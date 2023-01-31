ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘There is only so much patience one can have’: Biden appears to back off vow to punish Saudi Arabia

Several months after President Joe Biden promised Saudi Arabia would suffer “consequences” after the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel unexpectedly announced it would cut production, the Biden administration has no plans to take proactive steps to punish — let alone significantly reorient its posture toward — the oil-rich Middle East kingdom, multiple sources on Capitol Hill and in the administration tell CNN.
Families of US detainees in China urge Blinken to make them ‘number one’ priority

Harrison Li and Katherine Swidan both worry they may never see their loved ones again. Kai Li — Harrison Li’s father — and Mark Swidan — Katherine Swidan’s son — are both Americans who have been imprisoned for years in China, and both have been designated by the US State Department as wrongfully detained.
What to know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in the skies over the continental United States has sparked national security and diplomatic concerns, adding to already tense Washington-Beijing relations. The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his highly anticipated trip to China, saying Friday that the high-altitude Chinese balloon entering...
US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast

US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday. The operation ended a remarkable public drama that prompted a diplomatic fallout between Washington and Beijing, as the American public tracked...
A look at China’s history of spying in the US

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its...
China says it ‘reserves the right’ to deal with ‘similar situations’ after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

China says it “reserves the right” to deal with “similar situations” following the United States’ decision to shoot down its high-altitude balloon. “The US used force to attack our civilian unmanned airship, which is an obvious overreaction. We express solemn protest against this move by the US side,” China’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei said in a statement on Sunday afternoon local time.
