ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Day 2: Camden County sanitation workers striking for better pay

By Aziza Shuler, Ross DiMattei
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4tVC_0kYZASsi00

Camden County sanitation workers continue strike for second day 00:47

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- For a second day, trash haulers in several Camden County communities are walking the picket line instead of picking up the trash.

The union's contract is up and members want a new agreement. A picket line had formed in Camden Wednesday morning at a Waste Management facility as replacement workers arrived, causing a backup and leading to shouting.

"We don't want to be here," Christian Sharpe said. "We don't want to be out on strike. We want to go back to work we have families to provide for. We're here for our families."

Sharpe has worked for Waste Management for at least 10 years and says this strike comes after their contract with Waste Management expired Tuesday night.

There are 130 members of Teamsters Local 115 on strike Wednesday morning, and according to them, it's over unfair labor practices.

"We just want a fair contract," Sharpe said.

Contract negotiations have been going on since October.

A union representative says their contract with Waste Management has been broken several times. One example he gave: he says the Teamsters went to work all throughout the pandemic, oftentimes without the proper personal protective equipment.

He says their workers were given disposable deli gloves to collect trash, but they went to work anyway. He did also acknowledge that their contract is up, and they're fighting for a new one that would include higher wages.

He says those contract negotiations have been going on since the summer, but they've been fruitless because Waste Management has been unwilling to budge on pay, and they've been bargaining in bad faith.

Here's how this strike may affect some of our viewers.

These Waste Management workers are responsible for trash pickup and processing for the entire City of Camden. As well as the Borough of Haddonfield, and Winslow Township.

They have a lot of private contracts with major local retailers, including Wawa, Walmart and a number of private businesses.

We asked the Teamsters: while you are on strike, who will pick up the trash?

And CBS Philadelphia was told, "I'm not sure, but it won't be us."

We've reached out to the Camden mayor's office for comment but we're still waiting to hear back.

Here is what Waste Management told us about the strike:

"We've been in negotiations with Teamsters Local 115 who represent employees at our Camden, New Jersey hauling facility since October 2022. Although we are disappointed the Union has chosen to strike rather than to continue with good-faith negotiations, we have plans in place to ensure collection services continue with minimal short-term service disruptions or delays. WM of New Jersey remains committed to the collective bargaining process and we are hopeful that common ground can be reached with the Union and our employees soon."

Union reps claim they've been fruitless because Waste Management has been unwilling to budge on pay and health care.

"We don't feel like the company is negotiating fairly," Sharpe said. "We just want to sit back down at the table with them and go over our issues with them.

Camden County sanitation union striking against Waste Management 02:59

Meantime, the company flew in employees from other states to make up for those who are on strike. However, some residents and business owners are concerned about the impact of trash pickup in the city.

"If the workers are unhappy, the trash isn't going to get picked up," Ryan Walsh said. "I think they need to do the right thing and make sure workers are happy or else it'll make other people unhappy."

"We don't want our shoppers seeing trash on the streets when they're coming to shop at these high-end stores in downtown Haddonfield," Lauren Makinson said.

Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen released a statement saying the city is sympathetic to the unionized employees and encourages waste management to settle their contract negotiations in a way that few are affected.

"'Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the City of Camden are sympathetic to the unionized employees at Waste Management and encourages Waste Management to settle their contract negotiations in a way that few are affected. The Mayor has instructed his team to work with Waste Management to ensure that the City of Camden's solid waste and recycling needs are met in a timely way."

Comments / 1

Related
camdencounty.com

Construction to Close Road in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a gas service line at 1420 Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden City on Wednesday Feb. 8 and Thursday Feb. 9 between 8: a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. There will be a full road closure of Mt. Ephraim Avenue between Mechanic Street...
CAMDEN, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
trentonnj.org

Mayor Reed Calls on State of New Jersey to Bring Back State Employees to Work In-Person

Trenton N.J. – Mayor Reed Gusciora is calling on Governor Phil Murphy to bring back full-time state employees to resume work in-person. Last week, Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, called on state employees to return to work in Harrisburg; while noting the trade-offs associated with in-person work, his administration concluded that the influx of state workers is critical to support local businesses. Mayor Reed Gusciora stated, “Our Capital City is no different from Harrisburg. Our local businesses depend on state workers, and we would welcome the return of all state workers to Trenton.”
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

SEPTA bus driver honored after saving woman from carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus driver who helped save a woman from being carjacked is being honored on a national level. The hero is getting ready to travel to our nation's capital for the State of the Union.Chris Deshields has been driving the same route for 17 years. His father actually drove for SEPTA for 40 years.But this veteran driver says he could never have imagined what would happen just feet in front of his bus two Wednesdays ago and how that chance encounter would lead him to Washington, D.C."These young guys, they were kind of pointing towards the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Trenton needs more than one director for Health and Recreation departments (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Let’s deploy a word never before used here — ‘cockamamie’ — which defines as ridiculous or implausible. The adjective serves as perfect description for this idea that Maria Richardson, already director of Recreation Natural Resources & Culture can serve as acting director for the Health & Human Services Department. And, when Mayor Reed Gusciora leaves town for an expanded period of time, Richardson occasionally stands in as city leader. She may or may not write grants for Trenton. And, there have been sightings of Richardson driving a street sweeper in the East Ward.
TRENTON, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Cumberland Mall | Shopping mall in Vineland, New Jersey

Cumberland Mall is a shopping mall located in Vineland, New Jersey, located on Route 47 (Delsea Drive) at Route 55 (exit 27). Cumberland Mall is strategically positioned 25 miles (40 km) away from its nearest competitor, 45 miles (72 km) south of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and on route to the Southern New Jersey Shore Points.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Who's mayor? Power struggle brewing in Upper Darby Township

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Two public officials are claiming to be mayor in Upper Darby. It's a public dispute that started with the arrest of the elected mayor.At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Council President Brian Burke said, "make no mistake, I'm the interim mayor." It's a doubling down that has added another layer of controversy in the township, one that has led to multiple statements over the past 24 hours.In what have been a topsy-turvy few weeks in Upper Darby Township, now there is more controversy.The council president on Monday said he's the mayor while current Mayor Barbarann Keffer is...
UPPER DARBY, PA
94.5 PST

A $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Burlington County, NJ

The Powerball Jackpot has been spiking over the last few drawings, but after last night, there was 1 lucky winner in Washington State who won the $754.6 Million jackpot. The big winner won a cash value of $407.2 million. Although that winner is far away, someone right in Burlington County was pretty excited after last night’s drawing. A ticket that was sold at a Wawa in Burlington made one New Jersey resident a whole lot richer.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished

Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentondaily.com

Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency

If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Gas leak in Trenton forces residents to evacuate home

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A gas leak is forcing nearly two dozen people out of their homes in Trenton. PSEG was at the scene working to fix the leak and resolved the problem Monday morning. This happened on the 100 block of Fulton Street.Crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday.Two people were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, police said. CBS News Philadelphia was told 23 people are staying at a community center."They have good spirits and the kids are playing, or trying to. So everything is under control," Maria Richardson, Trenton's acting director of health and human services, said.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia-area guests to attend State of the Union address

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address in front of a joint session of Congress Tuesday evening. This will be Biden's second address as president and first speech to Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives.  The speech will begin at 9 p.m. and will be streamed online on the CBS News streaming network.  Biden says he wants the address to be a "conversation with the American people." It will give the public a preview of what his agenda will be for the coming year and is expected to cover...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
116K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy