- The Alaska Nanooks rifle team grabbed second-place at the 2023 Patriot Rifle Conference Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska. The 'Nooks hosted the 2023 Championships, the first-time since the 2019 Championships and posted an aggregate score of 4749 for the second-place finish. They shot a 2384 air rifle team score on the final day.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 13 HOURS AGO