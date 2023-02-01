WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Central Texans remain without power this morning as crews continue to restore power following damages from the winter storm. The Temple and Belton areas continue to have over 10,000 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. The number of customers without power has decreased then increased throughout the morning, remaining steadily over 10,500 customers without power. The current estimate when power will be restored is currently unknown according to Oncor’s outage map.

MARLIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO