Chester County, PA

VISTA.Today

Local Woman's Weeklong Stay at Hotel in Chester County Pays Off Professionally

Ryan Boyer, Business manager of the Philadelphia Building Trades, speaks during a press conference to announce a program introducing students to the construction trades at Strawberry Mansion, in Philadelphia. Tylisa Williams, a building-trades apprentice who lived in Chester County while studying, recently visited Strawberry Mansion High School in Philadelphia to...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

The Alliance for Health Equity Kicks off Cohort Two of Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute

On Jan. 24, The Alliance for Health Equity launched its second cohort of the Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute. The Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute was co-created by The Alliance for Health Equity and the Tammy Dowley-Blackman Group, LLC (TDB Group). The institute will assist nine local nonprofit institutions in their commitment to further transform their organizational culture.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Secure Your Spot for Valentine's Day at These Chester County Restaurants

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of places in Chester County to have a date night with that special someone, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. In West Chester, nothing says high-end like a filet mignon or a surf n' turf feast at Pietro's Prime. This steak house and seafood restaurant is the perfect place to spoil your soul mate. This family-run restaurant has earned many accolades. Guests can also sip on one of the many martinis, including pear-, watermelon-, or chocolate-flavored.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Former Senator Andy Dinniman Raises $112,000 for Diversity Initiatives on Anniversary of Fredrick Douglass Speech

Former State Senator Andrew Dinniman is pictured delivering the third annual Dr. Clifford E. DeBaptiste Frederick Douglass Institute Lecture. Former State Senator Andy Dinniman has surpassed his goal of $100,000 to create the Dinniman Together Fund: Diversity Inclusion & Equity Endowment at West Chester University (WCU). The focus of the...
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

WCU Cottrell Entrepreneurship Center Seeks Big Ideas for 2023 Business Idea Competition

BIC 2022 Grand Prize Winner Joseph Richter. He developed "Split," an app to assist children of divorced parents. The 2023 Annual Business Idea Competition at West Chester University is now open, and all ideas are welcome. $11,500 in prize money is being awarded at this year's competition. Let your big idea become a reality by winning this competition and jumpstarting your business.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Students Compete for Scholarships at Miss WCU Tonight

The Miss West Chester University competition takes place live on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 PM in Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall, located at 700 South High Street, on the campus of West Chester University. Twelve women currently studying at WCU will compete for more than $3,000 in scholarships through...
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

PhillyBite Magazine Spotlights Chester County Brewery

Chester County is home to an abundance of breweries, and some are making waves, writes Jim Paktson for PhillyBite Magazine. Victory Brewing Company is one of the top breweries to visit in the Philadelphia area. With three locations across the county, it is considered one of the largest craft breweries in the U.S.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Elverson Psychologist, Educator Had a 'Zest' for Life and Sophisticated Style

Ruth J. Ranier was remembered by friends as living life to her fullest. An Elverson woman who wore many hats, (both literally and figuratively) is being remembered for living all 97 years of her life to the fullest. Ruth J. Ranier passed away at her West Chester retirement community last month, but her vibrant spirit is still alive, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
ELVERSON, PA
VISTA.Today

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula's Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef's tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

