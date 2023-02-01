ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gcaptain.com

US Warships Struggle To Stay At Sea As China’s Fleet Grows

By Tony Capaccio (Bloomberg) US Navy warships have seen fewer days at sea since 2011 because vessels are breaking down more frequently than expected and taking longer to repair, even as the Pentagon struggles to catch up with China’s larger fleet, according to newly disclosed data from congressional analysts.
24/7 Wall St.

The Newest Ships in the US Navy

The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
AFmitrynews

DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.
Washington Examiner

Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack

High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 Stealth Planes Used by Global Superpowers

The cloaking devices of “Star Trek” aren’t quite a reality yet – but stealth aircraft have gotten us a lot closer.  Military aircraft such as the F-22 Raptor or the B-2 Spirit aren’t technically invisible on radar, but their stealth technology makes them harder to detect and track. A stealth aircraft’s general design effectively reduces […]
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Vehicles in the US Military

Military ground vehicles don’t necessarily go at high speeds. Most have top speeds of no more than 65 mph. Some military ground vehicles are fighting vehicles, bristling with weapons. Many others, however, are tractors, trucks, bulldozers, reconnaissance vehicles, and infantry transports. To determine the fastest US Military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on military […]
The Herald News

#15. NGAD (Air Force)

- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.7 billion - Quantity proposed: not available - Type of weapon or program: Lethal Air Forces The B-2 Spirit, also known as the Stealth Bomber, was a revolutionary aircraft when it debuted in 1989. Over 30 years later, the Air Force is entering into the sixth generation of its Next Generation Air Dominance program. What the new aircraft will look like remains to be seen, as the program is highly secret and classified.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Chemical Research and Spy Satellites: Secret Military Bases You’ve Never Heard Of

Villains lairs are a staple in the James Bond universe. Whether located deep within a mountain, on a secluded island or inside an oddly-shaped building, they make the hidden work happening within all the more mysterious. There are several real-life secret military bases that fit these descriptors – and you’ve likely never heard of them. The following are just seven of them.
globalspec.com

New microwave weapon can down drone swarms

A $66.1 million contract from the U.S. Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) to develop a new microwave weapon has been awarded to the tech company Epirus. Designed to support RCCTO’s Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High-Power Microwave Program, the Leonidas microwave weapon can reportedly down enemy drones while...

