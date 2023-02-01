Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Satellite photos: Damage at Iran military site hit by drone
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press on Friday showed damage done to what Iran describes as a military workshop targeted by Israeli drones, the latest such assault amid a shadow war between the two countries.
SFGate
US to send Ukraine longer-range bombs in latest turnaround
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of agonizing, the U.S has agreed to send longer-range bombs to Ukraine as it prepares to launch a spring offensive to retake territory Russia captured last year, U.S. officials said Thursday, confirming that the new weapons will have roughly double the range of any other offensive weapon provided by America.
SFGate
Russia hits civilian targets anew, EU officials visit Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit residential areas in an eastern Ukrainian city Thursday for the second time in 24 hours, while top European Union officials held talks with the government in Kyiv as the war with Russia approaches its one-year milestone. The latest strikes in Kramatorsk came...
SFGate
U.S. rocket artillery for Ukraine will double its explosive reach
The United States will provide Ukraine with longer range rocket artillery that will double the reach of its current munitions, the Pentagon said Friday, as the country's Western backers anticipate fighting to intensify dramatically in coming months. Ukraine will receive ground-launched, small diameter bombs as part of a new $2.17...
SFGate
US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover debris
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. An operation was underway in U.S. territorial waters in the Atlantic...
SFGate
Israelis protest government's judicial overhaul plans
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday for a weekly demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government’s proposed judicial overhauls, which opponents say threaten Israel’s democratic values. The protesters marched at two locations in the central coastal city of Tel Aviv, waving...
SFGate
African countries lack 'immediate access' to cholera vaccine
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa’s public health agency says countries with deadly cholera outbreaks on the continent have no “immediate access” to vaccines amid a global supply shortage. The acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ahmed Ogwell, told journalists on Thursday...
Comments / 0