max983.net
Marshall County Commissioners, Council Reaffirm Special LIT Tax Resolution
The Marshall County Commissioners and Marshall County Council members recently voted to reaffirm the Special Local Income Tax (LIT) Resolution during their respective meetings. A Special Local Income Tax was established to provide funding for the construction of the Marshall County Correctional Facility. Proceeds from the LIT in excess of...
inkfreenews.com
County BZA Pursues Legal Action On Barbee Lake Property
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals has filed a civil plenary in Kosciusko Circuit Court regarding a Barbee Lakes property in violation of the county’s flood control ordinance. The plenary’s listed defendants are Jason and Crystal Grafton, Alexandria. The Graftons own the property at 36...
max983.net
Plymouth Mayor’s Office Announces Two Months of Mayor’s Month of Music
This is Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter’s last year in office and there will be plenty of celebrating this summer to honor his time in office. The Mayor’s Office announced this week that there will be two months of the Mayor’s Month of Music at River Park Square this year. There will be a band featured every Friday and Saturday in July and August, along with the first Friday in September.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County officials want residents to prepare for emergencies with Smart911
The Porter County E911 center wants residents to more fully take advantage of its emergency communications technology. E911 Director Debby Gunn told the county commissioners last week that the agreement with Rave Mobile Safety includes a number of tools. By creating a profile at Smart911.com, residents can share information about...
hometownnewsnow.com
Both Mayors Unopposed in Primary
(La Porte, IN) - The filing deadline for candidates in the May primary has passed with La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody running unopposed for the republican nomination. The only democrat in the primary race is Ron Zimmer, who was defeated for the party nomination in a landslide by then mayor Kathy Chroback in 2011.
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne ‘hole’ faced unexpected environmental remediation, but everything is ready to go now
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Environmental troubles and inflation were the culprits delaying the multi-million dollar Lofts at Headwaters project at the corner of Clinton and Superior streets, said a longtime developer Friday. “We all know it had environmental issues there,” said Don Steininger, member of the Capital Improvement...
WANE-TV
Future of fast food block across from Parkview Field will come with $6 million purchase by the capital improvement board
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –Remember talk of an arena downtown? Or maybe a soccer stadium?. Although there are no formal plans yet for the half block of three fast food restaurants across from Parkview Field, you can bet there’s keen interest in developing the property. Some call it...
WANE-TV
Food truck owner declares mayoral candidacy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eddie Ribel, owner of the Street Chef food truck in Fort Wayne, has filed to run for mayor. Ribel joins a crowded field of Republicans vying for candidacy, Councilmembers Jason Arp and Tom Didier. Ribel himself can also be found at City Council meetings,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mad Anthony’s Lake City Tap House Closing A Week For Remodeling
When Mad Anthony’s Lake City Tap House, 113 E. Center St., Warsaw, reopens after remodeling, it will not only have a new interior look, but also will feature 20 beer taps, up from 12. The restaurant will be closed for renovations beginning Sunday, according to General Manager Jim Thompson,...
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
22 WSBT
Pets missing after Mishawaka house fire
Several pets are unaccounted for following a house fire in Mishawaka on Thursday night. Crews say they responded to a call at around 8 last night on Kamms Court. That's just southwest of downtown. Firefighters were on scene putting out the flames for nearly 2 hours. Whether the pets died...
95.3 MNC
Two Elkhart County residents busted for drugs in Marshall County
Two Elkhart County residents were arrested for drugs after a traffic stop in Plymouth. It happened on Monday, Jan. 30, at 1:15 a.m., when officers pulled over an SUV near North Michigan Street and Hoham Drive. A K-9 Officer on the scene sniffed out narcotics, which resulted in a search...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
wkvi.com
Knox City Police Address Thursday Morning School Lockdown
Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith would like to inform all of the Knox/Starke County community that several Knox Police Officers responded to the area of the Knox High School at around the time of 9 a.m. CT. School officials believed they heard the sound of a gunshot in the...
casscountyonline.com
Reported scam in the Indiana State Police Peru District
Peru – Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
max983.net
Rolling Prairie Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County
A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Tuesday, January 31 after an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say officers were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. ET after a report was made of a single vehicle accident on State Road 10 at the curves near the west county line in Culver.
hometownnewsnow.com
Car Takes Out Pole at Hammer's
(La Porte County, IN) - A motor vehicle striking a NIPSCO pole resulted in several hundred power outages in the Michigan City area late this morning. At about 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to the area of U.S. 20 and Johnson Road. Witnesses say a NIPSCO pole was broken in two and the upper half of the pole was dangling above the ground from the power lines.
WNDU
Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
max983.net
Suspect Arrested in Stolen Property Investigation in Marshall County
A suspect has been arrested in a stolen property investigation that began in May 2022 by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. According to police, a stolen property report was made on May 25, 2022 from the 14,000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July 2022, the victim advised investigators that two of his stolen items were potentially located in La Porte County at an auction house, according to the report. A subsequent investigation of the alleged seller, 19-year-old Braden Masten of Walkerton, yielded a warrant for his arrest.
max983.net
Indiana Sheriff’s Association Offering Scholarships
Marshall County Sheriff Matthew Hassel announced the Indiana Sheriff’s Association will be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. It was announced there will be approximately 40, $750 scholarships awarded to qualifying students throughout the state....
