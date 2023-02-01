ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

US winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQ8jv_0kYZNEaj00

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A deadly storm system lashed a large swath of the southern U.S. with bands of sleet and snow for a third day on Wednesday, grounding an additional 2,300 flights, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, forcing school closures and making already treacherous driving conditions worse.

Watches and warnings about wintry conditions were issued for an area stretching West Texas’ border with Mexico through Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana, and into western Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Several rounds of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, were in store for many areas throughout the day, meaning some places could get hit multiple times, forecasters said.

“It actually looks like it’s going to be getting worse again across Texas, it is already a pretty big area of freezing rain across western and southwestern Texas,” said Bob Oravec, a lead National Weather Service forecaster based in Camp Springs, Maryland.

Oravec said the icy weather is expected to move northeastward across parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas into western Tennessee and northern Mississippi before it starts to dissipate.

“By later in the day on Thursday it should be pretty much done, and all the … precipitation will be well downstream across parts of the South and where it will be mostly heavy rain,” Oravec said.

By late Wednesday morning, 2,300 U.S. flights had been canceled, including three-quarters of the flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and more than two-thirds at Dallas Love Field, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.com. Dallas-Forth Worth International is American Airlines’ biggest hub, and Love Field is a major base for Southwest Airlines.

Many flights were also canceled at other airports, including in San Antonio, the Texas capital of Austin, and Nashville, Tennessee, compounding frustrations caused by the nearly 2,000 cancellations on Tuesday and roughly 1,100 on Monday.

Because of the storm, the Detroit Pistons were unable to fly home following their game Monday against the Dallas Mavericks, and the NBA postponed the Pistons’ Wednesday night home game against the Washington Wizards.

Many schools throughout Arkansas have announced they would be closed on Thursday. School systems in Dallas; Austin, Texas; and Memphis, Tennessee, also canceled classes for Thursday.

In Texas, more than 350,000 customers were without power Wednesday afternoon as trees — heavy with ice — buckled onto power lines, according to PowerOutage, a website that tracks utility reports.

More than half of those outages were in Austin, where the city’s utility warned residents who had been without electricity for 10 hours or longer that lights and heat may not come back on until Thursday. Overnight low temperatures were expected to fall to 33 degrees in Austin, with more chances for freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service. Austin Energy asked customers to prepare emergency plans and relocate before dusk if needed.

Pablo Vegas, who heads the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, vowed that the state’s electrical grid and natural gas supply would be reliable and that there wouldn’t be a repeat of the February 2021 blackouts, when the grid was on the brink of total failure.

As the ice and sleet enveloped Memphis, Tennessee, Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced it would cancel classes Wednesday due to freezing rain and hazardous road conditions. The school system serves about 100,000 students. The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis also closed due to the weather.

Also in Memphis, the icy weather delayed the funeral service for Tyre Nichols, who died following a brutal beating by police during a traffic stop. But more icy weather was moving in from the southwest just ahead of the funeral, which was pushed back a few hours to Wednesday afternoon.

“The third and FINAL round of freezing rain and/or sleet will start this afternoon,” the National Weather Service’s Memphis office posted on social media Wednesday morning. The leading edge of a wintry mix of precipitation was about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Memphis late Wednesday morning, radar showed.

The Dallas school district, which serves about 145,000 students, also canceled classes Wednesday.

Emergency responders rushed to hundreds of auto collisions across Texas on Tuesday and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urged people not to drive. At least six people have died on slick Texas roads since Monday, including a triple fatality crash Tuesday near Brownfield, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Lubbock.

Two Texas law officers, including a state trooper who was struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash on Interstate 45 southeast of Dallas, were seriously injured, authorities said.

In Arkansas, Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Tuesday because of icy conditions. Her declaration cited the “likelihood of numerous downed power lines” and said road conditions have created a backlog of deliveries by commercial drivers.

___

Martin reported from Atlanta. Associated Press journalists David Koenig in Dallas; Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas; and Donna Warder in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

___

For more AP weather coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/weather

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Winter storms and tornados threaten millions across U.S.

Severe weather is posing a threat for millions of Americans from the Western states to the South. In Colorado, the biggest January snowstorm in decades has brought about a foot of snow, while parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas are under tornado watch. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
COLORADO STATE
The Weather Channel

Live Updates: Deadly Ice Storm Triggers Pileups, Travel Nightmare In Southern Plains

Multiple vehicles crashes are being reported around Dallas and Austin. Crashes are also occurring along the Tennessee-Arkansas border. Hundreds of flights are canceled or delayed. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. W​inter Storm Mara's icy side is...
TEXAS STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show

Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
DAVENPORT, IA
Outsider.com

At Least 9 Semi-Trucks Wreck During Brutal Winter Storms

A massive 21-vehicle pileup that included nine semi-trucks on Colorado’s I-70 has forced the major stretch of road to shut down. According to authorities, the ongoing winter storms were a significant factor in the wrecks. Per reports from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the accident affected nine semi-trucks and...
STRASBURG, CO
CNBC

Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory

A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Denver

Heavy snow and freezing fog for Wednesday morning

DENVER(CBS)-  Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy snow!A major wet, Winter blast is dumping snow across Colorado thru Wednesday. The storm is another Pacific weather maker pushed in from this weeks atmospheric river of moisture. That makes the storm warmer and warmer air can hold more moisture than Arctic cold air. Hence, the snow will be very wet and heavy.The morning commute will be very icy and snow packed. There may be few areas of freezing fog that make roads even worse.We have a Winter Storm Warning in place for the Denver Metro Area, the I-25 Urban corridor and all of northeastern Colorado thru Wednesday afternoon. Some areas could see up to a foot of snow and even more than that east of I-25 out to Nebraska and Kansas.Snow amounts for your neighborhood may vary but, latest computer modeling has expected snow amounts in the 6 to 12 inch range along and west of I-25 with higher amounts east.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal

After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE
BBC

This is the family that bought a $1.5m fire-damaged Tennessee mansion

A mansion in Tennessee that was badly charred in a fire has found a buyer after just four days on the market. Entrepreneur Mike Thakur said he had purchased the five-acre property, which had attracted more than 340,000 views on Zillow and was listed for $1.49m (£1.21m), according to the real estate site.
FRANKLIN, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
634K+
Post
674M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy