ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa girls lock up spots in state wrestling finals

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - 448 wrestlers qualified for the state tournament at Xtream Arena, but only 56 remained in the championship bracket on Friday morning. Eastern Iowa wrestlers were taking spots left and right, securing tickets to the finals on Friday night. Visit the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union...
CORALVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Waterloo Worker Accused Of Committing Lottery Fraud

We've heard a whole lot about lottery winners in Eastern Iowa recently. Hearing stories about lucky people winning major lottery prizes is always exciting. We shared with you the story of a Waterloo woman who ended up winning a major lottery prize. She took an owl landing on her patio as a sign that she should play one of her favorite lottery games. Not only did she go and buy a ticket the next day, she ended up winning the big prize!
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS Chicago

Iowa refunds Orange Krush group order, saying says tickets were 'falsely' purchased

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-court battle over ticket sales has both the University of Iowa and University of Illinois crying foul.Iowa athletic officials have refunded about 200 tickets that they say the Illinois student cheering section – the Orange Krush -- purchased fraudulently. In a statement released on Twitter, Orange Krush said Iowa officials "invalidated all 200 tickets that the Orange Krush had legally purchased." The Krush said they received their tickets in October.  "It is against the spirit of competition and rivalry, two outstanding attributes of the Big Ten Conference, to make this decision."However, the Iowa ticket office discovered...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos

An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST CHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County

At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Y105

University Of Iowa CRUSHES The “Orange Krush” Lies

Ok, so most of you know about a whiny University of Illinois Fan Group complaining about how the University of Iowa is keeping them from attending a match-up against the Iowa Hawkeyes tomorrow (2/4). What you might not know, is that the "Orange Krush" are liars, and in the same capacity dishonorable to boot.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Get Married

As someone who is in the middle of planning my own wedding for September of this year, I can tell you firsthand that it can feel overwhelming at times. There are so many different things to plan for, it can be pretty tough to keep track of all of the little details. If you're able to hire someone to do the planning for you, kudos to you. There's a part of me that wishes I would've planned for that a little better.
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Dyersville Needs Votes, Nominated for USA Today Small Town Awards

That’s Dyersville Chamber Director Karla Thompson, who says it’s an honor to be among the top ten towns nominated on a national level. As of Wednesday morning, Dyersville was in 3rd place for “Best Midwestern Small Town” with Traverse City, Michigan leading and 4th place for “Best Small Town Cultural Scene” with Clayton, New York in the lead.
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Officials monitoring Chinese spy balloon flying over parts of US

Shellsburg is getting a new restaurant soon by the owner of Rock Bar and American Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids. The Democratic National Committee is set to vote on the presidential nominating calendar for next year. Cedar Rapids Public Library to host Cat Cafe. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Cedar...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Restaurant to Build a Second Cedar Rapids Location

The west side of Cedar Rapids is getting another new restaurant. The Boulder Tap House is opening a second Cedar Rapids location, according to the Gazette. The restaurant chain boasts it has "Craft Burgers. Craft Beer. And an atmosphere the whole family will love." Boulder Tap House also has wings, taco platters, soups and salads, sandwiches, and appetizers, including House Made Boulder Cheese Curds (photo below). They're available in white cheddar, pepper jack, and cheddar.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
tourcounsel.com

Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Waterloo, Iowa

Crossroads Mall is a shopping mall located in Waterloo, Iowa, United States. It was built in 1970 as one of the first malls in Iowa. The mall's sole anchor store is At Home. It has four vacant anchors formerly occupied by Sears, Dillard's, Gordmans, and Younkers. It is owned by Namdar Realty Group. It is located in the heart of a retail hub that includes a 12 screen theater, Best Buy, Super Target (opened 2000), Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and many other national tenants.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy