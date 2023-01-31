Read full article on original website
‘There is only so much patience one can have’: Biden appears to back off vow to punish Saudi Arabia
Several months after President Joe Biden promised Saudi Arabia would suffer “consequences” after the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel unexpectedly announced it would cut production, the Biden administration has no plans to take proactive steps to punish — let alone significantly reorient its posture toward — the oil-rich Middle East kingdom, multiple sources on Capitol Hill and in the administration tell CNN.
First on CNN: Biden administration makes it easier for borrowers misled by for-profit colleges to apply for student loan forgiveness
The Biden administration is making it a little easier for borrowers who were misled by their for-profit college to apply for student loan forgiveness. This comes as the president’s broader, separate plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt is held up in the courts. The Department of...
US Capitol Police ramp up security ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address
US Capitol Police are ramping up security for President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union address to Congress next week, including adding a non-scalable fence around the Capitol grounds, according to two sources familiar with the plans. Intelligence officials in the police department warned in an email circulated to...
Biden rallies Democrats around accomplishments and against ‘extreme’ GOP ahead of possible 2024 bid
President Joe Biden rallied Democrats ahead of a possible reelection bid Friday evening, leaning into the accomplishments of his first two years in office and revving up his attacks on “extreme MAGA Republicans.”. “We have more to do,” Biden said at the Democratic National Committee’s winter meeting in Philadelphia,...
Republicans across the country push legislation to restrict drag show performances
A slew of bills, mostly in Republican-led states, are looking to restrict or prohibit drag show performances in the presence of children, part of a larger fight over a burgeoning culture war issue. Republicans say the performances expose children to sexual themes and imagery that are inappropriate, a claim rejected...
North Carolina Supreme Court will rehear redistricting, voter ID cases that GOP had lost
The North Carolina Supreme Court, which flipped to a Republican majority with last year’s elections, said Friday it would rehear a redistricting case and a voter ID case — cases that the state’s GOP legislature had lost when they were previously before the state’s highest court.
Iran pardons or commutes sentence of ‘large’ number of prisoners, state media reports
Iran will pardon or commute the sentences of a large number of prisoners as part of an annual amnesty, state media reported Sunday, although it is unclear how this will apply to people arrested in the recent wave of protests. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has approved a proposal to...
Exclusive: Supreme Court justices used personal emails for work and ‘burn bags’ were left open in hallways, sources say
Long before the leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade, some Supreme Court justices often used personal email accounts for sensitive transmissions instead of secure servers set up to guard such information, among other security lapses not made public in the court’s report on the investigation last month.
Koch network plans to back a Republican — other than Donald Trump — in the 2024 presidential primary
The deep-pocketed network associated with billionaire Charles Koch is preparing to throw its money and weight behind a single Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential primary — in a move that could significantly reshape the GOP field. Americans for Prosperity Action, the main political arm of the Koch network,...
Blinken postpones trip to Beijing after Chinese spy balloon spotted over US
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his upcoming trip to China in response to the flying of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States, in what marks a significant new phase in the tensions between Washington and Beijing. Blinken, who was due to depart Friday night...
From MAGA flamethrower to powerful committee chair: Jim Jordan’s effort to rebrand draws skepticism on Capitol Hill
Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the GOP’s most vocal partisans and now the chair of the powerful Judiciary Committee, started a recent meeting on the “weaponization” of the federal government with a surprising move: He urged caution. Rather than issuing a series of partisan attack lines about...
Families of US detainees in China urge Blinken to make them ‘number one’ priority
Harrison Li and Katherine Swidan both worry they may never see their loved ones again. Kai Li — Harrison Li’s father — and Mark Swidan — Katherine Swidan’s son — are both Americans who have been imprisoned for years in China, and both have been designated by the US State Department as wrongfully detained.
Why the US hasn’t shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials
As the US and its Canadian partners continue to monitor a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating above the northern United States, one question stands out among the rest: Why hasn’t it been shot down?. Officials have said that the balloon’s path carries it over a “number of sensitive sites”...
What to know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon
A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in the skies over the continental United States has sparked national security and diplomatic concerns, adding to already tense Washington-Beijing relations. The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his highly anticipated trip to China, saying Friday that the high-altitude Chinese balloon entering...
US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast
US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday. The operation ended a remarkable public drama that prompted a diplomatic fallout between Washington and Beijing, as the American public tracked...
GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz announces she won’t run for any office in 2024
GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana announced Friday that she will not run for any office in 2024, opting out of the race for the seat held by Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor, while also declaring her intention to leave Congress. “I won a lot of...
A look at China’s history of spying in the US
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its...
China says it ‘reserves the right’ to deal with ‘similar situations’ after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon
China says it “reserves the right” to deal with “similar situations” following the United States’ decision to shoot down its high-altitude balloon. “The US used force to attack our civilian unmanned airship, which is an obvious overreaction. We express solemn protest against this move by the US side,” China’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei said in a statement on Sunday afternoon local time.
5 things to know for Feb. 3: Arctic blast, Spy balloon, Ukraine, Tobacco, Eye drops
While you were sleeping this week, many sky watchers in the Northern Hemisphere were up overnight trying to catch a glimpse of a rare green-hued comet passing by Earth. Take a look at some of the photos they captured of the celestial object swinging through our cosmic neighborhood. Here’s what...
