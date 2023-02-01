Read full article on original website
Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs
After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
Julian Edelman Gives Patriots Players Heads-Up About Bill O’Brien
If a Patriots player is chewed out by Bill O’Brien this summer, that doesn’t mean the individual is in the New England offensive coordinator’s dog house. Quite the contrary, in fact. Edelman helped current Patriots set expectations for O’Brien during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s...
Surprising Report Sheds Light On Jerod Mayo’s New Patriots Role
When it became clear Jerod Mayo would be sticking around New England, most assumed the highly regarded Patriots assistant had received a promotion as part of his new contract extension. After all, Mayo reportedly turned down opportunities to interview for defensive coordinator and head-coaching jobs with other clubs. He wouldn’t...
Tedy Bruschi recalls one time Patriots players ‘had to check’ Bill Belichick
"Fix your message because we know what we're about to do." Sometimes, even Bill Belichick gets pulled off to the side to face criticism, according to former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi. Speaking on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Bruschi recalled a postgame speech from 2007 that sounded off-brand for the Patriots’ head...
NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline
It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
Kraft Offers To Have Brady Retire With the Patriots as Fans Hope for Return
Never say never, Patriots fans, a new offer from Robert Kraft to Tom Brady could be what we've all been hoping for. The New England Patriots owner spoke with CNN just a day after the legendary quarterback announced his "real" retirement from the NFL and said he wants to extend a one-day contract to Brady so he officially goes out a Patriot.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Interesting Patriots Development
The New England Patriots have a plan when it comes to inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. Back in January, the team issued a statement saying that they had "begun negotiations for a contract extension" for him. Some pundits also thought he would be getting a new gig, such as being an ...
Predictions for all 23 Patriots free agents
The Patriots have almost two dozen players set to hit the market this offseason. From franchise staples like Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater, to key players like Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones, Bill Belichick will have some serious decisions to make when free agency opens in mid-March. So which Patriots...
NFL reacts to scorching-hot Tom Brady take
On Wednesday, Mike Francesa opened himself up to discussion from all corners for his takes on retired NFL great Tom Brady. Brady, who retired from football after 23 seasons (we think, this time) earlier this week, has drawn reactions from everyone, including the famed sports radio legend. Francesa revealed himself to not be one of Read more... The post NFL reacts to scorching-hot Tom Brady take appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season
BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
