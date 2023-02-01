Read full article on original website
Giants 2023 NFL free agency: News, rumors, signings, analysis, more
NFL free agency 2023 doesn’t start until March 15, with the legal negotiating period starting March 13. That doesn’t mean we have to wait nearly that long to start discussing what your New York Giants will do, should do and shouldn’t do this offseason. Below, a list...
Giants news, 2/2: No Philly Love, Joe Schoen at Senior Bowl, more headlines
Julian Love caused quite a stir yesterday with his remarks about the Eagle and the head coach Nick Sirianni. The impending New York Giants’ free agent did not withhold punches in his appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football that he would double down on later in the day.
Giants news, 2/2: Schoen on Saquon Barkley, Platzgummer bids goodbye, Senior Bowl notes, more
BBV's Ed Valentine in his first mock of the 2023 draft selected Zay Flowers, a wide receiver out of Boston College, as the Giants selection in the first round. While it is definitely a position of need for the team, the 5' 9" Flowers is not the big receiver that fans have been clamoring for.
Giants news, 2/4: Daniel Jones, Wink Martindale, Brian Daboll, more
Daniel Jones will get paid; then what will happen?. Ed finishes the position-by-position reviews with quarterback. Daniel Jones is going to get paid, there is no doubt about that. The first question is how much? The second question is can he continue to ascend?. Other Giant observations. Julian Love: Daniel...
Big Blue View mailbag: There is a lot on the minds of Giants’ fans
The 2022 NFL season is over for the New York Giants. The team’s fans, though, are busy, and that means this week’s Big Blue View Mailbag is loaded. There are a ton of questions I did not get to this week. Don’t despair if one of those questions is yours. I will be using many of those ‘left overs’ in upcoming ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcasts or as the subject of future posts here at Big Blue View.
2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
The New York Giants need to add weapons to their offense in 2023. Not only do they need to add receiving weapons, but they might also have to fill out their running back depth chart. Put simply, they need to get more explosive in general. Tulane running back Tyjae Spears...
My first posted Mock of this off-season
So, here is my first posting of a Mock Draft for this off-season. (Not that I haven't been Mocking all season long, but I was just refusing to post any while the Giants were still playing.) I went under the assumption that DJ & Saquon are coming back, and drafted accordingly--as in, no QB or RB.
Notes from Senior Bowl Day 3 Practice
With time on my hands — or, more accurately, my right ankle as I recover from surgery — I thought I would try to record some things that I thought I saw in the morning Day 3 practice for the Senior Bowl. I haven’t had a chance to review the afternoon coverage yet, but will try to get to it soon.
2023 East-West Shrine Bowl: How to watch and which players to watch
One of the two big pre-draft All-Star games is here with the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. The Shrine Bowl extends invitations to top senior prospects around the country, offering them the opportunity to practice and compete in front of scouts, coaches, and GMs from around the NFL. And while the...
Julian Love: Nick Sirianni getting ‘free ride’ as Eagles coach
Impending New York Giants’ free agent Julian Love did not withhold punches in his appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. Love joined the program on Thursday morning, and his initial comments on Nick Sirianni were mildly impudent. Love declared that Sirianni was a “great coach” because he...
2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl - Game time, TV channel, and players to watch
The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl is upon us, and this afternoon many of the top senior prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft will take the field. The New York Giants have plenty of holes to fill, and we know they have been scouting the Senior Bowl heavily. The game...
Offseason Outlook
Looking at the current retained players on this roster leaves many holes and a need for more depth. The potential of losing our starting backfield and another starter/captain and key role players from this past season. In addition, the Giants have a lot of cap space compared to the rest of the league. The Giants have more cap space than almost 90% of other teams. By the brink of free agency begins, we might have a lot or a lot less depending on moves beforehand. This post is not a mock offseason but more of what needs to happen or might happen and the roster's current state.
Giants position review, quarterback: Daniel Jones will get paid; then what will happen?
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was a huge question mark entering the 2022 season. After three messy, losing seasons the Giants still weren’t sure what they had in the 2019 No. 6 overall pick. There was a new general manager in Joe Schoen. There was a new head...
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Catching up with ex-Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes
Former New York Giants placekicker Lawrence Tynes joined this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast. We talked about everything from Tynes getting booted off a Philadelphia podcast for defending Eli Manning to coaching CYO basketball. Here is some of what you will find in this episode:. 2:00...
Giants position review, wide receiver: How will the Giants upgrade their pass-catching weapons?
The New York Giants entered the 2022 season with questions about whether or not they had enough talent at the wide receiver position. Injuries, poor performance, and a lack of ability to co-exist with a former first-round draft pick led to an on-the-fly in-season makeover of the position. The Giants...
Is Isaac Seumalo an answer to the Giants’ interior offensive line issues?
Methuselah was a young man the last time the New York Giants were stable on the interior offensive line. Despite efforts to fix the issue, the Giants were still less than ideal up front in 2022. Injuries to rookie Joshua Ezeudu and Shane Lemiuex did not help the situation, but other starters failed to meet expectations.
2023 NFL Mock draft tracker, 2.0: A new wide receiver at top for Giants
In version 2.0 of our 2023 NFL mock draft tracker for the New York Giants, wide receiver was once again the most popular pick for the Giants. This week, 16 of our 34 mock drafts (47 percent) have the Giants selecting a wide receiver. This week, though, the receiver of...
