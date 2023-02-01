ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pupvine.com

5 Ways To Alleviate Your German Shepherd Separation Anxiety

German Shepherds are extraordinary dogs – I cannot think of a duty that a GSD would not be good at. Still, owning this dog might also mean dealing with certain behavior problems. German Shepherd separation anxiety might be one of the most common problems GSD owners might deal with.
pupvine.com

Why German Shepherd Ear Cropping Is Wrong

Let’s just state this right out of the gate: you should not crop your German Shepherd’s ears. You have probably seen a lot of pictures on social media of various dogs with their ears cropped. At first, you might not think anything of it, you might not even notice it.
pupvine.com

16 Telltale Signs A German Shepherd Is Dying

One of the worst parts of being a dog owner is knowing that your beloved pet and best friend will leave this world one day. Unfortunately, dogs do not live as long as us, and this cognition is truly heartbreaking. As a pet owner, you must have wondered if there...
pupvine.com

Why Does My German Shepherd Nudge Me With His Nose?

Why does my German Shepherd nudge me with his nose? What’s the reason behind this behavior?. We, at PupVine, have done a fair share of articles on quirky dog behavior, but this one is different. Believe it or not, nudging isn’t something you should be worried about. It’s actually generally harmless, but still… Why risk anything?
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Refinery29

How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7

Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
DogTime

Animal Shelter Looking for Forever Home for “Part-Wolf” Dog

A Rhode Island animal shelter is trying to find a forever home for a dog that might be part-wolf, reports KCRG. Per the Potter League for Animals, Zeus is looking for a home in an area that allows hybrid animals. They think he’s a wolf hybrid – one-third wolf, one-third German Shepherd, and one-third Husky.  His […] The post Animal Shelter Looking for Forever Home for “Part-Wolf” Dog appeared first on DogTime.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Family Pet Lost For 30 Years Found Alive In Attic

Many telephone poles across the country are adorned with posters for missing pets. Sometimes those animals wind up reunited with their families and other times they are, sadly, never seen again. With each passing day of not being found, the chances of locating a lost pet get less and less. However, once in a while, there are happy endings, even years after a pet has gone missing, but nothing like what happened to one family. Their beloved pet was found alive a whopping 30 years after it went missing, and it turned out all that time it was right above their heads in their attic.

