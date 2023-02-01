Read full article on original website
San Francisco police arrest man who allegedly fired ‘possible blanks’ inside a synagogue
San Francisco police arrested a man suspected of firing several apparently blank rounds inside a synagogue and a movie theater earlier this week, authorities said Friday. Officers found the man around 5:00 p.m. PT Friday and detained him “without further incident,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.
Woman is accused of helping Oregon kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster
An Oregon woman faces charges after allegedly helping a kidnapping suspect destroy and hide evidence last week while he was evading police, according to an affidavit obtained by CNN. Benjamin Foster, 36, was accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman in Oregon January 24. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot...
No charges will be filed against the Ohio officers who fatally shot a man suspected of burglary while cleaning out his dead grandmother’s home, prosecutor says
No charges will be filed against the Ohio police officers who shot and killed a man who had been suspected of burglary while cleaning out his dead grandmother’s home, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced Friday. Police alleged the man, 28-year-old Joe Frasure Jr., drove a minivan toward them...
‘Extremely triggering’: Police shooting survivors react to Tyre Nichols video
The footage of Tyre Nichols’ deadly police arrest is hard to watch, but for those who have survived brutal police encounters, it can be unbearable. “I’m very intentional about not watching those types of videos. They are extremely triggering for me,” said Leon Ford, who survived a police shooting and now works as an activist for the social change organization The Hear Foundation. “I’d encourage people not to watch them because it’s going to weigh on you.”
Massachusetts police on the hunt for 200-pound stolen Shrek statue
Shrek is love, Shrek is life, Shrek is… missing?. Police in Hatfield, Massachusetts, have launched a search for a 200-pound statue of the cinema ogre after it was reported missing from its home. The Hatfield Police Department posted an alert about the absent ogre on Facebook on Wednesday. They...
Former principal of Virginia school where boy, 6, allegedly shot teacher denies knowing child had gun on day of shooting
An attorney for Briana Foster Newton, the former principal at Richneck Elementary School, said on Thursday her client didn’t know that a 6-year-old student had a gun at the school the day he allegedly shot a teacher. Newton was reassigned after the first grader allegedly shot his teacher, Abby...
Man wanted for leaving a dead fish at ‘The Goonies’ house saved by Coast Guard in daring rescue
A man wanted by police in Oregon in a bizarre incident at a house featured in “The Goonies” was the subject of a daring Coast Guard rescue when he was tossed from a stolen boat as it capsized, authorities said. On Wednesday, police in Astoria, Oregon, received a...
Residential care facility faces $10,000 fine after Iowa funeral director finds woman pronounced dead gasping for air in body bag
An Iowa Alzheimer’s care facility is facing a $10,000 fine after pronouncing a woman dead who was later found alive when a funeral director unzipped her body bag, according to documents from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. The 66-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was admitted...
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth II in 2021
A British man has pleaded guilty to threatening to assassinate the late Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas Day 2021, police have said. Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, pleaded guilty to three charges, including treason and possession of an offensive weapon, at a hearing at London’s Old Bailey court on Friday following an investigation by the London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.
Mafia boss found working as pizza boss after 16 years on the run
Italian anti-Mafia police have arrested another mobster on the run, just two weeks after the sensational arrest on January 16 of Sicilian Cosa Nostra superboss Matteo Messina Denaro at a health clinic in Palermo, Sicily. This time it was Edgardo Greco, 63, who was apprehended in Saint-Etienne, France, where he...
She used hidden cameras to help students cheat exams. Now she’s wanted by Interpol
Think “international manhunt” and the image that likely springs to mind is that of a hardened criminal like a murderer, bank robber or billion-dollar fraudster — not the middle-aged boss of a high school tuition center. But that’s who’s at the center of a Red Notice issued...
