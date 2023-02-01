ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Which Oklahoma City grocery delivery services are the cheapest, most efficient?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans have multiple options when it comes to getting groceries delivered to their doors, but which service actually saves consumers money?. KOCO 5's Jessica Schambach put four popular grocery delivery services, Instacart, Shipt, Walmart and Kroger Delivery, to the test, and she went to the experts to learn how to save even more money.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Metropolitan Library System to build new library in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Metropolitan Library System announced it will be expanding, bringing a permanent library to an Oklahoma City area that needs it. The Almonte Library was built to be a temporary space, which came after the Southern Oaks Library closed for remodeling. The Almonte Library has now been in the area for 10 years, but the Metropolitan Library System said it will be building a permanent home for the library.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

OKC Delivery Drivers Brave Winter Weather, Ask Customers For Courtesy

Some people try to avoid the winter weather, while others embrace it to make a living. There are the usual suspects like the snowplow drivers. “It’s a hard job to be quite honest with you, but they’ve done it for so many years. They’re very good at what they do,” said Raymond Melton, Street Superintendent of Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

MAPS 4 board approves millions to fight homelessness in Oklahoma City

Millions of dollars were approved on Thursday to fight homelessness through Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 program. The plan included a partnership with the Oklahoma City Housing Authority to add more than 500 supportive and transitional units, preserve 1,500 public housing units and build 150 workforce homes. "This is just a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation

On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

OBI Hosting Emergency Blood Drive

Following this weeks storms in Oklahoma and storms across the country, the Oklahoma Blood Institute said it's had hundreds of blood drive cancellations, causing an emergency blood shortage. There will be an emergency blood drive in both Oklahoma City and Shawnee on Saturday. You can donate at Quail Springs Mall...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Robbers Target 2 Metro Area Letter Carriers In 3 Days

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said two USPS letter carriers were targeted by robbers in three days in the metro area, prompting the agency to offer up to $50,000 in reward money per case. The USPIS said on Monday at about 2:45 p.m., a suspect with a knife tried to...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

USPS Mail Carrier Robbed Wednesday In Edmond

A USPS mail carrier was robbed Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m., according to Edmond Police. The mail was robbed near Kickingbird Road in Edmond Oklahoma. The US Postal Inspection Service is investigating, and is offering $50,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
EDMOND, OK

