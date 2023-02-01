Read full article on original website
Thousands of Central Texans remain without power
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Central Texans remain without power this morning as crews continue to restore power following damages from the winter storm. The Temple and Belton areas continue to have over 10,000 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. The number of customers without power has decreased then increased throughout the morning, remaining steadily over 10,500 customers without power. The current estimate when power will be restored is currently unknown according to Oncor’s outage map.
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Wednesday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
Power outage leaves thousands without power, heat
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Over 10,000 Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative customers have been without power since early Wednesday morning. The energy company has been working to restore power but put out a statement late Wednesday saying customers should be prepared to spend the night without heat. Entergy is also...
Some parts of Bell, Falls and Milam Counties under boil water notice
CENTRAL, Texas — Some parts of Central Texas using Pendleton Water Supply are under a boil water notice following this week's winter storm. Cedar Springs (Falls County) Anyone north of Rosebud (Falls County) Sharp (Milam County) Travis (Falls County) Westphalia (Falls County) Addresses along these streets in Milam are...
Hearne leaders respond to winter conditions
HEARNE, Texas — The Hearne Police Department has worked with other agencies, including TXDOT and the Department of Public Safety, on the best measures to keep people in town safe from the winter weather conditions. Miquel Vasquez, the Assistant Police Chief, said that there were several crashes in Robertson...
City of Franklin without power as winter weather bears down on parts of Texas
FRANKLIN, Texas — The City of Franklin lost power on Wednesday and first responders have been quick to assist people in the community. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak said that since the winter weather hit, there have been 14 accidents, 13 trees reported down, 19 calls of traffic hazards, and three fires in Robertson County.
College Station seeks redevelopment efforts through 2023
The city of College Station could see significant changes in the next few years as it looks into redeveloping the area through strategic planning, commercial and retail development. “This may be a misconception, but when the city starts talking about redevelopment or maybe some scenario planning in an area, I...
Calendar for Friday, Feb. 3
The Celtic Angels will weave together Ireland’s great tapestry through song, dance and storytelling at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Hasskarl Auditorium in The Barnhill Center (111 W. Main St. in Brenham). Tickets: $65-$85 at simpletix.com/e/the-celtic-angels-tickets-117701 or by calling 979-337-7240. First Friday, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main St....
No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Rice in Houston on Saturday
The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Rice at 11 a.m. Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston. A&M has opened the season with five straight victories, including two last week in the ITA Kickoff Weekend to qualify for the upcoming ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle.
2023 National Signing Day across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Athletes in the Brazos Valley are putting pen to paper and taking their talents to the collegiate level. Many high schools had to move festivities to Thursday because of the weather on Wednesday. Bryan High School had eight athletes sign with four choosing to play football...
Icy bridge causes five vehicle crash in Falls County
REAGAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overnight accident involving five vehicles Tuesday evening. Deputies reported around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 31 of the accident on Highway 6 and FM 46 in Reagan. Due to the iciness of the bridge , three vehicles hit the...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for February 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 20 min ago.
Mobile home fire reported near Navasota off Highway 90
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a home on fire in Grimes County. It’s near Navasota on the 6000 block of Highway 90 according to the Navasota Examiner. They’re reporting that because of thick smoke, Highway 90 has one lane open. Emergency personnel is at the scene. We’ll...
Aggie track and field teams to compete in New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday, Saturday
The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A&M’s women enter the meet ranked 10th nationally led by Lamara Distin and G’Auna Edwards. Distin won the women’s high jump last week at the Razorback Invitational, while Edwards won the pentathlon.
Bryan ISD, Habitat for Humanity build home
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Brazos County family gets a new house funded by the Bryan Independent School District. Bryan ISD and the Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity broke ground on the district-funded Habitat House at noon Friday. The event took place at 1619 Conlee Street in Bryan.
Blue Bell announces I ❤ Cereal ice cream flavor
Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries announced Thursday that its new ice cream flavor, I ❤ Cereal, has hit store shelves ahead of National Cereal Day on Saturday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It is described as having the...
CITY OF BRENHAM ISSUES $1.3 MILLION IN BUILDING PERMITS FOR JANUARY
New homes led the way for City of Brenham building permits issued in January. Permits for seven new homes totaling $988,785 were issued last month. The largest permit of the month was issued to Stylecraft Builders for $162,120 for a new home on Winepress Road in the Vintage Farms subdivision.
Saints & Sinners Café open in Bryan
Joey Todd said he hopes this will be his last career change. After time in the Air Force and stints in telecommunications, software and auto racing, Todd has taken his talents to the restaurant business. On Jan. 6, he opened Saints & Sinners Café in Bryan. Described by Todd as an American eclectic restaurant, Saints & Sinners Café is located at 3700 S. Texas Ave. and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
College Station mail carriers set to transition to Bryan amid new sorting & delivery plan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The United States Postal Service (USPS) is continuing its efforts to consolidate mail sorting and deliveries across the nation. The USPS is moving forward with a plan that would combine and centralize carrier operations in new, larger mail sorting and delivery centers (S&DCs) The Bryan postal...
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
