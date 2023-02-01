Read full article on original website
Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball Is A Chickenshit Outfit No Matter What Orange Krush Did
I don’t trust my colleagues to accurately report on the Orange Krush situation around this Saturday’s Illinois Fighting Illini basketball game against one of the Big Ten’s basketball NPC’s. So let me explain one of the greatest traditions in college basketball, the procedural misstep made this...
KCRG.com
Iowa girls lock up spots in state wrestling finals
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - 448 wrestlers qualified for the state tournament at Xtream Arena, but only 56 remained in the championship bracket on Friday morning. Eastern Iowa wrestlers were taking spots left and right, securing tickets to the finals on Friday night. Visit the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union...
Waterloo Worker Accused Of Committing Lottery Fraud
We've heard a whole lot about lottery winners in Eastern Iowa recently. Hearing stories about lucky people winning major lottery prizes is always exciting. We shared with you the story of a Waterloo woman who ended up winning a major lottery prize. She took an owl landing on her patio as a sign that she should play one of her favorite lottery games. Not only did she go and buy a ticket the next day, she ended up winning the big prize!
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
Iowa refunds Orange Krush group order, saying says tickets were 'falsely' purchased
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-court battle over ticket sales has both the University of Iowa and University of Illinois crying foul.Iowa athletic officials have refunded about 200 tickets that they say the Illinois student cheering section – the Orange Krush -- purchased fraudulently. In a statement released on Twitter, Orange Krush said Iowa officials "invalidated all 200 tickets that the Orange Krush had legally purchased." The Krush said they received their tickets in October. "It is against the spirit of competition and rivalry, two outstanding attributes of the Big Ten Conference, to make this decision."However, the Iowa ticket office discovered...
DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos
An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa, Illinois fan group dispute reason for ticket order cancellation
The Orange Krush, a group of Illinois men's basketball supporters, said its purchase of tickets to the Illinois-Iowa game on Saturday was canceled by Iowa. Hawkeyes officials accused the Orange Krush of being deceptive.
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
University of Iowa Foils Plan of Illinois Students to Invade Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday
The Orange Krush has offered an apology. [ORIGINAL STORY] Saturday's Iowa-Illinois men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City is a sellout. Now, a disagreement between the Iowa Athletics Department and the Illinois student section is making things even more interesting. Each year during the college basketball season, the...
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
Eastern Iowa Brewery Has A Fantastic Pot Roast You Need To Try
When you think of comfort foods, what are the first few that come to mind? For me, I'm thinking chicken noodle soup, spaghetti and meatballs, mac and cheese, tater-tot hot dish, chicken pot pies, and any kind of pot roast. I'm not sure what it is about these foods but they all just make me feel happy.
University Of Iowa CRUSHES The “Orange Krush” Lies
Ok, so most of you know about a whiny University of Illinois Fan Group complaining about how the University of Iowa is keeping them from attending a match-up against the Iowa Hawkeyes tomorrow (2/4). What you might not know, is that the "Orange Krush" are liars, and in the same capacity dishonorable to boot.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Get Married
As someone who is in the middle of planning my own wedding for September of this year, I can tell you firsthand that it can feel overwhelming at times. There are so many different things to plan for, it can be pretty tough to keep track of all of the little details. If you're able to hire someone to do the planning for you, kudos to you. There's a part of me that wishes I would've planned for that a little better.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City school district calls for increase in aid, restoration of Iowa Code Chapter 20
The Iowa City Community School District is calling for the reinstation of Iowa Code Chapter 20 collective bargaining legislation and more Supplemental State Aid in 2023. According to the district’s 2023 legislative priorities, a focus is being placed on five key areas:. Invest in Iowa’s future. Fully fund...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Dyersville Needs Votes, Nominated for USA Today Small Town Awards
That’s Dyersville Chamber Director Karla Thompson, who says it’s an honor to be among the top ten towns nominated on a national level. As of Wednesday morning, Dyersville was in 3rd place for “Best Midwestern Small Town” with Traverse City, Michigan leading and 4th place for “Best Small Town Cultural Scene” with Clayton, New York in the lead.
KCRG.com
Officials monitoring Chinese spy balloon flying over parts of US
Shellsburg is getting a new restaurant soon by the owner of Rock Bar and American Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids. The Democratic National Committee is set to vote on the presidential nominating calendar for next year. Cedar Rapids Public Library to host Cat Cafe. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Cedar...
Popular Restaurant to Build a Second Cedar Rapids Location
The west side of Cedar Rapids is getting another new restaurant. The Boulder Tap House is opening a second Cedar Rapids location, according to the Gazette. The restaurant chain boasts it has "Craft Burgers. Craft Beer. And an atmosphere the whole family will love." Boulder Tap House also has wings, taco platters, soups and salads, sandwiches, and appetizers, including House Made Boulder Cheese Curds (photo below). They're available in white cheddar, pepper jack, and cheddar.
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Waterloo, Iowa
Crossroads Mall is a shopping mall located in Waterloo, Iowa, United States. It was built in 1970 as one of the first malls in Iowa. The mall's sole anchor store is At Home. It has four vacant anchors formerly occupied by Sears, Dillard's, Gordmans, and Younkers. It is owned by Namdar Realty Group. It is located in the heart of a retail hub that includes a 12 screen theater, Best Buy, Super Target (opened 2000), Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and many other national tenants.
