Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

This proposed Buccaneers-Bears trade sends Mike Evans to Chicago

The Chicago Bears have a very important offseason ahead of them. This will be the first chance for Ryan Poles to really make some splash additions to the roster as they are lapping the field in available cap space and also own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steelers Hater Bart Scott Detailed He Needed 5 Years Of Therapy To Avoid Punching Legend Hines Ward

There is no love lost between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens teams early on in the 21st century. The two franchises consistently battled for AFC Division Championships and in the playoffs. While it is now considered more of a respectful rivalry, it took some players a little bit longer to get over the smash mouth football and trash talking that happened for many years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB disrespected on all-time list

The Ravens are lucky enough to have had two quarterbacks lead them to win a Super Bowl. Although it's an impressive feat to do so, one of them has been disrespected on the all-time Super Bowl QB rankings list. Trent Dilfer is ranked No. 62 of 66 on NFL Network's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers knows one team he won't be playing for in 2023

It's the offseason of Aaron Rodgers, again. Sure, Tom Brady has broken in with his second retirement (which is something like a second breakfast) and we'll have to wait and see if this one sticks. Brady's announcement cut into the regularly scheduled programming of Rodgers' "will he, won't he" offseason routine, though.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Kansas City Chiefs Get Good Luck Charm For Super Bowl (+Video)

Kansas City Chiefs will have recent history on their side. The Kansas City Chiefs started practices Thursday for their Super Bowl appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles. They currently need a little luck, as they have three wide receivers not practicing on Thursday due to injury. Fortunately for the Chiefs, they might have a little luck for next Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Saints appear ready to move on from Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston signed a two-year deal to remain in New Orleans last offseason, but he may not be around for the final year of the deal. "We need to find one," Saints vice president and assistant GM Jeff Ireland said recently when asked about the team's plan at QB, via Pro Football Talk.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?

We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Steelers May Finally Have An Up-And-Coming Coach In Their Organization

Over the years, the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staffs haven't exactly produced many young, up-and-coming candidates across the NFL. They've hired former head coaches, like Mike Munchak and Brian Flores, to their staffs, but they haven't produced a lot of homegrown coaching talent. They've hardly been a breeding ground for producing head coaches and coordinators.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Pending 2023 Free Agent Would Be 'Surprised' If Team Does Not Try And Keep Him In Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of players from 2022 who will have the opportunity to explore free agency once the new league begins in March. It is anyone's guess as to who the team is going to attempt to re-sign and which individuals will end up elsewhere in 2023. A lot of the talk has been surrounding cornerback, Cameron Sutton, safety Terrell Edmunds and defensive lineman, Larry Ogunjobi. Due to the emergence of rookie tight end, Connor Heyward late in the year, there has not been a ton of discussion when it comes to backup tight end, Zach Gentry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Predictions for the Falcons offseason

For the first time in what feels like an eternity, the Falcons have some excitement surrounding the franchise this offseason. The end of the rebuild is in sight, and there’s a legitimate chance this team is in the playoffs this time next year. Following a season in which the Falcons went 7-10, they have the second-most cap space of any team, along with a top 10 selection in the NFL Draft. If Terry Fontenot and company pull the right strings, there’s no reason they can’t win a putrid NFC South.
ATLANTA, GA

