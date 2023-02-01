- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.7 billion - Quantity proposed: not available - Type of weapon or program: Lethal Air Forces The B-2 Spirit, also known as the Stealth Bomber, was a revolutionary aircraft when it debuted in 1989. Over 30 years later, the Air Force is entering into the sixth generation of its Next Generation Air Dominance program. What the new aircraft will look like remains to be seen, as the program is highly secret and classified.

2 DAYS AGO