Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Yardbarker
This proposed Buccaneers-Bears trade sends Mike Evans to Chicago
The Chicago Bears have a very important offseason ahead of them. This will be the first chance for Ryan Poles to really make some splash additions to the roster as they are lapping the field in available cap space and also own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Despondent Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw begged Al Davis to trade for him in 1974
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredible run since Art Rooney decided to hire Chuck Noll in 1969. Noll, Dan Rooney and Dick Haley built an incredible roster that delivered four Super Bowl victories in six seasons in the 1970s. They drafted multiple Hall of Famers, starting with Joe Greene, and built the best defense in NFL history.
Top Free Agent the Pittsburgh Steelers Should Target
The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering an important offseason coming off a 9-8 season in which they missed the playoffs with... The post Top Free Agent the Pittsburgh Steelers Should Target appeared first on Outsider.
Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Not Going' To NFL Team During Golf Event
Aaron Rodgers said he's 'not going' to one NFL team amid ongoing trade rumors.
Yardbarker
Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
Yardbarker
Steelers Hater Bart Scott Detailed He Needed 5 Years Of Therapy To Avoid Punching Legend Hines Ward
There is no love lost between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens teams early on in the 21st century. The two franchises consistently battled for AFC Division Championships and in the playoffs. While it is now considered more of a respectful rivalry, it took some players a little bit longer to get over the smash mouth football and trash talking that happened for many years.
Yardbarker
Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB disrespected on all-time list
The Ravens are lucky enough to have had two quarterbacks lead them to win a Super Bowl. Although it's an impressive feat to do so, one of them has been disrespected on the all-time Super Bowl QB rankings list. Trent Dilfer is ranked No. 62 of 66 on NFL Network's...
Yardbarker
Analyst believes Steelers should sign former first-round DT in free agency
The Steelers defensive line is aging. CBS Sports believes Pittsburgh should sign Washington's 2018 first-round pick in free agency. If DT Daron Payne does hit the open market as he's expected to, the Steelers should prioritize signing him above anyone else, according to Jordan Dajani. "It's difficult to stand out...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
Packers need veteran free agent additions at a few positions
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has often addressed a position of need by signing a veteran in free agency and then also adding to that position group somewhat early on in the draft. Wide receiver, tight end, and safety are three positions entering the 2023 offseason where that veteran-rookie approach makes sense.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers knows one team he won't be playing for in 2023
It's the offseason of Aaron Rodgers, again. Sure, Tom Brady has broken in with his second retirement (which is something like a second breakfast) and we'll have to wait and see if this one sticks. Brady's announcement cut into the regularly scheduled programming of Rodgers' "will he, won't he" offseason routine, though.
Yardbarker
Report: Kansas City Chiefs Get Good Luck Charm For Super Bowl (+Video)
Kansas City Chiefs will have recent history on their side. The Kansas City Chiefs started practices Thursday for their Super Bowl appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles. They currently need a little luck, as they have three wide receivers not practicing on Thursday due to injury. Fortunately for the Chiefs, they might have a little luck for next Sunday.
Yardbarker
Saints appear ready to move on from Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston signed a two-year deal to remain in New Orleans last offseason, but he may not be around for the final year of the deal. "We need to find one," Saints vice president and assistant GM Jeff Ireland said recently when asked about the team's plan at QB, via Pro Football Talk.
Future HOF takes the mantle as NFL's oldest active player after Brady retires
On Wednesday, the great Tom Brady called it a career once again. Now that Brady, 45, is retiring for good this time, the NFL has a new oldest active player, Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters. The 18-year veteran, who turned 41 in December, is now the league's senior member....
Yardbarker
Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?
We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
Yardbarker
Steelers May Finally Have An Up-And-Coming Coach In Their Organization
Over the years, the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staffs haven't exactly produced many young, up-and-coming candidates across the NFL. They've hired former head coaches, like Mike Munchak and Brian Flores, to their staffs, but they haven't produced a lot of homegrown coaching talent. They've hardly been a breeding ground for producing head coaches and coordinators.
Yardbarker
Steelers Pending 2023 Free Agent Would Be 'Surprised' If Team Does Not Try And Keep Him In Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of players from 2022 who will have the opportunity to explore free agency once the new league begins in March. It is anyone's guess as to who the team is going to attempt to re-sign and which individuals will end up elsewhere in 2023. A lot of the talk has been surrounding cornerback, Cameron Sutton, safety Terrell Edmunds and defensive lineman, Larry Ogunjobi. Due to the emergence of rookie tight end, Connor Heyward late in the year, there has not been a ton of discussion when it comes to backup tight end, Zach Gentry.
Yardbarker
Predictions for the Falcons offseason
For the first time in what feels like an eternity, the Falcons have some excitement surrounding the franchise this offseason. The end of the rebuild is in sight, and there’s a legitimate chance this team is in the playoffs this time next year. Following a season in which the Falcons went 7-10, they have the second-most cap space of any team, along with a top 10 selection in the NFL Draft. If Terry Fontenot and company pull the right strings, there’s no reason they can’t win a putrid NFC South.
Comments / 0