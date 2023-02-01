Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
House Bill would offer option of ‘outdoor refreshment areas’ for Hoosier businesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A bill is headed to the Indiana Senate that would give cities the option to serve alcohol in “outdoor refreshment areas”. It’s a move that Michael Galbraith, the president and CEO of Fort Wayne’s Downtown Improvement District, hopes will bring even more events and activities to the city as a result.
Proposed Indiana Bill Brings Up Furries in School AGAIN
Should Teens Be Allowed to Wear Whatever They Want?. One of the best (or tricky) parts of being an adolescent and navigating those hormonal teenage years, is discovering your own style along with your likes and dislikes. Even I can recall my different phases through those formative years ranging from wearing pink with girly make-up choices to my all-black emo days where only punk rock music was good music. As an adult, I still carry those different identities molded together into one, making me the well-rounded person that I like to think I am today.
‘We need to invest in people’ Gov. Holcomb visits Linton
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was the keynote speaker at a Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday. Gov. Holcomb spoke on various topics on the minds of Hoosiers during his remarks to the crowd and to the media. He answered numerous questions regarding the topic of commerce. Holcomb said small communities […]
max983.net
Indiana Sheriff’s Association Offering Scholarships
Marshall County Sheriff Matthew Hassel announced the Indiana Sheriff’s Association will be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. It was announced there will be approximately 40, $750 scholarships awarded to qualifying students throughout the state....
95.3 MNC
State health commissioner says Indiana’s life expectancy is falling
Indiana’s life expectancy is falling, says state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “It has been decreasing since 2010 and it’s nearly two years below the national average, ranking us 40th in the nation,” Dr. Box said to the State Senate Health committee on Wednesday. “This decline is in our working age Hoosiers, ages 25 to 64.”
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana hospitals are in the red, and they don’t agree with lawmakers on how to cut costs
Indiana’s hospital leaders say that they have been operating in the red in 2022 due to inflation and rising labor costs. And they are worried that proposed legislation to address rising health care costs could push them deeper into financial stress. The Indiana Hospital Association shared a new financial...
max983.net
Marshall County Commissioners, Council Reaffirm Special LIT Tax Resolution
The Marshall County Commissioners and Marshall County Council members recently voted to reaffirm the Special Local Income Tax (LIT) Resolution during their respective meetings. A Special Local Income Tax was established to provide funding for the construction of the Marshall County Correctional Facility. Proceeds from the LIT in excess of...
Agriculture Online
Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre
This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
Bill to give Indiana public retirees extra funds passes House committee
(The Center Square) – A bill that would give many retirees in Indiana’s public pension program a “13th check” as part of their benefits cleared its first hurdle in the state’s General Assembly. The House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions unanimously passed House Bill 1028. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, would give retirees an additional payment this year and next. The bill’s purpose is to...
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
95.3 MNC
Indiana Department of Homeland Security recognizes Indiana during Earthquake Awareness Month
February is Earthquake Awareness Month. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that while earthquakes in Indiana seem unlikely, the reality is that the state is near two seismic zones that have the potential to produce both small and major earthquakes. Actually, about 2,000 tremors a day occur in the...
Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials
What could be Hoosiers’ best bet at property tax relief was met with opposition Thursday from education advocates and local government officials who maintained they would take a financial hit if lawmakers approve the proposal. The bill would temporarily provide a supplemental homestead credit and lower the 1% cap on residential property taxes. It was […] The post Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WLFI.com
Settlement reached in disability voting suit
A settlement agreement creates more absentee voting options for those with print disabilities in Indiana. A settlement agreement creates more absentee voting options for those with print disabilities in Indiana.
Indiana GOP leader trying to remove candidate from ballot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A local GOP leader says he is trying to remove a candidate for Evansville mayor from the republican ballot. Canine Helmer is a new face to the race. He works at Target and has never run for public office. He announced he filed to run in mid-January. Vanderburgh County Republic Party Chairman […]
max983.net
Culver Town Manager Discusses BZA, Plan Commission Topics
Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe brought up a topic for possible council consideration in the near future. First, she explained to the Culver Town Council at their last meeting that the Plan Commission members have made goals for this year to tackle the zoning ordinance and making some changes to the ordinance.
wrtv.com
Indiana hospitals suffer toughest financial year since pre-pandemic
INDIANA— It's a growing threat to the healthcare system and it could impact how you receive treatment. Hospitals across the state faced major financial hardships in 2022. "Hospitals in Indiana experienced profound financial toll, with very little relief in sight," Erik Swanson, Senior Vice President of Data and Analytics, said.
wfft.com
A new Indiana House Bill calls for same day voter registration
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- HB 1427 was introduced to the Indiana House of Representatives January 17. It would permit voters to register at the polls on election day, provided they have a valid Indiana driver's license and proof of residency. Allen County Voter Registration's Katie Zuber said the bill...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
INDIANAPOLIS — Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they’re used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those people. She said she was shocked when she opened up her heating and power bill for January. “I called my husband instantly and was like, ‘I cannot believe this but […]
95.3 MNC
Indiana plunges from #3 to #20 in national conservative ranking
The voting of Indiana’s state lawmakers trended much more liberal last year, dropping the state from #3 to #20 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability. The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including...
Comments / 0