature a quiet zone for anyone who those audio sensory difficulties.
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Joanna Donelle Allen, 9/9/1981, 424 Liberty B C Road, Marion, LA; Criminal Mischief, Extortion TogiTerrellAndrews,4/24/1977; 301BettySt,Farmerville,La;Distribution of Sch I, Distribution of Sch II, Distribution of Sch II. January 24. Zachary Nolan Pennington, 9/26/1988; 1212 Bobby Smith Rd, Spearsville, La; Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Simple Criminal Damage to Property-...
KNOE TV8
Check out the Krewe de Riviere’s floats!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It is the third year for the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere and they’re going to make it the best yet! This Saturday, Feb. 4, the parade will roll down the streets of West Monroe and Monroe. They’ve got over 50 entries in the parade...
