Can we deploy hypersonic weapons before China and Russia outgun us? It’s up to Congress
Russia allegedly deployed hypersonic weapons for the first time at tactical scale earlier this month.
US Warships Struggle To Stay At Sea As China’s Fleet Grows
By Tony Capaccio (Bloomberg) US Navy warships have seen fewer days at sea since 2011 because vessels are breaking down more frequently than expected and taking longer to repair, even as the Pentagon struggles to catch up with China’s larger fleet, according to newly disclosed data from congressional analysts.
The Newest Ships in the US Navy
The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.
Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack
High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
Inside the US Army Plant Making Artillery Shells for Ukraine
Hundreds are working 24/7 to keep the pipeline of ordnance flowing as Ukraine fights back against Russian invaders.
The 12 Stealth Planes Used by Global Superpowers
The cloaking devices of “Star Trek” aren’t quite a reality yet – but stealth aircraft have gotten us a lot closer. Military aircraft such as the F-22 Raptor or the B-2 Spirit aren’t technically invisible on radar, but their stealth technology makes them harder to detect and track. A stealth aircraft’s general design effectively reduces […]
The Fastest Vehicles in the US Military
Military ground vehicles don’t necessarily go at high speeds. Most have top speeds of no more than 65 mph. Some military ground vehicles are fighting vehicles, bristling with weapons. Many others, however, are tractors, trucks, bulldozers, reconnaissance vehicles, and infantry transports. To determine the fastest US Military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on military […]
#15. NGAD (Air Force)
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.7 billion - Quantity proposed: not available - Type of weapon or program: Lethal Air Forces The B-2 Spirit, also known as the Stealth Bomber, was a revolutionary aircraft when it debuted in 1989. Over 30 years later, the Air Force is entering into the sixth generation of its Next Generation Air Dominance program. What the new aircraft will look like remains to be seen, as the program is highly secret and classified.
Chemical Research and Spy Satellites: Secret Military Bases You’ve Never Heard Of
Villains lairs are a staple in the James Bond universe. Whether located deep within a mountain, on a secluded island or inside an oddly-shaped building, they make the hidden work happening within all the more mysterious. There are several real-life secret military bases that fit these descriptors – and you’ve likely never heard of them. The following are just seven of them.
New microwave weapon can down drone swarms
A $66.1 million contract from the U.S. Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) to develop a new microwave weapon has been awarded to the tech company Epirus. Designed to support RCCTO’s Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High-Power Microwave Program, the Leonidas microwave weapon can reportedly down enemy drones while...
