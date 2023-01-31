Read full article on original website
alaskananooks.com
Nanooks Hockey Welcomes Arizona State for a Big Battle of the Independent Teams
FAIRBANKS - The Alaska Nanooks hockey team welcomes the Arizona State Sun Devils for a big weekend matchup at the Carlson Center. Arizona State | Live Video | Live Stats | Tickets | KSUA 91.5 FM. 7:07 p.m. | Carlson Center | Fairbanks. Saturday, Feb. 4. Arizona State | Live...
alaskananooks.com
Nanooks Rifle Finishes PRC Championships with 4749 for Second-Place Finish Behind TCU
- The Alaska Nanooks rifle team grabbed second-place at the 2023 Patriot Rifle Conference Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska. The 'Nooks hosted the 2023 Championships, the first-time since the 2019 Championships and posted an aggregate score of 4749 for the second-place finish. They shot a 2384 air rifle team score on the final day.
alaskananooks.com
Nanooks Rifle Set to Host the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships this Weekend
FAIRBANKS - Come out to the E.F. Horton Rifle Range and Alaska Airlines Gymnasium as the 'Nooks rifle team will host the PRC Championships!. 10:00 a.m. | Alaska Airlines Gymnasium | Fairbanks. 2023 PRC Championships Informational Page (CLICK HERE)
