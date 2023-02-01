ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KWTX

Thousands of Central Texans remain without power

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Central Texans remain without power this morning as crews continue to restore power following damages from the winter storm. The Temple and Belton areas continue to have over 10,000 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. The number of customers without power has decreased then increased throughout the morning, remaining steadily over 10,500 customers without power. The current estimate when power will be restored is currently unknown according to Oncor’s outage map.
MARLIN, TX
KBTX.com

Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Wednesday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Power outage leaves thousands without power, heat

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Over 10,000 Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative customers have been without power since early Wednesday morning. The energy company has been working to restore power but put out a statement late Wednesday saying customers should be prepared to spend the night without heat. Entergy is also...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Hearne leaders respond to winter conditions

HEARNE, Texas — The Hearne Police Department has worked with other agencies, including TXDOT and the Department of Public Safety, on the best measures to keep people in town safe from the winter weather conditions. Miquel Vasquez, the Assistant Police Chief, said that there were several crashes in Robertson...
HEARNE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station seeks redevelopment efforts through 2023

The city of College Station could see significant changes in the next few years as it looks into redeveloping the area through strategic planning, commercial and retail development. “This may be a misconception, but when the city starts talking about redevelopment or maybe some scenario planning in an area, I...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Friday, Feb. 3

The Celtic Angels will weave together Ireland’s great tapestry through song, dance and storytelling at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Hasskarl Auditorium in The Barnhill Center (111 W. Main St. in Brenham). Tickets: $65-$85 at simpletix.com/e/the-celtic-angels-tickets-117701 or by calling 979-337-7240. First Friday, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main St....
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Rice in Houston on Saturday

The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Rice at 11 a.m. Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston. A&M has opened the season with five straight victories, including two last week in the ITA Kickoff Weekend to qualify for the upcoming ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

2023 National Signing Day across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Athletes in the Brazos Valley are putting pen to paper and taking their talents to the collegiate level. Many high schools had to move festivities to Thursday because of the weather on Wednesday. Bryan High School had eight athletes sign with four choosing to play football...
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Icy bridge causes five vehicle crash in Falls County

REAGAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overnight accident involving five vehicles Tuesday evening. Deputies reported around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 31 of the accident on Highway 6 and FM 46 in Reagan. Due to the iciness of the bridge , three vehicles hit the...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Mobile home fire reported near Navasota off Highway 90

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a home on fire in Grimes County. It’s near Navasota on the 6000 block of Highway 90 according to the Navasota Examiner. They’re reporting that because of thick smoke, Highway 90 has one lane open. Emergency personnel is at the scene. We’ll...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie track and field teams to compete in New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday, Saturday

The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A&M’s women enter the meet ranked 10th nationally led by Lamara Distin and G’Auna Edwards. Distin won the women’s high jump last week at the Razorback Invitational, while Edwards won the pentathlon.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Bryan ISD, Habitat for Humanity build home

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Brazos County family gets a new house funded by the Bryan Independent School District. Bryan ISD and the Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity broke ground on the district-funded Habitat House at noon Friday. The event took place at 1619 Conlee Street in Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blue Bell announces I ❤ Cereal ice cream flavor

Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries announced Thursday that its new ice cream flavor, I ❤ Cereal, has hit store shelves ahead of National Cereal Day on Saturday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It is described as having the...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CITY OF BRENHAM ISSUES $1.3 MILLION IN BUILDING PERMITS FOR JANUARY

New homes led the way for City of Brenham building permits issued in January. Permits for seven new homes totaling $988,785 were issued last month. The largest permit of the month was issued to Stylecraft Builders for $162,120 for a new home on Winepress Road in the Vintage Farms subdivision.
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Saints & Sinners Café open in Bryan

Joey Todd said he hopes this will be his last career change. After time in the Air Force and stints in telecommunications, software and auto racing, Todd has taken his talents to the restaurant business. On Jan. 6, he opened Saints & Sinners Café in Bryan. Described by Todd as an American eclectic restaurant, Saints & Sinners Café is located at 3700 S. Texas Ave. and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
BRYAN, TX

