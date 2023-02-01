Read full article on original website
Related
pupvine.com
How To Punish A German Shepherd For Biting
Ugh, he’s a menace and won’t stop doing it! How to punish a German Shepherd for biting?. Help is on the way, but probably not what you had in mind. If your version of punishing a German Shepherd for biting is physical punishment or yelling, then you should leave this article.
pupvine.com
How To Discipline A Pitbull: Only These 5 Methods Work
The “How to discipline a Pitbull” dilemma can be tricky, especially if you are a first-time dog owner. Why? Simply because these canines are not exactly the easiest dogs to maintain, train, breed, or teach obedience to. Unlike some other breeds, such as German Shepherds or Poodles, Pit...
Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs
As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
Canine behaviourist: Dog breeds to never own - West Highland Terrier, Pug and Husky
A dog trainer has left pet owners up in arms after he share which three breeds he would never own. Some dog lovers weren't happy with the behaviourist's choices.
This is the most important command you'll ever teach your dog, says dog trainer
Learn this important command and help keep your dog safe
Canine trainer reveals the two worst-behaved dog breeds are the Cocker Spaniel and Cane Corso
Canine behaviourist Will Atherton has spilled on which two dog breeds he most frequently sees with behaviour problems in his line of work.
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
I’m a dog expert, these are the most stupid breeds – bulldogs are about as clever as they are pretty
DOGS are known for their excellent traits including loyalty - but have you ever thought about which breed is the most intelligent?. Dog owners all love their four-legged friends and surely wouldn’t change them for anything. But while they’re often very good at picking up on human emotion, not...
What It Means When Your Wrist Itches
An itch on your wrist can have several causes, just like an itch on other parts of the body. However, there are a few factors that can cause itchy wrists.
msn.com
The 8 best dogs for seniors
Slide 1 of 9: Our choice of the best dogs for seniors is here to help if you are an older adult looking for a furry companion to share your life with. It's worth considering because owning a dog in your later years could genuinely change your life: Spending time with a beloved four-legged friend has been shown to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, while increasing serotonin in the brain (the 'feel-good chemical'). Meanwhile, other studies have shown that owning a dog doesn't just add to your happiness but also encourages you to lead a healthier lifestyle. Obviously, choosing to own a dog is a big decision. When it comes to finding a companion dog for this next stage in your life, there are a variety of things to consider. Everyone's life and mobility are different, so you need to mull over how active a dog you want, how much living space you will have to share with them and which breeds can adapt well to your lifestyle – certain breeds are more willing to match the temperament of their owners than others. So, without further ado, let's find the perfect companion for you to share your retirement with in our top 8 best dogs for seniors. By Jamie Middleton.
The One Common Decluttering Technique That You May Want To Avoid
There are effective approaches to decluttering. But here's why you may want to avoid this common technique when organizing your home and belongings.
Behaviorist reveals the five signs your cat is happy - and number four might surprise you
If you spot any of these signs, you can rest easy knowing you have a content kitty on your hands
The number one way to get your dog to walk well on their leash, according to an expert trainer
Struggling to get your dog to walk nicely on their leash? This trainer's top tip is just what you need
The Smartest Dog Breeds Were Pitted Against Each Other. One Came Out on Top
Research suggests there is some heritable component of cognitive characteristics in dogs, which could have important implications for understanding the capabilities of different breeds.
Cat's Reaction To Meeting Owner's New Pet Has People In Stitches
Figma the cat initially gave her new feline roommate Jam a frosty reception but they soon warmed to each other.
msn.com
Dogs That Don't Shed: Best Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Families
Every four-legged friend is perfectly suited to an owner — unless, of course, that owner is allergic to dogs. Fortunately, there’s plenty of breeds suitable for families looking for a pet that kids can play with for hours, without needing a box of tissues. It’s important to note,...
One Green Planet
Man Wakes Up From Nap to Find Stray Cat Snuggling With Him
A man was napping when he was startled awake, only to find a stray cat who he didn’t recognize napping with him on the couch. Ken Bragg fell asleep on his couch in the San Francisco Bay Area and found a stray cat snuggled up with him. “I had...
I’m a dog trainer – here are my five favourite pooches… and just why they’re the perfect pet
A DOG trainer has revealed their five favourite pooches - and why they are the perfect pet for you. Influencer Jamie The Dog Trainer regularly shares pup care tips and tricks with his 26,000 Instagram followers. And boasting over 32,000 TikTok followers, the Aussie ranked his top five favourite dogs.
msn.com
Cat Creeping Up on Sleeping Puppy Leaves Internet Laughing: 'Stealth Mode'
Online commenters were left amused by a "stealthy" cat that was caught on camera "creeping up" on his puppy sibling in a video that has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok by the pet's owner earlier this month under the username Lils.m03, shows the puppy sleeping peacefully on the sofa as the cat "creeps up" on him from behind the sofa, almost hitting him with his paws before backing off.
Comments / 0